Indiana football coach Tom Allen spoke with the media this week, providing an offseason update on his team as the Hoosiers wrap up their transfer portal recruiting class and prepare to sign "a handful of guys" on next week's National Signing Day.
Here's what Allen had to say about:
Tennessee transfer quarterback Tayven Jackson, a former four-star recruit who is the brother of Indiana basketball star Trayce Jackson-Davis:
"We've been recruiting him ever since he was young coming through there at center grove and had built that relationship with him and always enjoyed our conversations. ... It happened pretty quickly when he made the decision to go in the portal and then reached out to us, but bottom line was we already had that relationship built.
"What we liked about him was his athleticism. He's a long athlete, multi-sport guy, basketball, track, all three of those, and just felt like that he could create with his legs, with his arm. He's a tremendous leader, we have a lot of close ties to their (Tennessee's) staff and know them well, which allows us to know him even better, the behind the scenes leadership piece that he brought and the confidence and the swagger that he brings to a room when he walks in there.
"Those are things you're looking for in a quarterback, the ability to throw the football and run the football, has had dual effectiveness in high school and then you saw that even this past year playing the time that he played at Tennessee."
Analysis: Jackson's addition gives the Hoosiers four scholarship quarterbacks as he joins redshirt junior Dexter Williams II, redshirt freshman Brendan Sorsby and true freshman early enrollee Broc Lowry. The Hoosiers had discussions about bringing in a veteran presence for the roster (Williams is the most experienced with appearances in four career games), but Williams' situation made it difficult: he showed significant promise at the end of this season and appeared to be establishing himself as Indiana's quarterback of the future, but he suffered a severe knee injury in the Old Oaken Bucket Game against Purdue, putting his status for the beginning of the 2023 season in question. Veteran transfer portal quarterbacks likely had some trepidation about Williams healing more quickly than expected and grabbing the starting job. Jackson, who has four years of eligibility left, apparently had no such qualms and IU is going with a youth movement at quarterback.
As for Williams' injury status, here's what Allen had to say:
Dexter Williams II and his offseason recovery
"(He's) doing great. He's attacking his rehab. Still don't know what the future holds in regards to the season. Initially it was the diagnosis was that he would be out for the whole year. It would be a 12-month recovery, so there is opportunities maybe for that to increase a little bit.
"I just think time will tell. All I know is he's doing everything he's asked to do all day. He and I have already met, and he's like, 'Coach, whatever I can do, I'm going to help this team win, whether that's on the field, off the field, whatever.' He's aware that he doesn't even know exactly what that might look like, either. But he's prepared for it to be an off-the-field role as he gets his body ready for whatever the future holds.
"But he's that kind of guy, and this team is really important to him, and he wants to see us be great. Whatever it looks like, he's going to be attacking it every single day, and I know that will be the case. When his body is ready, then he'll get a chance to get back out there."
Transfer receivers EJ Williams (a former top 100 recruit who comes from Clemson) and Dequece Carter (from Fordham, had 56 catches for 1,166 yards and 13 TDs last season)
"So first of all, EJ Williams, Dequece Carter, two guys we've added, two experienced players. EJ, long and athletic. He can run and great ball skills. Very, very elite player out of high school. To me, I expect him to come here and play his best football, and really excited about having a chance to connect with him and develop him as a man, as a player, and just excited about what he brings to us athletically.
"Quece - he goes by Quece - Dequece Carter is super, super productive, over 30 (career) touchdowns, lots of yards, lots of catches. That's one thing you go, you take a guy, okay, let's go find a guy that has been highly, highly productive maybe at a smaller level but has that chip on his shoulder because he wants to prove he belongs with the big boys, and that's what he brings. He wants to come here and prove that he's a Big Ten guy and can make those same amount of plays.
"I've learned this, that guys to make plays at those levels, they're usually transfers because it's all relative. He knows how to get open, and he's got tremendous ball skills to be able to make plays. He's got that swagger, that confidence that he believes that when he steps on the field he's going to make plays.
"I love both those guys. I think they made that room a lot better, and I'm really excited to have them."
Receiver Cam Camper, who had 46 catches for 569 yards in seven games before tearing his ACL in October
"He's doing awesome. He's ahead of schedule. Doesn't surprise me at all. He's a worker. He's disciplined. He's mentally and physically tough. He does everything you ask him to do, which I knew adds to your qualities before the injury then that's going to be how you're going to attack your rehab, similar to some guys in the past that have done a really, really good job with that, and I'm really, really proud of him for it. I expect him to be able to do some things during the spring. He won't be full bore, but he'll be progressing, but he'll be 100 percent by the season without question."
On transfer additions on the defensive line
"I'll tell you what, I'm really excited about all those guys. Big, physical athletes is the way I would describe them, a lot of length. (Western Michigan transfer) Andre (Carter) has played a lot of football. (Texas Tech transfer) Phil (Blidi) has played a lot of football. They both are very athletic. Already seen them at our workouts since they've been here. Marcus Burris, same thing, very athletic young man out of Texas A&M, and then (West Virginia transfer) Lanell Carr, another one that's played a lot of football in the Big 12.
"That just gives you mature guys who are ready to step in there and play right away. That's the expectation, and we've obviously got guys already here that are going to have to compete. That's one thing I challenge all of our guys. We had this talk at our last team meeting here this past Sunday night about embracing and being excited about the guys we've added to your room to be able to push you, to motivate you, to sharpen you as a player when you bring in other guys that you're going to compete against. That's the kind of room we want, and I want guys that are here that want that, that embrace that, that are excited about us adding new guys that might be older.
"It's different when you bring an older guy in and then you bring a younger guy in, they kind of have a different mindset about that, but at the same time I want a team that embraces that. Those guys give us physicality, a lot of experience, and just some mass on the defensive line, which we know we have to have in the Big Ten."
New offensive line coach Bob Bostad, who previously held the same position at Wisconsin
"Just the opportunity to bring someone of his caliber to this program in the area of offensive line, just an elite football coach, awesome person, one of the best in the country at what he does, and just really, really fortunate to be able to have him here with us.
"He has already, in the short time we've been together, just been the ultimate pro in what he does. Just a great recruiter, understanding his position and what he needs at that spot, and just going to be looking forward to working with him and what he brings to our program in an area that we needed to improve at for sure, and really excited for him to get with our players once we get off the road recruiting and get a chance to start developing those guys on a daily basis. Really excited about it."