In Indiana's locker room in the aftermath of the Hoosiers' loss to Miami in the NCAA Tournament's round of 32 on Sunday, All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis embraced freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, consoling his devastated younger teammate, who buried his head in Jackson-Davis's shoulder.
The Hoosiers' pair of All-Big Ten honorees were certainly not the only ones distraught in the aftermath of a loss which left IU far short of its stated goal of the program's sixth national championship. Red eyes were visible throughout the locker room as players came to terms with the fact that it was not only the end of the season, but also the end of an era in Indiana basketball.
That era, which began when coach Mike Woodson was hired to replace the fired Archie Miller in March 2021, encompassed two seasons in which the Hoosiers climbed from 12-15 prior to Woodson's arrival to 21-14 and a borderline NCAA Tournament team in the coach's first season to 23-12 and a No. 4 seed in the tournament this year. It is undeniable the program is in a better place than it was when Woodson arrived and while the coach has plenty to do with that, so do departing seniors Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson, both of whom were Miller recruits who trusted Woodson enough to return for two extra seasons.
“I think just being part of the change really," Jackson-Davis said when asked what we wants his legacy at Indiana to be. "Just two years ago, we were getting booed in our home city, Indianapolis, off the court in the Big Ten Tournament (after the last game of Miller's tenure).
"Just being in this moment two years later, it's really special. It's really special to me to have the Indiana fans on your back and just cheering for you and giving them hope. It's something that this program hasn't had in a while. So I just thought it was really cool to be part of that and be part of that experience."
In every way, Jackson-Davis's last season in Bloomington was the Hoosiers' best in years. Indiana won more games, finished higher in the Big Ten standings (tied for second) and advanced farther in the NCAA Tournament than any season since 2016 and earned its highest tournament seed since 2013. The Hoosiers beat rival Purdue twice for the first time since 2013, ending a 13-2 run of dominance in the rivalry for the Boilermakers, and spent more weeks ranked in the AP Poll than any year since 2013.
Much of that was due to Jackson-Davis, who put together one of the best individual seasons in program history, averaging 20.9 points on 58% shooting, 10.8 rebounds, four assists and 2.9 blocks, helping him climb into third in program history in career scoring, first in rebounds, first in blocks and third in double-doubles. He is Indiana's first consensus All-American since Victor Oladipo in 2013 and if not for the presence of Purdue's Zach Edey he might have garnered a series of national player of the year honors.
“It’s something I’ll cherish for the rest of my life and I hope the fans will too," Jackson-Davis, the 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball, said of playing for the Hoosiers. "I gave them everything I had, everything I possibly could.”
But for all of Indiana's success, the legacy of this campaign will likely be a mixed one. The Hoosiers, with nearly every key piece returning from a team which looked to be coming together at the end of last season, entered the year with the Big Ten and national championship aspirations. Instead, the Boilermakers won the conference title by three games, the Hoosiers lost in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament and they exited by the end of the first weekend in the Big Dance.
For all of his accomplishments and for how much the program improved through his efforts, Jackson-Davis never hung the banner in the Assembly Hall rafters he desperately craved.
“He takes a lot more pride than probably anybody in this locker room in putting that jersey on," Hoosiers guard Tamar Bates said of his departing teammate. "Really just never taking anything for granted. He continued to come back year after year to accomplish his goal. That’s the toughest part, we couldn’t help him get to the finish line.”
Jackson-Davis's stated goal all along has been to get Indiana basketball "back on the map." Was one trip to the round of 32 enough to do so? That remains to be seen.
Now, Indiana enters a new era. The Hoosiers are losing three starters – Jackson-Davis, Thompson and sharpshooter Miller Kopp – for certain and a fourth, Hood-Schifino, the Big Ten freshman of the year after averaging 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists, is a projected first-round pick in the NBA Draft and very likely to leave, as well. Point guard Xavier Johnson, who suffered a broken foot in December and missed the rest of the season, is waiting to hear whether he will be granted a medical redshirt by the NCAA and allowed to return for a sixth season.
With only two players – four-star guards Gabe Cupps and Jakai Newton – in the 2023 freshman recruiting class, Woodson will have to re-tool his roster through the transfer portal in the next several weeks. The strength of his effort in that short period could determine the trajectory of the program.
“This one is tough to swallow because I truly believe that this team had a legitimate shot," the IU coach said after the loss to the Hurricanes. "The kind of season we had was a promising season. We had a good year. We made a step forward based on where we were a year ago, but it's not good enough as far as I'm concerned. It's not. We've got to get better from a personnel standpoint, and I've got to get better as a coach."
Note: Jackson-Davis and Zach Edey were among the four players selected as finalists for the Naismith Trophy, given annually to the best player in the country. Jackson-Davis could join Scott May (1976) and Cheaney (1993) as the only Hoosiers to win the award. Edey, who averaged 22.3 points and 12.9 rebounds, is trying to become the second Boilermaker to garner the honor, after Glenn Robinson in 1994.