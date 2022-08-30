BLOOMINGTON – Indiana was about as bad offensively last season as a Power Five team can be. The Hoosiers ranked fifth-worst in the country in yards per play at just 4.1 and were tied for 11th-worst in turnovers lost, with 22.
Those grisly statistics – the key culprits in a dismal 2-10 season – led to the dismissal of offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan, whom coach Tom Allen replaced with Walt Bell, a former coordinator at Florida State, Maryland and Arkansas State.
Bell has a set of offensive principles which have guided him in his previous coordinator stops: Keep things simple for the quarterback, lean on the run game and play fast enough so defenses have trouble matching up. Exactly what that will look like with the Hoosiers, however, remains to be seen, as Indiana’s offensive preparations have been marked by secrecy since the day the new coordinator took over in December. The Hoosiers have given remarkably little indication as to the direction of the system or the personnel who will be running it.
That’s by design, Allen says. When Indiana takes the field against Illinois on Friday at Memorial Stadium for the season-opener, the sixth-year Hoosiers coach wants the Illini to know next to nothing about what his team has in store.
“I just know as a defensive-minded person when there’s those question marks there it creates multiple options you have to prepare for, which detracts from the focus you really want it to have,” Allen said. “It’s very driven by that and people may not like it, but that doesn’t really matter to me; it’s what we’re going to do. The whole goal is what we feel is best for our team and we feel that’s the best for our team and we’re going to stick with it.”
Added Bell: “The ultimate goal of what we’re doing right now is to win the first football game. We’re going to be really quiet, we’re going to work on us and as always we’re going to go out there on the first play against Illinois, there’s going to be 11 people, someone’s going to be catching the snap and we’re going to go play.”
Precisely who is going to catch that snap remains a mystery. Fifth-year senior Jack Tuttle, who has started games each of the last two seasons, and Missouri transfer Connor Bazelak, the 2020 SEC co-Freshman of the Year, spent the offseason battling for the starting quarterback job. Allen has named a starter internally – the competition was very close, he said – but will not reveal before the game.
The skill positions, too, are full of question marks. Running backs Shaun Shivers and Josh Henderson are transfers who have yet to play a down for the Hoosiers and the wide receiver corps is wide open Allen said he could envision eight or nine players getting into the mix. One of them will be converted quarterback Donaven McCulley, who switched positions this offseason.
Just about the only hint the Hoosiers have given as to their offensive gameplan was Allen’s comment early in fall camp suggesting the Hoosiers might run a faster-paced offense at times.
“Tempo has always been a part of us here, so it is different times and different things with all that,” Allen said. “ The key is I believe you got to get a lot of guys involved. ... (We’ll) be able to keep guys fresher for the end of the game, keep guys fresher for the end of the season.”
Among those who seem to have prepared for a faster offense is redshirt freshman offensive lineman Vinny Fiacable, a Bishop Dwenger graduate, who told the Journal Gazette he dropped 20 pounds in the offseason.
While details of the scheme remain elusive, Bell has made no bones about his desire for his players to lead the way in the locker room. For the offense’s veterans that means emphasizing the unit’s 2021 performance was not up to the level expected in the Big Ten and insisting on vast improvement.
“It wasn’t our standard, the way we played,” fifth-year senior offensive lineman Matthew Bedford said. “Now I feel like that standard has risen so much higher due to the player-led aspect. The guys who were here, (last season) hit a little different, it hurt. When you get hurt, it’s time to brace up and get guys ready for what’s coming, let them know what’s out there. This conference isn’t a walk in the park. When you get guys on the team like we do now that are ready to go and have that ability, that’s the dream.”
For his part, Bell has been impressed with his team’s willingness to embrace his system, whatever it may be.
”They’re really, really, really hungry to learn,” the former Massachusetts head coach said. “They’re hungry to improve, they’re hungry to be better than we were a year ago, almost to the point of they’re starving. Really enjoy the mentality of this group right now, they’re a joy and blessing to work with every day.”