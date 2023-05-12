For the third consecutive offseason, Indiana basketball and coach Mike Woodson made a major recruiting splash late in the cycle with a player formerly committed elsewhere.
After adding former Texas commit Tamar Bates in the spring of 2021 and prying Malik Reneau away from Florida in April 2022, the Hoosiers on Friday received a commitment from former Duke signee Mackenzie Mgbako, a 6-foot-8, 210-pound consensus five-star recruit in the 2023 class.
Mgbako, the 10th-best player in his class according to 247 Sports, chose the Hoosiers from a final list that included St. John’s, Louisville and Kansas following his decommitment from Duke. He eventually narrowed his choices to Kansas and IU, took visits to both campuses within the last two weeks and chose the Hoosiers, giving Indiana the athletic, pure-shooting wing for which Woodson has been searching since he arrived in Bloomington.
“I chose IU because I felt that Coach Woodson can put me in a position to expand and develop my game,” Mgbako told On3. “The environment at Indiana is unmatched.”
The forward told ESPN he spoke with former NBA star Carmelo Anthony, who played small forward with the New York Knicks while Woodson was the head coach there from 2012 to 2014. Mgbako said Anthony told him:
“(Woodson) is a genuine guy. But on the court, he will push you.”
Mgbako’s commitment fills an enormous hole on Indiana’s 2023-24 roster. The Hoosiers, who lost seven players from last year’s team to graduation, the NBA draft or the transfer portal, had already added former five-star center Kel’el Ware from Oregon, forward Payton Sparks from Ball State and forward Anthony Walker from Miami (Florida) from the portal. But IU was missing shooting, length and athleticism at small forward.
They have all three now in the form of Mgbako, whom 247 Sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein describes this way:
“His shot-making from behind the arc is his best asset. He can also make the types of shots that translate to the next level – pick-and-pop threes, slipping out of ball screens to make shots on the move, or creating space with a series of side-step or step-back shots. The mid-post has long been a staple of his individual offense, but now he’s getting some easy points by moving without the ball more freely.
“Physically, Mgbako appears to be in the best shape of his career to date and was also productive enough on the glass to hold his own at the four. His swing skills are his defensive versatility and shot-creation abilities, both of which are rooted in his mobility, foot speed, and ability to play low to the ground when necessary. If those two areas develop, both his versatility and overall projection will go to new levels.”
Mgbako is Indiana’s highest-ranked high school recruiting commitment since 2018 Indiana Mr. Basketball Romeo Langford out of New Albany, the No. 5 recruit nationally, per 247. Langford also had Kansas among his finalists.
Indiana graduate assistant Adam Howard poked fun at incoming Kansas transfer Hunter Dickinson, a former Michigan star and frequent Indiana antagonist, who tweeted then deleted a photo of a radar targeting system with the caption “IYKYK,” short for “if you know you know,” leading up to Mgbako’s commitment announcement. Howard posted the same photo with a similar caption after the commitment.
Indiana plays host to Kansas at Assembly Hall on Dec. 16.
Since taking over at Indiana in March 2021, Woodson has brought five five-star recruits into the program: Bates, Reneau, Mgbako, Ware and Jalen Hood-Schifino. Indiana had not landed a five-star recruit in the final two recruiting classes under former coach Archie Miller.
“I’m excited to play with them,” Mgbako told 247 Sports. “We have been in contact and built a good relationship off the court, so on the court it’s going to be great chemistry. We have good size and talented guards. So, with that combination and Coach Woodson’s coaching, I believe we can win a conference championship this season.
“The environment and support from the city was what caught my attention on my visit,” he added. “They are really invested in the well-being of their players and have unwavering support for them.”
Mgbako is the highest-ranked recruit to commit to a Big Ten school this cycle, the second straight year an IU player has had that distinction after Hood-Schifino in the 2022 class. The five-star point guard went on to win Big Ten Freshman of the Year before declaring for the NBA draft.
The newest Hoosier joins a freshman class which also includes four-star guards Gabe Cupps and Jakai Newton. Indiana has one remaining scholarship available for next season and will likely use it on guard depth as the Hoosiers are somewhat thin behind projected backcourt starters Xavier Johnson and Trey Galloway. Indiana has been in contact with high-scoring transfer guards RayJ Dennis from Toledo and Andrew Taylor from Marshall.
With that one spot still open, Mgbako projects to be Indiana’s starting small forward in a frontcourt with Ware at center and Reneau at power forward.