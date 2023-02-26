WEST LAFAYETTE – Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis did not hold back when asked what his team's 79-71 win over No. 5 Purdue at Mackey Arena on Saturday meant to his team.
"This victory is probably the best victory we've had," said Jackson-Davis, who scored 10 points, all in the second half, grabbed eight rebounds and dished seven assists. "Just playing a complete 40 minutes, never wavering, got down early, but fought back, then were down in the second half and we just kept fighting and fighting and fighting and chugging along."
"It shows what Coach Woody (Mike Woodson) is building," the Hoosier senior added. "We're trying to get Indiana back on the map."
It was not simply that the 17th-ranked Hoosiers (20-9, 11-7 Big Ten) won, their first win in West Lafayette in eight tries, ending a decade of futility at their rival's basketball palace, it was how they did it – without getting an all-universe performance from Jackson-Davis.
While the national player year of the candidate occupied significant Purdue attention, keeping the Boilermakers from loading up to stop anyone else, it was what is usually considered Jackson-Davis' supporting cast which made the difference. Not only did guard Jalen Hood-Schifino pour in a career-high 35 points in the highest-scoring game for an Indiana freshman in a quarter-century, but Trey Galloway and Miller Kopp added 13 points apiece and Galloway chipped in five assists with no turnovers.
"I'm happy with everybody," Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. "This was a total team effort. We played a great tonight against a team which was well-coached."
After the final buzzer sounded, Indiana assistant coach Yasir Rosemond charged off the floor and headed toward the locker rooms. As he did he bellowed: "This ain't the same Indiana!"
It was an Indiana which did not need Jackson-Davis to carry the entire load, as he has so many times during the Hoosiers' run of 10 wins in 13 games following a 1-4 start in Big Ten play. The 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball, who had averaged 22.8 points in Indiana's previous 12 games, did not attempt a shot until nearly 10 minutes had elapsed, he did not score until less than 12 minutes remained in the game and he finished with his lowest point total of the season.
And yet Indiana beat a top 5 team in what is universally considered one of the toughest environments in college basketball.
"This is a big game," Woodson said. "That's amazing, when you come into their arena, their fans are jacked up. ... To come into this hostile environment and get a win, it just says a lot about our players."
Hood-Schifino was the star, coming one point shy of equaling Indiana's freshman record, but it was Galloway who keyed the game's biggest stretch, a 12-0 run near the outset of the second half which turned a six-point deficit into a 46-40 lead.
Galloway got the run started with a 3-pointer from the right wing, stole the ball from Purdue point guard Braden Smith and went the other way for a go-ahead layup, knocked in another 3 from the corner, then cut backdoor, received a pass from Hood-Schifino and dropped a wraparound pass to Race Thompson for a layup.
"Gallo's starting to really mature," Woodson said of his junior guard. "He does a lot of nice things, dirty things that most players don't think to do and that's play defense, get into people."
Galloway was the catalyst for a defense which held Purdue to 30% shooting in the second half while the Hoosiers knocked in 58%. Indiana led by as many as 13 down the stretch and Purdue did not get closer than nine in the final 10 minutes.
"Nights like these are special," Jackson-Davis wrote on Twitter after the game. "So proud of our team and there [sic] fight throughout this year, never quit when things got tough."
Trayce Jackson-Davis the facilitator
Jackson-Davis did not contribute much in the scoring column during the win over Purdue. The Boilermakers made sure of that, hounding him with double teams from every direction for most of the night.
"If you would have told me he would have 10 (points) and eight (rebounds), I would say we'd be sitting pretty," Purdue coach Matt Painter said.
But despite his lack of opportunities to get shots up around the rim, the Hoosiers' star found ways to affect the game, most notably with his passing. He dished six of his seven assists in the second half, including four of them during a 17-2 run early in the second half which pushed the Hoosiers to a 51-42 lead with 13:18 left. Granted, Purdue did not do as well as it could have at keeping Jackson-Davis from having clear sightlines to his teammates when the Boilermakers sent a double team at him, but it was still a scintillating display of the big man's ability to manipulate a game in all facets, which has continued to expand over his four years.
"They threw the double team at me, so I was just trying to get my teammates involved when I wasn't scoring as much," Jackson-Davis said. "Just trying to impact the games at different levels. I told Race (Thompson) if they (double-team) from the big to crack down on the guard that's guarding him and I think he got two baskets from that. I told Miller (Kopp) to not hide in the corner and come up a little bit so I can hit that swing pass."
Late in the game, the Purdue defense finally began to bend away from Jackson-Davis and toward Hood-Schifino, so the Greenwood native began to put the ball in the hoop. One of his biggest plays came with just less than three minutes left, when he beat everyone down the court off a defensive rebound and threw down a two-handed dunk on a perfectly-placed outlet pass from Galloway.
