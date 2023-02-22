EAST LANSING, Michigan – Sometimes it is just not your night. Tuesday against Michigan State was one of those experiences for Indiana.
The Hoosiers rocketed to a nine-point lead in the game's early stages and took the raucous crowd, waiting for a reason to cheer in the Spartans' first home game since a mass shooting killed three and injured five on campus last week, completely out of the picture. Then Jalen Hood-Schifino left the game with foul trouble, Tyson Walker got hot from 3-point range for the Spartans and Michigan State got their storybook ending. It just came at the expense of an Indiana team which looked increasingly tired as the night wore on in an 80-65 loss, just its third defeat in 12 games.
“(Michigan State coach Tom) Izzo’s teams play great here," Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson said. "They do, they play hard and they force you to play hard. If you don’t meet that, you’re going to lose. I thought we came out playing well early, but as the game wore on, they smashed us and I don’t like that.”
Said guard Trey Galloway: “I think we just got out-toughed for the most part. We played pretty solid for the first couple of minutes and after that they just took it to another gear. We have to fix some things up when we’re on the road.”
Indiana fell to 19-9 and 10-7 in Big Ten play and 4-7 on the road with the defeat. The Hoosiers still hold sole possession of third place in the league standings, but there are six teams sitting a half-game back at 9-7, including Michigan State, and Indiana's hold on a top-four seed in the Big Ten Tournament (and the double-bye which goes with it) is significantly more tenuous now than it was before tipoff tonight. With a game at Purdue's Mackey Arena, where the Hoosiers have not won in a decade, looming Saturday, IU's schedule is not getting easier and its season-ending home games against Iowa and Michigan, both in that 9-7 cluster, could be crucial for seeding purposes.
Hopes for a Big Ten championship, one of the Hoosiers' stated goals before the season, almost certainly went out the window with tonight's defeat. The road was never going to be easy after a 1-4 start in league play and with honorable mention All-Big Ten guard Xavier Johnson having played in just two conference games, but Indiana won enough in the middle of its schedule to give itself an outside chance. Failing to win against either Northwestern or the Spartans on the road in the last week was enough to knock the Hoosiers from contention, barring a miracle run in which they win three straight to close the season, Purdue loses three in a row and Northwestern goes 2-2 or worse in its remaining four games.
For a while, it looked as though Indiana would spoil Michigan State's emotional return to the Breslin Center. The Hoosiers attacked the Spartans with pick-and-roll offense in the early going, knocked down a couple of 3s and Hood-Schifino got going with his midrange game. Indiana led 22-13 with 8:19 to play in the first half.
Then Hood-Schifino left the game with two fouls and Walker made four 3s in a 6:02 span to push Michigan State in front, 35-29. The game was never particularly competitive in the second half, though the Hoosiers did use a 9-0 run to cut the deficit to five at one juncture.
When the game was over, Izzo sat on the bench with his head in his hands, apparently overcome with emotion at the catharsis of the victory.
"I just think everybody did a hell of a job, but most of all the fans, the students, the community," Izzo said. "It wasn't a 9 o'clock on a Tuesday night crowd. The fans were unbelievable. I saw (former Michigan State president) Lou Anna Simon the other day and she was telling me 'The way to hug 15,000 people is for your team to play well in front of them.' I told my team that, I said 'If you want to make people feel better, if you want to give them a hug, this is the way you give them a hug.' So I hope 15,000 people enjoyed the hug.
"There's dates you'll always remember. ... Today was a day I think people will remember."
With all of that emotion swirling, Indiana was going to have an extremely hard time winning this game, especially after Walker got hot from long range and started hitting shots from 25 feet with semi-regularity. There are some nights that don't belong to you. This was not Indiana's night.
But the Hoosiers did not put up much of a fight in the face of such circumstances. After playing about 14 solid minutes, they lacked energy most of the rest of the game. Trayce Jackson-Davis in particular played one of his worst games of the new year, looking out of sorts to such an extent Woodson was asked in the postgame press conference whether his star was healthy. The coach assured everyone he was, he simply missed some shots he usually makes. It is a testament to Jackson-Davis' level of productivity this year that 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists feels like an off night, but compared to his recent performances, it absolutely does, especially when paired with a career-high seven turnovers. It's possible he's wearing down somewhat after a stretch in which he played 37 minutes or more eight times in IU's previous nine games.
Jackson-Davis' lackluster performance was felt most acutely on the boards, where the Hoosiers were out-rebounded 33-24, including 10-5 on the offensive end. Michigan State scored 13 second-chance points off those 10 offensive rebounds, including a few of its most impactful 3-pointers. Indiana's inability to clear the boards gave the Spartans energy and deflated the Hoosiers.
“Those are backbreakers, just giving up those rebounds and the kick-out 3s or late switches, guys getting clipped and not getting downhill for rebounds, it hurts," Galloway said. "It’s hard to come back from that.”
Then, too, Indiana did not get much of a contribution from anyone except Jackson-Davis or Hood-Schifino. The freshman point guard had 16 points and Galloway chipped in 11, including back-to-back 3s to keep Indiana somewhat in the game early in the second half, but the bench totaled just six points. Malik Reneau had two points on 1-for-4 shooting – including a shot Michigan State's Mady Sissoko viciously rejected into Kaleb Banks' face – Jordan Geronimo did not attempt a shot in eight minutes and Tamar Bates went 0 for 1 with a turnover in 13 minutes.
Bates in particular is an issue for the Hoosiers. He is 1 for 14 from the field in his last four games and the confidence he seemed to be building early in the season appears mostly gone. Right now, he is Indiana's third guard behind Hood-Schifino and Galloway, but he is struggling so mightily Woodson turned to junior Anthony Leal late in the second half tonight, giving the 2020 Indiana Mr. Basketball his first minutes outside of garbage time in Big Ten play this season. On Leal's first possession, he let a high pass go through his hands and out of bounds. Indiana desperately needs either Bates to get right or for Johnson to make a late season comeback from his broken foot. Until either of those happens, the Hoosiers will be vulnerable when Jackson-Davis or Hood-Schifino has an off night.
“We have struggled on the road," Woodson said. "We’ve been pretty decent at home and we have struggled on the road coming off the bench. We have to somehow figure that out as we continue this journey because eventually you’re going to have go out on the road and win a game.”