BLOOMINGTON – Wednesday was a milestone in Indiana football’s offseason journey, marking a month until the Hoosiers’ super-charged season-opener in Bloomington against an Ohio State team almost certain to be ranked in the top 10 at kickoff.
With the season just 31 days away, IU opened its fall camp practice schedule, hoping to build the same kind of momentum that led it to a galvanizing victory against eventual Big Ten West division contender Illinois in last year’s opener.
“I feel good about where we are,” seventh-year Hoosiers coach Tom Allen said. “I love the plan we have for this fall camp. Excited to be able to get in here with our guys every day and roll up our sleeves and get to work.
“I think more than anything it’s trusting what you think you need to do to get your team ready ... to play. Football right out of the gate is what we have to do. That to me is the result of our schedule and who we have Week 1.”
The consensus from the Hoosiers was the first day of camp was a success.
“I’ve been itching to get back out there, I’ve been trying to get back home to my field,” said offensive lineman Matthew Bedford, who was more excited than most as he makes his return to the practice field after tearing his ACL in Week 1 last season. “Being able to understand the mission, it was definitely high attention on the drill work and making it look crisp, putting the fine little details on it. It just feels so great to be back outside.”
As the Hoosiers get underway at camp, here are three questions for which they will have to find answers over the next month before facing the Buckeyes.
Who’s playing quarterback?
The Hoosiers will have a camp competition behind center between a pair of redshirt freshmen in Tennessee transfer Tayven Jackson, brother of former Hoosiers basketball star Trayce Jackson-Davis, and Brendan Sorsby, neither of whom has started a collegiate game.
Jackson, a former four-star recruit and high-profile transfer commitment this offseason, is the bet to eventually win the job, though the Hoosiers have made no indication of who will start Week 1. The Center Grove product is probably somewhat better equipped to execute some of the quarterback option plays which worked well for the Hoosiers at the end of last season when paired with ultra-shifty Freshman All-American running back Jaylin Lucas.
Allen expressed a desire for his quarterback to be able to make plays with his legs at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis last week.
“That ability to extend plays, we’ve seen that at the NFL level how valuable that can be,” the coach said. “You keep that guy healthy, it’s obviously an extra weapon that’s very effective.”
The Hoosiers will not announce the starting quarterback before kickoff against the Buckeyes, following the same strategy which kept the public in the dark about the battle between Connor Bazelak and Jack Tuttle last season. Bazelak won the job and threw for 330 yards and a touchdown against a stout Illini defense.
Also worth watching is last year’s season-ending starter, Dexter Williams II, who led IU to a win over Michigan State before suffering a major knee injury in the finale against Purdue. Allen says Williams could return in the middle of the season and the redshirt junior participated in most drills Wednesday with a large brace on his knee, though with little limitation in his mobility.
Can the new faces on the defensive line contribute?
Indiana’s defensive line struggled mightily last season, with the Hoosiers ranking 91st among the 131 FBS teams in sack rate, 110th in passing down sack rate and 126th in stuff rate (the percentage of runs holding the ball-carrier at or behind the line of scrimmage). Then, the Hoosiers lost four-year defensive tackle starter Demarcus Elliott to the NFL.
Allen tried to rebuild the position with the addition of six transfers, part of a transfer class which ranked No. 18 nationally. One of the headliners is Western Michigan defensive end Andre Carter, a second-team All-Mid-American Conference pick last season. That large group of transfers will try to make Indiana more stout up front, which in turn would make the creative stunts and blitzes for which Allen is known more effective.
“I think our D-line is the one we’ve changed the most by the guys we’ve added,” Allen said. “Really physically looks different, bigger. Guys have a lot more mass that we needed; guys that have played Division I football at a high level. A guy like Andre is coming from the MAC level where he has an opportunity to prove himself in the Big Ten. I really like that room.”
Can the running backs carry the offense?
Whichever youngster gets the start at quarterback, he will be able to lean on one of the best stables of Indiana running backs since Jordan Howard and Devine Redding each ran for 1,000 yards in 2015.
In addition to Lucas, the Hoosiers have Josh Henderson, a powerful all-purpose back who had 672 yards of total offense last season, and Wake Forest transfer Christian Turner, who ran for at least 500 yards in each of the last two years with the Demon Deacons.
Lucas will get a huge chunk of carries and deservedly so, but IU could run plenty of two-back sets and add in a mobile quarterback to create a difficult-to-defend run game. That will be a change for pass-happy offensive coordinator Walt Bell, but it would seem to fit IU’s personnel.
“Expect them to all contribute,” Allen said. “It’s a group that’s got a lot of experience to it, but also some explosive guys in there, bigger, stronger, more powerful than they were a year ago. That group excites me. ... (We) have flexibility, some different body types there.”