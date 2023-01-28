BLOOMINGTON – Jalen Hood-Schifino scored 24 points and made a career-high six 3-pointers, Trayce Jackson-Davis added 18 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and two blocks and Indiana rolled past Ohio State 86-70 at Assembly Hall tonight for the Hoosiers' fifth win in a row.
Indiana improved to 15-6 and 6-4 in Big Ten play. It has won five in a row in conference play for the first time since February and March 2016. Four of the wins have come by at least 13 points.
3 Takeaways
- Jalen Hood-Schifino's slump is over (if there ever was one): In the game's early minutes, Indiana went 3:51 without a point as Ohio State built a 9-2 lead. On the Hoosiers' next possession, Hood-Schifino dribbled up the court and, with 24 seconds on the shot clock, hoisted a 3-pointer from 25 feet. It was not the type of shot most coaches encourage, but it found the bottom of the net, starting an 11-0 Indiana run, one of two extended spurts for the Hoosiers in the first half. With that, the five-star freshman was off and running, shaking off a mini-slump in which he went 3 for 17 from the field and 0 for 6 from long distance over the last two games. He went 6 for 7 from long range in the first half, taking some time on a few occasions to send a long look at the Ohio State after knocking down yet another long-range shot, and he had more points by halftime than in any game since his 33-point masterpiece against Northwestern on Jan. 8. Most of the shots he made were at least somewhat contested and it was less a matter of Indiana scheming the point guard open than of Hood-Schifino recognizing he was hot and hunting his own shot. Again, that's not something every player can get away with, but the IU guard has the faith of his coaches and teammates to be able to pursue such a stretch. His jumper remains somewhat hit or miss (he had been 1 for 12 from beyond the arc in the previous five games before his explosion tonight), but whenever he's on the court he is always a threat to run up a bushel of points in quick succession and opponents sag off him at their peril.
- Malik Reneau does the job: Indiana needed a solid performance from its "other" five-star freshman as the Hoosiers were without forward Jordan Geronimo, who was dealing with a re-aggravation of a previous left leg injury and appeared on the sideline in a boot and street clothes. Reneau scored 10 points in the first half against Minnesota on Wednesday, but somewhat puzzlingly only played 25 seconds in the second half as the Hoosiers rode with Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson down the stretch. Tonight, the southpaw freshman played a significant role all night, equaling a career-high with 15 points on 6-for-10 shooting, grabbing a career-best eight rebounds and adding a three assists. His post-ups are still somewhat adventurous and he is a little prone to panicking when extra help defenders get in his vicinity, but he's very strong and can get to his left hand relatively efficiently. He also has a good nose for the ball on the glass and scored a couple of baskets with nice tip-ins. He still commits too many fouls – he knows this is a problem as he sticks his hands straight up in the air on contests and leaves them there after the shot is away – but he is a tough rebounder and can take some of the post scoring load off Jackson-Davis and Thompson. His role should only grow from here as IU prepares him to be a focal point of the offense next year in a post-Jackson-Davis world.
- The offense is explosive: This game was close for 16 1/2 minutes. Ohio State was within 31-30 with 3:30 left in the first half despite Hood-Schifino's spectacular start from long range. Then, Indiana's offense did something it has done so rarely in the last six seasons: It caught fire. Reneau started the run with a jump hook in the lane and Trey Galloway followed with a layup, Jackson-Davis got going with a powerful dunk and then a jump hook and suddenly the Hoosiers had momentum. When Jackson-Davis kicked to Hood-Schifino on the perimeter for the guard's sixth 3 of the half, it was an 11-0 spurt and by the half was over, the run had reached 15-0, with Ohio State missing its final seven shots of the half and IU making 7 of 8 to end the half with the Assembly Hall crowd roaring as the Hoosiers sprinted to the locker room. In the second half, Ohio State shot close to 50% and made several bids to get back in the game, but each time the Buckeyes seemed to be on the verge of making a run, Indiana hit a big shot to quell the momentum and get the crowd back on its feet. It has been a long time since the Hoosiers have been capable of going shot for shot with a very good offensive team, which Ohio State is, and they did so in the second half today. Quietly, in part because the team's defense struggled significantly for chunks of the year, Indiana has taken a large step forward on offense this year, with a variety of weapons and, suddenly, after so much focus on it for so long, the ability to shoot 3s. IU went 10 for 20 from beyond the arc tonight and is pretty comfortably in the top 40 in 3-point percentage nationally after being outside the top 200 five years in a row. The Hoosiers have topped 80 points 13 times this year after doing so five times last year.
Player of the Game: Jalen Hood-Schifino
Hood-Schifino went 8 for 12 from the field and 6 for 9 from 3-point range, topping 20 points for the third time this season. He added three assists, two steals and a block and kept IU from falling far behind early in the game, as it might have without his 3-point barrage. He received a standing ovation when he exited the game with 2:19 left.
Hood-Schifino was not available for postgame comments because he was not feeling well, the Hoosiers said.
Tip-Ins
Indiana coach Mike Woodson returned to the sideline after missing the Hoosiers' 61-57 win over Minnesota on Wednesday while battling COVID. Associate head coach Yasir Rosemond coached the Hoosiers to that win. ... In addition to Geronimo's absence, the Hoosiers were without point guard Xavier Johnson, out since Dec. 17 with a foot injury, and center Logan Duncomb missed his second straight game for IU with a non-COVID illness. ... Hoosiers freshman forward Kaleb Banks played some of his first non-garbage-time minutes against a major-conference opponent this season. He scored five points, grabbed a career-high seven rebounds and dished an assist in 12 minutes. It was the first time he had scored since Dec. 20 against Elon. Banks indirectly drew a technical foul on Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann, who was whistled for the technical arguing a foul call when Banks grabbed a rebound and put the ball up and in through contact for an old-fashioned 3-point play opportunity. ... Jackson-Davis has 235 blocks in his career, building on his program record. His double-double was the 42nd of his career, tying him with Kent Benson for fifth on the IU career list. ... Indiana held a 39-33 advantage on the glass. ... Ohio State guard Sean McNeil, a transfer from West Virginia, considered signing with Indiana in the transfer portal. He visited Bloomington during Little 500 week last spring, but ultimately chose the Buckeyes. He had nine points on 3-for-11 shooting tonight. ... Indiana went 11 for 22 on layups. ... Freshman sensation Brice Sensabaugh, a likely first-round pick in this summer's NBA Draft, led Ohio State with 23 points on 9-for-17 shooting. ... The Buckeyes came into the game 13th in the country in 3-point shooting at 38.8%, but went 5 for 19 tonight. ... There was a delay at the start of the second half when a metal piece fell from the video board above the court.
What's Next?
Indiana is back in action Tuesday, when it travels to College Park, Maryland, to take on Maryland (14-7, 5-5 Big Ten) at the Xfinity Center. The game will tip off at 9 p.m. and be televised on ESPN2. The Terrapins, in their first season under former Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard, are back-to-back blowout home wins, over Wisconsin and Nebraska. They've won 3 of 4 overall.
Next Saturday, Indiana plays host to rival No. 1 Purdue (20-1, 9-1) at Assembly Hall.