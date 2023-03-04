There are certain games after which a basketball coach will insist he has to watch the film before he can really comment on why the game went the way it did.
Indiana’s 90-68 loss to Iowa on Tuesday at Assembly Hall was not one of those games.
“Watching the film was embarrassing,” Woodson said. “It was probably the worst display of basketball since I’ve been here as a coach. It was awful. We didn’t do anything that we set out to do going into that ballgame.”
In response, the No. 15 Hoosiers (20-10, 11-8 Big Ten) have had a couple grueling days of practice with more to come before they face Michigan (17-13, 11-8) on Sunday at Assembly Hall in the regular season finale for both teams.
Indiana does not expect a repeat performance in the final home game for seniors Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson, Miller Kopp and Xavier Johnson.
“In practice we’ve just been going hard and going at each other a little bit and that will help us against Michigan,” Thompson said. “I don’t think that will happen again this year based on the way we’ve responded in practice.”
IU particularly struggled on the defensive end against the Hawkeyes, who hit 13 3-pointers and shot 56% from the floor, including 61% in the first half.
The Hoosiers are tied for second in the Big Ten in opponent field goal shooting at 41% but “weren’t doing our during our normal things,” against Iowa, according to Thompson.
“One main thing was communication,” the sixth-year senior forward said. “We weren’t talking enough to each other during the game and we were losing our assignments on defense. We just weren’t really in our spots at all on defense and if we’re out of our spots even by a foot, it messes up all our rotations.”
Indiana’s success against the Wolverines will go a long way toward determining seeding in the Big Ten Tournament.
While Purdue has already clinched the No. 1 seed, there are six teams, including the Hoosiers and Wolverines, tied for second at 11-8 entering the weekend. Michigan State is 10-8.
Indiana can put itself in good position for a top-four conference tournament seed – and the double-bye into the quarterfinals that comes with it – with a victory against Michigan.
Indiana beat Michigan 62-61 at the Crisler Center on Feb. 11.
Jackson-Davis had 28 points and 11 rebounds, freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino added 21 points, and the Hoosiers held the hosts without a point for the final 5:12.
Woodson updates Johnson’s status
Johnson, who has not played since Dec. 17 against Kansas because of a broken foot, dressed and warmed up for Indiana’s game against Iowa, the first time he has done either since his injury.
As of Friday, Woodson was still noncommittal about the fifth-year senior point guard’s status for Sunday.
“Don’t know much yet,” the coach said. “Can’t give you any info on that yet. Today, got to go through practice and see where he is. … He has not really practiced a lot. We’ve just got to see where it takes us today.”
Thompson, who has returned from injuries in the middle of the season multiple times in his IU career, admitted it can be difficult to get a rhythm back but said the Hoosiers would love to have the point guard on the court again.
“The intensity he brings, we always say he’s the dog of our team,” Thompson said. “We’ve missed that and he could just bring that dog back for us, somebody who leaves it all out on the court every second of the game.”