Indiana’s bye week could not have come at a more opportune moment. When it arrived, the Hoosiers were reeling from five straight losses after a 3-0 start, the last two defeats coming by one score against Big Ten East Division foes Maryland and Rutgers, games the Hoosiers led at various moments.
During the bye, coach Tom Allen met individually with some team leaders, discussing the ways in which each can help Indiana finish its season on a more successful note.
“I know seasons can get hard and frustrating when you play the schedule we play. You’ve got to find a way to win those close games and we haven’t recently,” Allen said. “It is frustrating. I think our culture rose up (during the bye) and showed what really we have here. We’ve just got to continue to build off that. This is the fourth quarter of the season, our final four regular-season games. Our guys have got to respond to that. I expect them to.
“The mind is a powerful thing. Right now it can be lying to you and telling you things, then you believe things that can alter the way you make decisions on a daily basis. We’re really attacking that head on.”
Indiana (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten)returns to the field Saturday against No. 15 Penn State (6-2, 3-2) at Memorial Stadium.
The week off also gave the Hoosiers an opportunity to put every position “up for evaluation,” Allen said, giving younger and reserve players a chance.
“Every position” includes quarterback, where starter Connor Bazelak has completed just 55% of his passes with 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions. His 5.54 yards per attempt are dead last out of 120 qualifying FBS quarterbacks. Allen declined to name Bazelak the starter against the Nittany Lions, saying the public will have to wait until Saturday to learn who will start.
“We’re just trying to find the best combination to be able to give us a spark on offense and allow our guys to be able to move the football and score points,” Allen said. “We’ve not done that well in the second half in several different games here recently. Definitely need to get some different product, different output of our offense in the second half for sure.”
If the Hoosiers decide to bench Bazelak, they would likely turn to fifth-year senior Jack Tuttle, who has said he will transfer after the season but has started games each of the last two years, or redshirt sophomore Dexter Williams II, who has not thrown a collegiate pass but whom offensive coordinator Walt Bell says has great physical tools.
True freshman Brendan Sorsby and receiver Donaven McCulley, a converted quarterback, are also options.
“There’s been times where the quarterback position room has played good football,” Bell said. “We’ve had some ball-control issues. We’re going to have a good week of practice, evaluate who’s doing the best job and make a decision from there.
“Whatever we need to do to create where we can have one more point at the end of the day, that’s what we have to do.”
The eventual starting quarterback’s job will be made more difficult because of the absence of receiver Cam Camper, who tore his ACL against Rutgers and will miss the rest of the season. Camper was leading the Hoosiers in receptions (46) and receiving yards (569) and touchdowns (2) among wide receivers.
His injury removes one of the most potent weapons from an offense that was already struggling. Bell, in his first year leading the unit, has succeeded in making Indiana play faster – the Hoosiers are running the fourth-most plays in FBS – but the offense’s production has not matched its pace: IU is 125th of 131 FBS teams in yards per play and 108th in points per drive.
Bell says the Hoosiers do not plan to slow down, even as they are last in the country in time of possession, holding the ball for just 24 minutes per game.
“For us, it’s about making sure we can stay on the field,” Bell said. “If you go three and out fast, you’re out there for 45 seconds. If you go three and out slow, you’re out there for a minute and a half. … There’s not a huge difference.
“Three and outs are what kills you, that’s where we have to be better.”