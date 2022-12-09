Indiana is no stranger to the College Cup, the NCAA men’s soccer final four.
Even the other qualifying teams in the event are aware of the Hoosiers’ track record.
“Indiana goes there, seems like every nine, 10 months,” Syracuse coach Ian McIntyre said. “Is that an advantage? Probably.”
The Hoosiers, in their 50th season, are in their 22nd College Cup, an NCAA record.
While McIntyre was exaggerating, it was not by much: Indiana has reached this round of the NCAA Tournament four times in the last six seasons.
No. 13 seed Indiana’s semifinal opponent this time is Pittsburgh, the same team the Hoosiers (13-4-6) faced in the semis in their last trip to the College Cup, in the spring of 2021 (the conclusion of the 2020 season was held the next spring because of the coronavirus pandemic). The teams will meet tonight at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina, the same location as their 2021 clash.
The winner will meet the winner of No. 3 Syracuse and Creighton on Monday for the national title. The Orange and Bluejays play at 6 p.m. today, with IU’s match to follow.
The Panthers (12-4-5) were unseeded entering the tournament, but went through Cleveland State, No. 16 Akron, No. 1 Kentucky and Portland to get another shot at the Hoosiers. Indiana won the teams’ 2021 matchup 1-0, but Panthers coach Jay Vidovich emphasized that result does not necessarily portend the future.
“I haven’t been here with this team,” Vidovich said. “I’ve got about 20 new players since the last time I’ve been to the College Cup, so it’s not even the same situation.”
Indiana won in 2021 on the strength of a 79th-minute goal from Herbert Endeley. Endeley has been a particular thorn in the side of the Panthers as he also scored a golden goal in a 3-2 Hoosiers win over Pittsburgh in his collegiate debut in 2019.
If Indiana claims a third victory over the Panthers in three years, it will advance to the national championship match for the second time in three seasons and 17th time overall, an NCAA record. A win tonight would also make IU the first team to reach 100 NCAA Tournament wins and keep its hopes alive for a ninth national championship, the program’s goal since it won the eighth in 2012.
“There’s a heck of a lot of pride and responsibility that goes into wearing the (Indiana) jersey and our guys feel that, we talk about it,” Hoosiers coach Todd Yeagley said. “It’s not a pressure, it’s not a burden, it just frees them to know there’s something really big they’re representing.”
Moving on to the final will require slowing a Pittsburgh team which has one of the better attacking sides in the country. The Panthers are in the top 25 nationally in nearly every offensive category and they attempted 32 shots, including 28 in regulation, in their 1-0 overtime win over Portland in the quarterfinals.
Yeagley had not seen the box score when he was asked Monday about that avalanche of shot attempts. When informed of how many shots the Panthers had attempted, he seemed astonished.
“That’s an amazing number,” the 13th-year Hoosiers coach said. “We’d love to at least cut that in half for our game. They’re really good, they’re really explosive.”
If any team is built to slow down the Panthers, it’s Indiana, which is the only one of the four teams remaining which is yet to concede a goal in the NCAA Tournament. The Hoosiers have played 270 minutes of shutout soccer in the tournament to this point, thanks to the performance of goalkeeper JT Harms and a defensive quartet featuring two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Daniel Munie and Pittsburgh transfer Nyk Sessock, who now gets to face his former team.
“We know they’re gonna shut down some of the best attackers in the country, they’re gonna limit teams to very minimal chances, so realistically I’m only gonna have three or four moments that I’m going to be called upon,” Harms said after the Hoosiers beat UNC-Greensboro in the quarterfinal. “I’m playing with four All-Americans in front of me, so they make my job quite simple.”
Pittsburgh is led by midfielder Valentin Noel, whose 11 goals are 20th nationally. If the Hoosiers get through to the final, they might have to deal with the nation’s top goal-scorer in Duncan McGuire of Creighton, who has found the net 22 times this season, five more than anyone else.