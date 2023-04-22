Indiana is about a month into the most important offseason coach Mike Woodson will have during his tenure in Bloomington.
The way Woodson set up his roster in Year 2, with the Hoosiers set to lose four players to the professional ranks at the end of the season, combined with some recruiting misses in the 2023 class, meant Indiana was always going to have to rebuild through the transfer portal this offseason if it was going to field a competitive team next year, much less one which could build on the moderate success IU experienced in 2022-23. Add in the transfer portal losses of Logan Duncomb, Tamar Bates and Jordan Geronimo and Indiana entered the meat of its offseason with five scholarships to fill through the portal.
The Hoosiers got off to a relatively strong start, adding All-MAC forward Payton Sparks from Ball State to bolster its frontcourt and then made a big splash, bringing in former five-star recruit Kel'el Ware from Oregon, the seventh-ranked player in the portal, per On3. That left three spots available, with guard and wing the biggest priorities.
In recent days, however, Indiana has suffered a series of setbacks on the recruiting trail. The biggest disappointment came in the form of Harvard forward Chris Ledlum, the type of big wing IU covets and a priority for Woodson and his staff from the earliest days of his recruitment. Ledlum had appeared to be leaning toward Indiana for a while but ultimately decided on Tennessee after the Volunteers made a late push.
Tennessee then also grabbed sought-after Northern Colorado transfer Dalton Knecht, a player who would have been perfect for the Hoosiers on the wing after shooting better than 38% from 3-point range and scoring more than 20 points per game for the Bears last year. The Hoosiers had tried to get involved with Knecht, but could not even get him to visit campus. On Saturday, IU lost out on another big forward in VCU's Jalen DeLoach, who chose Georgia. Notre Dame's Cormac Ryan picked North Carolina on Wednesday.
It's unclear to this reporter how well DeLoach and Ledlum, neither of whom is much of a 3-point shooter, would have fit on the wing for Indiana, as the Hoosiers already have two players projected to start – Ware and sophomore-to-be Malik Reneau – who don't shoot the 3. Ideally, IU would have someone like Miller Kopp on the wing, a player capable of spreading the floor around the IU bigs and the pick-and-roll actions the Hoosiers want to run. But it's never good to lose out on targets and players like Knecht and Minnesota transfer Jamison Battle, who chose Ohio State over IU when it looked like Ledlum would end up with the Hoosiers, certainly would have fit with IU.
As it stands right now, Indiana has significant holes remaining in its roster and it has to essentially start over with a new crop of targets. All is certainly not lost, but it's safe to say the Hoosiers have a longer road to filling out the team than they probably would have liked at this point.
So, where can IU turn next? Here are a few ideas.
Brandon Newman, Purdue
Newman checks every box the Hoosiers want on the wing. The 6-foot-5 fifth-year-senior-to-be can defend three positions and improved significantly in that area and as a rebounder in his four years with the Boilermakers. He was the best defender the Boilers had by far when IU's Jalen Hood-Schifino was slicing and dicing Purdue at Mackey Arena in February and he played so well at the end of the year that Boilermakers coach Matt Painter benched Ethan Morton in favor of him.
On offense, his game is rhythm-based, which is part of the reason his shooting numbers dropped off a cliff when he went from starting as a redshirt freshman (38% from 3-point range) to coming off the bench as a sophomore (32%) and junior (31%). He needs 30 minutes a game to really feel comfortable on that end of the floor, but he is a dynamic player when he gets going, capable of scoring at all three levels – he dropped 29 points on Minnesota as a redshirt freshman – and moving the ball when necessary. He left Purdue because he was looking for more consistent playing time and the Boilermakers are so loaded on the wing there probably would've been only about 20 minutes available per game. Fortunately for IU and Newman, the Hoosiers have plenty of playing time to offer the former Boilermaker. Add in that Newman is an Indiana native – he was runner-up for Mr. Basketball behind Trayce Jackson-Davis in 2019 – and this match makes a lot of sense for both sides. Think of Newman as providing a superior version of what Bates would have next season. After redshirting in 2019-20, he has two years of eligibility left.
CJ Fredrick, Kentucky
In baseball scouting parlance, a "post-hype sleeper" is a former top prospect who struggled for long enough in the majors that his hype has worn off, but from whom scouts still believe a breakout is possible because of the underlying talent.
Fredrick is in that position. After two years at Iowa in which he shot the lights out from 3-point range – he averaged 10.2 points on 46% shooting from beyond the arc as a freshman, then shot 47.4% from deep as a sophomore, though in fewer attempts – he decamped for Kentucky to great fanfare. Unfortunately for him, he suffered a series of injuries which kept him from ever really getting on track as a Wildcat, missing almost all of 2021-22 with a torn hamstring, then dealing with a hand injury which affected his shooting ability last year.
Now, after five years in college – the 6-foot-3 Cincinnati native also missed his freshman season at Iowa with an injury – Fredrick is looking for a place to finish his career and IU could be a perfect fit. Though he's not the type of big wing Indiana has been seeking, the Hoosiers could easily slide Trey Galloway over to that spot – he's big enough at 6-5 – and put Fredrick at shooting guard next to point guard Xavier Johnson (assuming Johnson receives a waiver from the NCAA to return next season). That move would give the Hoosiers three solid-to-excellent 3-point shooters on the court next to their talented, versatile bigs, the ideal personnel for the offense Woodson wants to run.
Ali Ali, Butler
Ali is a local product, having earned Indiana All-Star honors after starring at East Noble and leading the Knights to a 21-4 record as a senior. He started his collegiate career at Akron, breaking out in the 2022 MAC Tournament, when he averaged 15.7 points and shot 7 for 10 from 3-point range to lead the Zips to an NCAA Tournament berth (they nearly upset No. 4 seed UCLA in the round of 64).
Ali then transferred to Butler, joining coach Thad Matta's first team, but injuries – a broken nose and a concussion – derailed his season with the Bulldogs and he only played 18 games. Now the long, 6-foot-8 wing is in the transfer portal again and is another player whose potential still tantalizes despite a difficult campaign last year. He shot 40.7% from 3-point range with Akron in 2021-22 and would add some length at small forward for the Hoosiers.