Inject this 🔥 Trey Galloway outlet pass into my veins… #iubb pic.twitter.com/X5Z990V8z4— Ben Heisler (@bennyheis) February 26, 2023
After losing to the Boilermakers four times in a row in his first two seasons in Bloomington, Jackson-Davis won three of his final four matchups against Indiana's rival, barring any postseason clashes. The Hoosier big man's career has to this point been long on statistical feats (he is already Indiana's all-time blocks leader and needs just nine more rebounds to take the top spot in that category as well, not to mention after Saturday he is all alone in fourth in points) but short on team accomplishments, in large part for reasons out of his control. But now, he has streak-busting victories over Purdue last season in Bloomington and this year in West Lafayette, with a postseason run remaining to burnish his growing legacy with the Cream and Crimson.
"It shows the reason why I came back – to be in games like this," said Jackson-Davis, who flirted with the NBA last summer before returning for his senior season at Indiana. "Just to come back and sweep (Purdue) this year just shows you I made the right decision and we just have to keep building on it."
As Jackson-Davis addressed the media after the game, Rosemond walked by and yelled: "Get him a statue!"
If he wins a few games in March, Indiana might be hard-pressed to find a reason not to do so.
Woodson gets his win
Indiana's second-year coach is not much for savoring victories. Invariably, after each of the Hoosiers' significant wins – and there have been plenty – in his short tenure, he has told his players and the media the game in question is done and focus has to shift forward. That's likely good coaching strategy, but it does not leave much room for basking in accomplishments, which have been so difficult to come by for this program in recent years.
After beating the Boilermakers on Saturday, however, Woodson took a moment – only a moment – to be happy for himself and for his team. He smiled broadly, a rarity in his postgame press conferences, as he extolled the virtues of Indiana's fanbase and discussed the Indiana-Purdue rivalry's place in college basketball.
"Tell me about it," he joked, when a reporter mentioned how difficult it is to win at Mackey Arena, where the Boilermakers had not lost since Jan. 2. "That was the first time I've ever won here. Four years of college (Woodson played for the Hoosiers from 1976 to 1980), I never won here, it's a tough place to win. They've always had great teams here, well-coached teams.
"Over the years, this state has been enriched with a lot of talented players. And Purdue in particular has always had great teams, great coaches, dating back to when I played, and it's not going to ever change. They have their fanbase, we have our fanbase and I love our fanbase, I truly do."
Purdue's struggles continue
As Indiana reveled in its long-sought victory in West Lafayette, the Boilermakers were trying to cope with a fourth loss in six games since their 22-1 start and a missed opportunity to clinch a Big Ten championship in the faces of their biggest rival.
They still need only one win (or a Northwestern loss) to clinch a share of the title, but that is not guaranteed with games remaining at Wisconsin and home against Illinois for the Boilermakers. Saturday wasn't a terrible overall performance from the No. 5 team in the country, but the Boilers went just 5 for 23 from 3-point range despite a variety of good looks and Zach Edey, though he scored 26 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, missed some shots around the rim he usually makes. The Boilermakers also went 22 for 33 from the foul line, squandering a significant chunk of their enormous advantage in attempts (33 to 12).
Painter's postgame press conference sounded similar to ones he gave after games earlier in the season in which Purdue eked out victories despite shooting poorly. Back then, the Boilers could shake off those subpar shooting performances because they were excelling elsewhere, they were winning and they had plenty of season remaining to fix it. None of that is true anymore.
"A majority of our shots I thought were pretty good shots," Painter said. "If you're going to just take (Edey) out of the equation and double him, then you're going to get wide-open shots and you have to step up and make them and tonight we didn't make them.
"But I believe in our guys. I believe in their ability to shoot the basketball and step into wide-open shots and be able to make them. We just have to be better. I didn't have anybody on our team trying to miss. Sometimes when somebody shoots better than you and plays better than you and gets you on the run, it's tough to get back into the game.
"It wasn't one of those effort things. I didn't think it was a poor effort. I thought our guys gave a good effort. They competed. (The Hoosiers) were better than us. They made shots and we didn't."
The big picture
For Purdue, the quest for a Big Ten championship rolls on, with a matchup in the dreaded Kohl Center against a desperate Wisconsin team – the Badgers were among the "Last Four In" in ESPN's latest NCAA Tournament projections Saturday – up next. They will now have to finish strong in order to capture a No. 1 seed in the tournament, an honor which seemed like a given barely three weeks ago.
For Indiana, the tiny of sliver of doubt which remained about its NCAA Tournament chances is gone. The Hoosiers are going dancing and are in the thick of contention not only for a top four seed and a double bye in the Big Ten Tournament – they sit in sole possession of third with home games against Iowa and Michigan remaining – but a top four seed in March Madness, as well.
Perhaps more importantly for the psyche of a program which has had to hear for going on a decade now how Purdue owns this rivalry and the basketball-mad state in which the teams compete, the Hoosiers have officially grabbed control of the most-played series in the Big Ten. Since Woodson took over, they're 3-1 against the Boilermakers and while that will be tough to maintain when Jackson-Davis and (likely) Hood-Schifino are gone next season, having control at all seemed so far out of reach two years ago that the Hoosiers can be forgiven for savoring their sweep this year all offseason.