BLOOMINGTON – Indiana entered the season as the favorite in the Big Ten.
The conference’s top teams from last year – Illinois, Wisconsin, Purdue and Iowa – were losing All-American-level players, the thinking went, and Indiana was returning not only almost every key player from last year’s NCAA Tournament team, but bringing in five-star talent in the 2022 recruiting class.
Now, four games into the Big Ten season, those preseason predictions seem to have been woefully misguided. The Hoosiers, once ranked as high as No. 10 in the country after a 7-0 start, slipped to the purgatory of “others receiving votes” in the AP Poll for this time this season Monday and are tied for 12th in the Big Ten with a 1-3 mark after dropping games to Iowa and Northwestern last week by a combined three points. The Hoosiers (10-5 overall) have lost five of their last eight games.
Indiana coach Mike Woodson believes the solution to his team’s woes is relatively simple.
“It ain’t rocket science; you’ve got to work harder,” Woodson said after an 84-83 loss to Northwestern on Sunday. “You’ve got to work harder. I think they’ve outworked us the last two games. ... Nobody is just going to hand-deliver you wins. We’ve got to go earn a win. We’ve got to go to Penn State now and see what we’re made of.
“It’s my job to get them to play harder. That might cure a lot of problems when you’re struggling.”
The Hoosiers tonight face the Nittany Lions (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten) at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania. Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry, in his second year after a stint as associate head coach at Purdue under coach Matt Painter, has assembled the most experienced team in the country, according to KenPom.com, a group which is 8-1 at the Bryce Jordan Center this year.
Penn State is coming off a 76-63 loss to then-No. 1 Purdue on Sunday, though the Nittany Lions were in front by six at halftime. They boast wins over then-No. 17 Illinois and Iowa, the latter of which defeated Indiana last week. The Hoosiers lost 64-61 in University Park last season, in part because of 15 points from Penn State’s Jalen Pickett, who is back this season and is the only player in the country averaging at least 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.
The 6-foot-4 fifth-year senior has scored 26 points in three straight games and added nine rebounds and eight assists against Purdue.
Pickett will face an Indiana team which, by its own admission, gave up too many easy drives to the basket against Iowa and Northwestern last week. The Hoosiers are without top perimeter defender Xavier Johnson, who is out indefinitely with a foot injury.
Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis called the Hoosiers “discombobulated” at times against the Wildcats.
“We’re getting straight-line-drived a lot, and it’s requiring guys to get out of position and help, and it gives up open 3s, and they’re getting wide-open looks and they’re knocking them down,” said Jackson-Davis, who had 24 rebounds Sunday and needs three more to climb into fourth on IU’s career list.
Penn State attempts the 14th-most 3-pointers in the country (27.9 per game) and is No. 29 in 3-point shooting percentage (38.3%).
The Hoosiers are dealing with the absence of not only Johnson, but also sixth-year senior forward Race Thompson, who is out indefinitely with a knee injury suffered last week against Iowa. Those losses have affected Indiana’s defense, Woodson said, and he is scrambling to find solutions.
Against Northwestern, the second-year coach put forward Jordan Geronimo in the lineup in place of Thompson, Geronimo’s first career start. The junior ended up playing only 10 minutes because of foul trouble and went 0 for 2 for zero points, leading Woodson to speculate more lineup changes might be coming.
“Maybe I have to tinker with the lineup again,” Woodson said. “I thought starting Geronimo, I thought he would give us a lift being a junior and the fact that he’s done it. By no means am I blaming it on Geronimo, but we got off to such a slow start.
“Nobody is going to feel sorry for the Indiana Hoosiers. Yes, we’ve got to key guys that are sitting on the bench not in uniform, but we’ve got other guys that are in uniform that’s got to step up and play.”