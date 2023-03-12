For the first time since 2016, Indiana is through to the NCAA Tournament round of 64 without needing to win a First Four play-in game to get there.
The Hoosiers (22-11) received a No. 4 seed in the tournament, their highest since a 1-seed in 2013, and will face 13th-seeded Kent State, led by former Hoosiers assistant coach Rob Senderoff, Friday in Albany, New York, in the round of 64.
“This is what you play college basketball for is to get to the Big Dance," second-year Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson told his team after it learned it would face the Golden Flashes. "Really, nothing else. You don’t want to be on the outside looking in, watching it on TV, hoping that next year you get an opportunity.
"It comes around quickly. Once you get in, you have to make the most of it. That’s what it’s all about. It’s about advancing, advancing and then you get to the finals and win it all. Only one team can win it, but we have to take it one game at a time and everybody has to be committed. You guys should be proud as hell of yourselves, man, because I am.”
With Indiana's selection to the tournament, Woodson became the second Hoosiers coach, along with Mike Davis in 2001 and 2002, to reach the Big Dance in each of his first two seasons leading the program. Indiana received a bid to the First Four last season, beat Wyoming 66-58 in its play-in game, and then lost to No. 5 seed St. Mary's in the round of 64, 82-53.
“We worked all summer, all year, for this," Hoosiers forward Race Thompson said. "We got a taste of it (last season). I think this whole year, feeling that, and just going into practice every day preparing to really play for the NCAA Tournament, just the want to be able to play deeper into the tournament is something that's pushed us every single day.”
The Hoosiers will open the tournament against the Mid-American Conference Tournament champion Golden Flashes (28-6), who are in the field for the first time since 2017, when they were a No. 14 seed and lost to third-seeded UCLA, 97-80. Indiana beat Kent State 81-69 in the 2002 Elite Eight, reaching the Final Four for what is to date the program's last appearance on college basketball's stage.
The Golden Flashes are led by 6-foot-1 senior Sincere Carry, who averages 17.6 points and 4.9 assists. They beat regular-season champion Toledo 93-78 in the MAC Tournament title game to earn an automatic bid into the field.
Senderoff has led Kent State since the 2011-12 season. He was previously the team's associate head coach, having been hired months after resigning from Indiana's staff. He was with the Hoosiers for two seasons, in 2007 and 2008, coaching under former Hoosiers coach Kelvin Sampson. Senderoff departed as a result of the recruiting scandal which caused also Sampson's ouster at Indiana and the assistant received a show-case penalty from the NCAA for his role in the violations.
If Indiana wins its first game, it will face the winner of No. 5 seed Miami (Florida) and 12th-seeded Drake on Sunday. A win there could pit the Hoosiers against the Midwest Region's top-seeded team, Sampson's Houston Cougars, the reigning No. 1 team in the AP Poll.
Indiana is coming off a 77-73 loss to Penn State in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament. Though the Hoosiers fell short of conference regular-season and tournament crowns, they have quickly shifted their focus to their biggest goal: a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.
“We’re not too happy that we came up short of our goal of winning the Big Ten Tournament, but we’re still looking at the bigger picture, we’ve still got goals on our list we can check off, which is going into March Madness and winning a title," Hoosiers guard Tamar Bates said Saturday. "Guys aren’t hanging their heads too much because we’ve still got a lot of ball left to play.”