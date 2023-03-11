CHICAGO – In the first nine games of a topsy-turvy Big Ten Tournament this week, the higher-seeded team won just twice.
No. 3 seed Indiana went against the trend Friday night in the quarterfinals against sixth-seeded Maryland, winning 70-60 behind 24 points, nine rebounds and seven assists from Trayce Jackson-Davis, 19 points from Jalen Hood-Schifino and a career-high 11 rebounds from Malik Reneau.
The Hoosiers (22-10) will face No. 10 seed Penn State (21-12) today at 3:30 p.m. in the semifinals. The Nittany Lions defeated Indiana 85-66 on Jan. 11 in a game in which Penn State made 18 3-pointers.
Indiana trailed Maryland 43-39 with little more than 14 minutes left, but the Hoosiers knotted the score at 43 with a basket from Reneau and then a transition runner from Hood-Schifino, who went 1 for 14 from the field in a January matchup with Maryland but was 8 for 15 Friday.
From there, Jackson-Davis took charge, spinning to the rim on three consecutive possessions for a total of seven points.
Less than a minute later, the All-American forward kicked to Tamar Bates, who pulled up for 3 and a 54-43 lead, making it a 15-0 IU run in which the Terps missed 11 consecutive shots over a 7:03 span. Jackson-Davis punctuated the run by roaring at the pro-IU crowd and exhorting it to get louder as Maryland called timeout.
The senior big man is just six points from surpassing Don Schlundt for third place on IU’s career scoring list.
Hood-Schifino helped stave off a Maryland comeback down the stretch with a 3-pointer as the shot clock neared zero. His jumper with 2:06 left put IU up 66-57 after Maryland had cut into the lead by forcing a series of turnovers.
Indiana shot 53%, compared to 32% for Maryland. The Terps shot just 25% in the second half and IU held a 36-18 advantage on points in the paint.
Note: Los Angeles Lakers executive Rob Pelinka was at the game. Hood-Schifino and Jackson-Davis are projected to be selected in the NBA draft this summer.