Indiana soccer has worn uniforms adorned with eight stars for nearly a decade. Win tonight and the Hoosiers will don nine-star jerseys next season.
The stars represent the many national championships in the illustrious history of IU men’s soccer, which will play in its NCAA-record 17th College Cup national championship match tonight, against No. 3 seed Syracuse at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina. A win would give the 13th-seeded Hoosiers the ninth national crown in the program’s 50 years, one shy of Saint Louis’ record 10.
“When you say the words, it’s hard to believe because there’s so much that has to go right to get to this game,” Hoosiers coach Todd Yeagley said. “You’ve gotta be a good team, but you have to do so many little things right.
“Man, this team has been battle-tested, we’ve played as tough a schedule as you could have and I think that’s prepared them to have these moments and be confident in them. Couldn’t be more proud to have Indiana back in a final.”
Yeagley led the Hoosiers to their eighth national title in 2012 and to the brink of another in the spring of 2021, when the coronavirus-shortened season of 2020 was completed. Indiana lost the final in overtime that year to Marshall, 1-0, but exorcised those demons with a 1-0 win over the Thundering Herd in the NCAA Tournament’s round of 16 this year and returned to the final with a 2-0 triumph over Pittsburgh in the semifinal Friday.
Indiana (14-4-6) will face the Orange (18-2-4) for the first time in program history tonight. Syracuse is looking for its first national title in its second College Cup appearance. The Orange reached the final match with a 3-2 win Friday over Creighton.
“It’s always special to have an opportunity to play in a championship game,” Yeagley told IUHoosiers.com. “They’re 90 minutes away from forever leaving their mark.”
The Hoosiers’ defense has left its mark in the NCAA Tournament, playing 360 consecutive minutes of shutout soccer in Indiana’s four matches. IU is the first team since Maryland in 2018 to reach the final without surrendering a goal in the tournament and just the seventh team all time to do so.
“We defend with 11 players, plain and simple,” Hoosiers goalkeeper JT Harms said. “We’ve got, in my opinion, four All-Americans in the back line and they take care of all the little details from their communication, winning their challenges. That confidence across the back line only feeds the team, so we bounce off of that.”
Two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Daniel Munie leads that star-studded Indiana back line, which will have to be at its best against a Syracuse attacking side that features All-Americans Levonte Johnson (11 goals, 28 points) and Nathan Opoku (10 goals, 27 points).
With a win tonight, Indiana would become the only program to win a national title in each of the last five decades.
Indiana is hosting a watch party at Assembly Hall starting at 5:30 p.m. There is also a large contingent of IU fans in North Carolina, and the Hoosiers’ marching band made the trip.
“It’s second to none,” Harms said of Indiana’s fan base. “It’s a different culture here, and we’ve got a great following. It takes a village. ... Hopefully we can get them a trophy.”
There will also be a watch party at the Fort Wayne Sport Club. Doors open at 5 p.m. for the match at 6 p.m.