CINCINNATI – Indiana gave up 21 points in a 4:11 stretch near the end of the first half and fell to Cincinnati 45-24 at Nippert Stadium this afternoon. It was the first loss of the season for the Hoosiers (3-1), though they outgained the Bearcats 180-71 in the second half.
3 Takeaways
- Tiawan Mullen's no good, very bad day: Tiawan Mullen is one of the best cornerbacks in recent IU history, the first Hoosier at the position ever to earn first-team All-American honors. He'll likely get a shot in the NFL whenever his time in Bloomington is over. Today, however, was not his brightest hour. Cincinnati's first touchdown came when receiver Tyler Scott turned Mullen around and then ran right past him for a 75-yard touchdown in the first quarter and Scott later beat Mullen over the top again for a 34-yard touchdown. The rest of Indiana's secondary wasn't particularly good, either – Scott's third touchdown in the first half was a short pass that turned into a 32-yard score because the cornerback gave him far too much room – but Mullen was in the highlights for the wrong reason this afternoon. The Hoosiers would like to be able to leave him on an island without safety help and trust he won't give up big plays, but he wasn't able to avoid those today. He's one of several players who will have to show some resilience next week (he did so today with an interception in the third quarter that set up an Indiana touchdown).
- The offensive line is an issue again: Indiana's offensive line was a significant question mark coming into the season, but it out-performed expectations against admittedly inferior competition through the first three weeks of the season. Today, however, it was once again an issue for the IU offense. To start, there was almost no room at all in the run game for the Indiana run game. Running backs Josh Henderson and Shaun Shivers combined for 108 yards on 31 carries and had to work hard to get those. The Hoosiers' two biggest plays in the run game came when Shivers was able to get to the edge, including a 47-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter. Outside of that, it was a lot of running into brick walls up front. In addition, the Hoosiers were unable to keep Cincinnati from getting in the backfield and pressuring IU quarterback Connor Bazelak, who was sacked four times and officially hurried 12 more. More than a few times, the interior of the Cincinnati defensive line pushed the middle of the Hoosiers' front straight into Bazelak's lap. To make matters worse, veteran lineman Luke Haggard committed a false start on fourth-and-1 near midfield with IU trailing 24-10, forcing IU to punt instead of trying to keep the drive alive and setting up Cincinnati's late-second-quarter surge to a 38-10 halftime lead. Those are the little mistakes that Indiana has not been able to avoid this season. Speaking of which ...
- Indiana beats Indiana: Indiana coach Tom Allen harped for the first three weeks of the season on the need for Indiana to play cleaner, especially on defense and warned it would bite the Hoosiers when they played better teams. He was proven right today. Defensively, the biggest problem was Mullen's coverage bust on the 75-yard touchdown and far-too-large cushion on Scott's third touchdown that made it 31-10 in the second quarter. Offensively, the Hoosiers shot themselves in the foot repeatedly, essentially handing Cincinnati 10 points with a Bazelak interception at the IU 6 and then the Dominique Perry scoop and score on a Bazelak fumble just before halftime. In addition, the Hoosiers saw a drive stalled by the aforementioned false start. In the fourth quarter, when IU got the ball back trailing 38-24 with a chance to draw within one score, a false start and a bad snap killed the drive at the outset. Even special teams wasn't immune: Cincinnati punted midway through the fourth quarter on fourth-and-16 after a terrific stand by the IU defense and the Hoosiers handed UC a first down with a roughing-the-punter penalty, leaving coach Tom Allen irate on the sideline. Indiana can survive that litany of mistakes against Idaho and Western Kentucky, but if it's going to win in the Big Ten it has to be more disciplined.
Player of the Game: Tyler Scott, Cincinnati receiver
Scott made two of the biggest plays of the game, burning Mullen on a pair of deep shots in the first half that pushed the Bearcats well in front. The junior had just two receptions for 17 yards against IU last season, but this year hauled in 10 passes for 185 yards and three touchdowns. He became the first Cincinnati player ever to have three touchdown receptions in a half.
Extra Points
The game was the back half of a home-and-home series between the teams. Cincinnati also beat the Hoosiers 38-24 in Bloomington last season on the way to a 13-0 start. ... The official attendance of 38,464 was the seventh-largest in the history of Nippert Stadium. ... Only seven teams in Indiana history have started 4-0. Coach Tom Allen has done it once in six years, in 2020. ... The Bearcats outgained the Hoosiers. ... Cincinnati quarterback Ben Bryant threw for 314 yards in the first half, the first Cincinnati quarterback to surpass 300 in the opening since Gunner Kiel. Kiel was committed to IU at one point. Bryant finished 24 of 40 for 354 yards with four touchdowns and an interception. ... Cincinnati had 42 rush yards on 23 running back carries. ... Bazelak threw an Indiana-record 66 passes, completing 31 for 280 yards and two touchdowns against two interceptions. ... Cam Camper caught 10 passes for 126 yards for IU, his second 100-yard performance in four FBS games. ... Indiana linebacker Dasan McCullough, the highest-ranked recruit in IU history (since the recruiting rankings era began in 2000), played very sparingly after collecting three sacks in the first three games. ... Hoosiers wide receiver DJ Matthews Jr. left the game in the second quarter and did not play in the second half after appearing to get injured on a punt return. He had 148 total yards against Cincinnati last season. ... The Hoosiers were without center Zach Carpenter, who missed his second straight game following a hand injury suffered in warmups against Western Kentucky.
What's Next?
Indiana will be back in action next week when it travels to Lincoln, Nebraska, to take on the Cornhuskers (1-3) at Memorial Stadium. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. The 'Huskers will be coming off a bye week after losing 49-14 to Oklahoma on Sept. 17. They fired coach Scott Frost following a loss to Georgia Southern on Sept. 10 and are playing under interim coach Mickey Joseph.