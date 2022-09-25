CINCINNATI – Tom Allen thinks he knows how to get his team to start faster.
“Just tell them it’s halftime,” Allen said.
For the third straight week, Indiana struggled in the first half before cleaning up its performance after halftime. The previous two weeks, the Hoosiers were able to come back and win against Western Kentucky and Idaho. Against Cincinnati, the 28-point margin at halftime was too much to overcome.
Indiana suffered its first loss of the season Saturday, falling 45-24 to the Bearcats at Nippert Stadium in front of an announced crowd of 38,464. Cincinnati receiver Tyler Scott had three touchdown receptions in the first half and the Bearcats scored 21 points in a 4:11 span just before halftime to take a 38-10 lead into the locker room.
Indiana (3-1) outgained Cincinnati 180-71 in the second half and cut the deficit to 14 with a 47-yard Shaun Shivers run with 14:01 to play but failed to get any closer despite its defense getting stops on eight straight possessions to open the second half.
“I was proud of the guys for responding, without question, there’s no doubt that’s a positive thing, but sometimes the hole’s too deep when you play a really good football team,” Allen said. “That’s where the focus has to be. I think this team has character and fight and grit, there’s no question about that, but you can’t get down by four scores in the first half.”
With Cincinnati leading 17-10 and less than five minutes left in the second quarter, Bearcats quarterback Ben Bryant dropped a perfect throw over the top to a diving Scott in the end zone for a 34-yard touchdown, beating decent coverage from Indiana All-American cornerback Tiawan Mullen.
Scott, who finished with 10 catches for 185 yards, also beat Mullen in the first quarter, running straight past him with no safety help. Bryant hit Scott in stride for a 75-yard touchdown and a 10-3 Bearcats advantage.
“It wasn’t any miscommunication, those passes are on me,” Mullen said. “I take full responsibility as a captain. The defense leans a lot on me, and I just have to do my job and execute. That’s it. … I just have to be more physical at the point of attack.”
After Scott’s second touchdown, which put Cincinnati up 24-10, the Hoosiers drove to midfield, where they faced fourth-and-1. They lined up to go for it, but veteran offensive lineman Luke Haggard was called for a false start, forcing a punt.
The Bearcats (3-1) got the ball back with 2:51 left in the period at their own 20. They converted a second-and-20 to get the drive moving and from the IU 32, Bryant found Scott on an out route. Scott juked his way around Indiana defensive backs Brylan Lanier and Josh Sanguinetti on the way to a touchdown and a 31-10 lead.
Indiana took over with just 22 seconds left before the break and tried to put together a quick scoring drive. Instead, on the first play of the drive, quarterback Connor Bazelak got sacked – one of five times he was brought down in the game – and lost the ball. Cincinnati’s Dominique Perry picked up the bouncing ball and rumbled 14 yards for another touchdown.
Bazelak was hurried 12 times in addition to Cincinnati’s five sacks, and the interior of the Bearcats’ defensive front often pushed Indiana’s offensive line into the quarterback’s lap.
Cincinnati linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. had 2 1/2 sacks and 4 1/2 tackles for loss, running his total in the latter category to 11 in four games this season.
“Any time you get pressured early on in the game, you’re more likely to get out of the pocket sooner,” said Bazelak, who set an Indiana record with 66 pass attempts, completing 31 for 280 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. “The offensive line fought their butts off. They always will. I love those guys.”
At halftime, the Hoosiers, who scored 35 points in the second half against Idaho on Sept. 10, felt they were still in the game.
“We had that confidence,” Bazelak said. “Someone said, ‘If you don’t believe we can win this game, then just stay in the locker room.’ Everyone believed.”
Mullen picked off a Bryant pass on the first possession of the second half and Indiana cashed in the turnover with a 2-yard touchdown pass from Bazelak to Shivers.
Shivers scored again to make it 38-24 early in the final period, running around the right side and into daylight thanks to an effective pin-down block from tight end A.J. Barner.
The Hoosiers moved the ball inside the Cincinnati 40 with less than six minutes left but missed their chance to pull within one score when Bazelak threw incomplete on fourth-and-9.
IU running back Josh Henderson scored a 19-yard touchdown on a wheel route in the second quarter to draw his team within 17-10.