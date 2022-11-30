Trayce Jackson-Davis has been looking forward to facing North Carolina since the spring.
Back then, Jackson-Davis and Tar Heels big man Armando Bacot, friends and fellow five-star recruits in the 2019 class, went back and forth on Twitter, trying to convince ESPN and the conferences to match Indiana and North Carolina in the final ACC/Big Ten Challenge. They got their wish and the matchup is set for tonight at Assembly Hall.
Now that the game is finally here, Jackson-Davis never considered sitting out, despite dealing with thumb and lower back injuries in recent weeks.
“Obviously I’m not 100%, but ... with the adrenaline, how the crowd’s going to be, I’ll be fine in the game,” Jackson-Davis said. “You’ll have to take me out in a stretcher if they’re going to do that. I’ll be ready to go.”
The Hoosiers enter the game 6-0 and ranked 10th in the latest AP Poll, the first time they’ve been in the top 10 since the week of Dec. 12, 2016. The matchup against the No. 18 Tar Heels (5-2) will be their first against a ranked opponent, though they did beat Xavier in a raucous environment on the road.
The Tar Heels, who broke a tie with Indiana for third place in NCAA history with their sixth national championship in 2017, reached the championship game last season before falling to Kansas and return four of their top six scorers from that team, including the 6-foot-10 Bacot, who is averaging 16.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks.
With so much back from last year’s national runner-up, North Carolina was ranked No. 1 in the preseason AP Poll. They held the ranking for two weeks, but slipped 17 spots this week after losses to Iowa State and then-No. 18 Alabama, the latter in four overtimes Sunday. They also looked less than impressive in closer-than-expected wins over Gardner-Webb (72-66), UNC-Wilmington (69-56) and Portland (89-81).
Still, Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson has no illusions about the challenge facing his team tonight.
“The beauty about their team is they’re battle-tested,” Woodson said. “They were in the championship game last season so they know what it’s like to have their backs against the wall.
“It’s not going to be a game where they just roll over and let us win. We’re going to have to go out and earn it, play for 40 minutes to win the game. It’s a solid ballclub, man. I’m telling our guys they can’t take them lightly. This is a big-time team, a big-time game. We got to see what we’re made of.”
Like Jackson-Davis, Bacot will likely be playing below his ceiling tonight, thanks to an ankle injury he suffered in the loss to the Crimson Tide on Sunday. The injury limited him in the overtime periods, but Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis said he expects the preseason ACC Player of the Year to be on the floor tonight, going toe to toe with Jackson-Davis.
The 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball, who was the preseason player of the year in the Big Ten, is looking forward to that battle.
“When the stakes are higher, it makes me want to shine brighter,” said Jackson-Davis, who is averaging 18.8 points on 76% shooting and eight rebounds. “I live for those moments, I live for big-time games, I live for playing in these big-time games in these marquee matchups, just trying to prove I’m one of the best in the country. My teammates, I think they’re the same way.”
The Hoosiers and Tar Heels have engaged in a series of marquee clashes in the last decade, with Indiana winning top-15 matchups between the teams in 2012 and 2016. The latter was a rematch of the Hoosiers’ season-ending loss to eventual national runner-up North Carolina in the 2016 Sweet 16.
This time, the game is the first major test for an Indiana team which was picked to win the Big Ten and spent much of the offseason talking about embracing those expectations. The Hoosiers believe they are one of the nation’s elite teams and have a chance to prove it tonight.
“When you’re the dog at the top of the hill, you have teams coming in and trying to beat you,” Jackson-Davis said. “Obviously with this program it’s already kind of happened that way because it’s so historic, but it’s almost different now. I feel me and my teammates play with a chip on our shoulder. We confidently know we’re one of the best teams in the country and we have to play like that or teams are going to bring it to us.
“To be considered one of the best teams, you have to beat the best teams. ... It’s going to be electric here, I really can’t wait. It’s a primetime matchup.”