BLOOMINGTON – After Indiana’s road loss to Iowa on Jan. 5, Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson called the performance of the referees “bulls---.”
He said the same about his own team after the 15th-ranked Hoosiers lost to the Hawkeyes 90-68 at Assembly Hall on Tuesday night, a defeat that ended IU’s hopes of sharing the Big Ten championship with Purdue.
“It’s just unacceptable the way we played tonight,” Woodson said. “I apologize to our fans. I’m the coach, I gotta get them ready to play. That was a bulls--- performance tonight. … (The Hawkeyes) had their way, doing everything they wanted to do. They just competed, man. They came in here and kicked our ass, it was just that simple.”
Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 26 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and had five assists for the Hoosiers (20-10, 11-8 Big Ten), but Kris Murray scored 26 points for Iowa (19-11, 11-8) and the visitors shot 56% from the field. Indiana shot 43%.
The defeat, just Indiana’s second at home this season against 14 victories, came three days after the Hoosiers had gone on the road to beat No. 5 Purdue in what Jackson-Davis called “probably the best victory we’ve had.”
“We left our game in West Lafayette,” Woodson said.
Tuesday was the worst home loss of the coach’s two-year tenure and equaled the largest margin of defeat for the Hoosiers this season (they also lost by 22 to Kansas, 84-62).
IU still has a chance to get one of the four double-byes into the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament but must beat Michigan in the regular-season finale Sunday and get some help from some of the other six teams – Iowa among them – that entered Tuesday within a game of second place.
“Obviously everybody is upset after the game (against Purdue) and coming back and doing this; it’s not what we stand for,” Jackson-Davis said. “Everyone’s upset. That’s not much to be said. We just have to come in tomorrow … and work.”
Murray got the Hawkeyes off to a fast start, hitting 3-pointers on their first two possessions. Iowa had built a double-digit lead less than three minutes into the game and made its first five shots, including three 3-pointers.
The Hawkeyes went 3 for 28 from long distance in their previous road game, at Wisconsin, but were 13 for 23 on Tuesday.
Trey Galloway scored five quick points to help the Hoosiers cut the deficit to 21-18, but Iowa responded with a 13-2 spurt that included a pair of 3s from Payton Sandfort. The Hawkeyes led 47-36 at halftime after shooting 61%.
Indiana stole three consecutive inbounds passes early in the second half and Jackson-Davis threw down a dunk off one to get IU within single digits.
But Murray answered with a 3-pointer, starting a string of eight consecutive made baskets for the Hawkeyes, at the end of which they led 61-40.
“It was just a full meltdown of our defensive game plan,” Jackson-Davis said. “They exploited it and they took advantage of it and they hit shots, so credit to them.”
Jackson-Davis’ ninth rebound made him the school’s career leader in that category ahead of Alan Henderson.
Sandfort knocked in his fifth 3-pointer with 1:26 left to extend Iowa’s margin to 25 and punctuated the play with a demonstrative kiss aimed at the Indiana student section. He received a technical for the display.