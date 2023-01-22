BLOOMINGTON – One game after scoring 35 points in a win over Illinois, Trayce Jackson-Davis poured in 31 and added 15 rebounds while Tamar Bates and Trey Galloway chipped in 17 points apiece to lead Indiana to an 82-69 victory over Michigan State this afternoon at Assembly Hall.
Indiana (13-6, 4-4 Big Ten) has won three in a row, all by double digits, since a three-game losing streak. The game also saw the return of Hoosiers sixth-year senior forward and captain Race Thompson from a knee injury, his first game since Jan. 5 against Iowa.
3 Takeaways
- Malik Reneau is figuring it out: Early in the game, Michigan State's Joey Hauser was scoring around, over and through the Indiana defense, posting 11 points in the first 5:56 of the game. He beat IU forwards Thompson and Jordan Geronimo for baskets and helped the Spartans build a 9-point lead before the Hoosiers had really settled in. Then, Malik Reneau entered the game. The five-star freshman hasn't made a huge impact lately, but there have been small signs of his improvement and today was a significant leap forward. He spent most of the final 13 minutes of the first half guarding Hauser and held him to three points in that span, while scoring twice in the post himself and grabbing a couple of tough rebounds in traffic. Indiana coach Mike Woodson has insisted Reneau has every bit of the talent the Hoosiers expected when they signed him out of Montverde Academy and the only missing piece was Reneau bringing a high motor to every game. The 6-9 forward certainly brought the motor today, working hard on the boards and scrapping for loose balls on multiple occasions. He finished with six points and five rebounds and was a plus-19 in his time on the court. If he can play that way on a consistent basis at the same time as Thompson is getting healthy, Indiana will begin to realize the frontcourt potential it appeared to have in the preseason.
- Jalen Hood-Schifino has a no-good, very bad day ... : Indiana's five-star freshman point guard has had series of games in recent weeks in which he's looked like an NBA lottery pick, scoring from all three levels, running the show offensively and showing improvement on defense. Today, however, he had one of his worst games of the season, going 1 for 6 from the field, 0 for 3 from 3-point range, committing two turnovers and struggling to contain wily Michigan State veteran guard AJ Hoggard on defense. Hoggard is not the type of athlete Hood-Schifino is, but he is incredibly strong and has a deep bag of moves to get to the rim, which he broke out against the IU freshman. Hood-Schifino remains one of the most talented players on Indiana's roster and he has shown an ability to bounce back from difficult games this year, but today was a reminder he remains a freshman and, like any young player, is prone to inconsistency. It didn't help he seemed to tweak something in his leg and was playing with a slight limp at times. He sat for more than 11 minutes straight in the second half.
- ... But the rest of the backcourt picked up the slack: With Hood-Schifino struggling, Indiana needed someone besides Jackson-Davis to have a big game. Reneau helped somewhat, but the Hoosiers' biggest contributions came from the perimeter, where Galloway and Bates shot the lights out to help the Hoosiers stay in front. Galloway, who shot 21% from 3-point range last season is now above 50% this year (albeit in limited attempts, 15 for 29) after a 3-for-3 performance today. Two of his 3s came off outstanding ball movement from Indiana as Jackson-Davis hurled a kick-out pass to the perimeter from the post, the recipient made an extra pass to Galloway and the junior knocked it down. With Hood-Schifino sitting most of the second half, Galloway ran the point, helping Indiana get into offense and keeping the ball moving.
But the junior out of Culver Academies was not Indiana's best outside threat in the game. That distinction belonged to Bates, who made a career-high five 3-pointers on six attempts. None of those shots was bigger than the one he hoisted from 25 feet with 15 seconds on the shot clock to put Indiana in front 69-57 with 6:23 left. If he misses, that's a terrible shot and the Spartans could have gotten out and run on a long rebound. Instead, it hit nothing but the bottom and the Assembly Hall crowd exploded. It has been a long time since the Hoosiers made it rain on an opponent in Bloomington, but it happened today, as IU went 9 for 15 from beyond the arc all told.
Player of the Game: Trayce Jackson-Davis
As well as Bates and Galloway played, Jackson-Davis was still the essential man for the Hoosiers, notching his 40th career double-double, sixth on the IU career list, while shooting 10 for 20 from the field and a crucial 11 of 13 from the foul line. He added four assists and five blocks to his totals and made the right decision in the post over and over again as Michigan State threw multiple defenses at him. He has four 30-point games this season, three of them in the last 17 days.
He also did this:
TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS THROWS IT DOWN 😱(via @CBSSports)pic.twitter.com/hGG9G0IT0F— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) January 22, 2023
Jackson-Davis's five blocks give him 227 for his career, tying him with Alan Henderson for the most in IU history.
Tip-Ins
Indiana snapped a three-game losing streak against the Spartans. ... The Hoosiers improved to 10-1 at Assembly Hall this season. ... Michigan State came into the game tied for second in the Big Ten with Rutgers, two games behind league-leading Purdue. ... Indiana has reached 80 points 12 times in 19 games this season after doing so just five times in 35 contests last season. ... The Spartans were without senior forward Malik Hall, who is dealing with a foot injury. He is averaging 9.9 points and 4.1 rebounds this season while shooting better than 52% from the field. ... IU was without fifth-year senior guard Xavier Johnson, who is still dealing with a foot injury. ... Indiana shot nearly 62% against Illinois on Thursday, the Hoosiers' fourth-best mark in a Big Ten game since 2001. They shot 47% today. ... Indiana went 21 of 24 at the foul line. Michigan State was 19 for 28. ... Among those in attendance were class of 2023 Indiana signee Gabe Cupps and class of 2025 recruit Trent Sisley, a Lincoln City native and top 50 player in his class. ... Geronimo and Michigan State's Joey Hauser were hit with double technical fouls after exchanging words early in the second half after Geronimo fouled Hauser. Geronimo eventually fouled out. ... Hauser scored 22 points on 6 for 12 from the field.
What's Next?
The Hoosiers will be back in action Wednesday, when they travel to Minneapolis to take on Minnesota (7-10, 1-6 Big Ten) at Williams Arena, also known as The Barn. The game will tip off at 9 p.m. and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. The Golden Gophers sit in last place in the Big Ten and lost to No. 3 Purdue 61-39 at home Thursday, a game in which they scored just 12 points in the first half. They face Michigan this afternoon.