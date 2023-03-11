CHICAGO – Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 24 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished seven assists and third-seeded Indiana cut a 15-point deficit to one in a 1:32 span, but the Hoosiers lost to No. 10 seed Penn State 77-73 in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals at the United Center. The Hoosiers have never won the conference tournament, which began in 1998 and have been to the finals just once.
The Hoosiers (22-11) will await their NCAA Tournament draw, which will be announced Sunday. The tournament's Selection Show starts at 6 p.m. and will air on CBS. Indiana was projected as a No. 4 seed in ESPN's latest tournament projections prior to the game against the Nittany Lions.
Penn State will take on No. 1 seed Purdue for the tournament title Sunday at 3:30 p.m.
3 Takeaways
- Race Thompson is back: Thompson was only really "gone" for a couple of weeks after suffering his knee injury in January against Iowa. But for much of the next month and change, he was pretty clearly limited by the injury, if still well enough to play. He didn't have quite the (already less than elite) explosiveness he's demonstrated in the past and he wasn't quite as strong in the post going to the rim. That has changed within the last week. Thompson was excellent in Indiana's Senior Day win over Michigan, scoring 16 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and notching four steals to help Indiana win in overtime. He looked much stronger on the block in that game and played with a vigor he hadn't displayed since before his injury. He got in foul trouble in the quarterfinals of the tournament against Maryland (Malik Reneau was Indiana's No. 2 forward behind Jackson-Davis much of the night), but responded with 10 points plus four rebounds. He demonstrated just how much of his athleticism has returned when he provided one of the most spectacular highlights of Indiana's season, a one-handed windmill throwdown on a lob from Tamar Bates. The lob was poorly-thrown and he had to reach behind him to get it, but he corralled and slammed it home in one motion, bringing the pro-IU crowd to its feet following a dismal stretch for the Hoosiers. If Thompson is playing at that level, he can be counted on to be the essential third piece for the Hoosiers, who have been searching for someone to fill that role behind Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schifino for much of the second half of the season.
- Jalen Pickett is really good: This was not really a secret entering the game, he is Penn State's first All-American since 1955 and would probably be the leading vote-getter for Big Ten player of the year were Jackson-Davis and Edey taken out of the equation, but the 6-foot-4 Pickett is the type of dynamic playmaker which can take a team for a magical ride in the NCAA Tournament. Although he didn't shoot particularly well this afternoon, he still managed 28 points, eight rebounds and four assists and controlled the proceedings most of the afternoon. His signature move is to back a smaller guard into the paint, much like a post player does, pushing the defender farther and farther toward the rim before passing out to an open shooter – a significant catalyst for Penn State's prolific 3-point shooting – or trying a jump hook from 6-8 feet. It's a throwback style of play, somewhat reminiscent of Oscar Robertson, who operated that way without a 3-point line to spread the floor. If Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry ends up taking a bigger job this offseason, it will be in significant part because he decided to recruit Pickett out of the transfer portal from Siena when he got the Penn State job two years ago.
- Fight, fight and fight some more: For much of the game this afternoon, it appeared as though Penn State wanted the ball more than the Hoosiers did. The Nittany Lions were quicker to dive on the floor, got more than their share of 50/50 balls and grabbed a series of offensive rebounds to give themselves extra opportunities. But in the final two minutes of the game, that dynamic reversed. Indiana brought its generally superior athleticism to bear, pressing the Nittany Lions with abandon and forcing a series of turnovers to, improbably, climb back into the game. At the start of the spurt, IU trailed 72-57 with 2:05 to play. They scored 16 of the next 18 points, cutting the deficit to one at 74-73 with 33 seconds left before Penn State finally steadied itself and hit a couple of foul shots. Jalen Hood-Schifino had a good look on a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession which would have evened the score at 76, but he missed a little short and the Nittany Lions held on. It was a brilliant charge from the Hoosiers, but ultimately they waited too long to turn on the energy and Penn State was too far ahead. There’s a case to be made Indiana should have turned up the pressure earlier, because the underdogs were clearly bothered by it and struggled to get the ball in bounds, much less get it up the court. Indiana has proven itself an excellent comeback team over the last several weeks and it was encouraging to see the Hoosiers rally against such long odds, but they have to play better in the first 38 minutes to win games like this.
Player of the Game: Jalen Pickett
While Jackson-Davis tried to take control in the second half and got Indiana level at 47 with an excellent individual stretch – six points, a steal, a block and two assists in the first 10 minutes after halftime – it was Pickett who willed his team to a victory, scoring 15 points after IU briefly tied the game at 47 midway through the second half. On defense, he is one of the few players Hood-Schifino has seen this year capable of matching the Big Ten freshman of the year's size and athleticism and he helped limit Hood-Schifino to 11 points on 4-for-13 shooting.
Tip-Ins
Indiana has lost in the tournament semifinals in back-to-back seasons. ... Jackson-Davis surpassed Don Schlundt to move into third place on Indiana's career scoring list, where he will remain unless he has a change of heart and decides to return next season. He is the program's career leader in rebounds and blocks. He went 11 for 14 from the field today. ... Bates scored 14 points on 6-for-12 shooting, the first time he has reached double figures since he had 17 on Jan. 22 against Michigan State. ... Penn State was 8 for 23 from 3-point range. IU was 2 of 14. The Nittany Lions made 26 3s in two games against the Hoosiers this season. ... Penn State went 23 of 26 at the foul line, Indiana was 9 for 11. ... The Nittany Lions out-rebounded Indiana 38-30 and had a 12-6 edge in second-chance points. ... Jordan Geronimo did not play for the Hoosiers. He also did not play in the second half of the quarterfinal win over Maryland on Friday.