As Indiana football enters the season, it is three years removed from the promising 2019 and 2020 campaigns which seemed as though they might reshape the program’s place in the Big Ten.
After a combined 14-7 record and 11 weeks in the AP Poll across 2019 and 2020 – as many ranked weeks as they’d had in the previous 29 seasons combined – the Hoosiers regressed to 6-18 over the course of 2021 and 2022, diving back into the cellar of the Big Ten East and raising questions about coach Tom Allen’s long-term future with the program. It has been a lightning-quick move on to the warm – if not yet hot – seat for Allen, who won national coach of the year honors in 2020 and was rewarded with a contract which made him among the 20 highest-paid public-school football coaches in the country at the time.
As he tries to regain the momentum he built over the course of 2019 and ’20, Allen, entering his seventh season leading the program, went back this offseason and tried to pinpoint what worked in those years and what went wrong in the subsequent two. He identified turnover margin – eighth in 2020, 129th of 130 FBS teams in 2021 and 89th in 2022 – and finishing close games as the biggest issues which needed fixing heading into this year.
“There’s no question, you go back and evaluate,” Allen said. “I’ve actually done that. You look at those two years, what was the difference between those two and the last two?
“Just get back to playing team football. Complementary team football is what we have to be able to do. We did a good job of that in those two seasons.”
The Hoosiers will try to take those lessons into a season few expect to be as successful as ’19 or ’20, but which many hope will be a step toward bowl eligibility, with the promise of more to come in the future.
Here is a look at the Hoosiers:
Greatest asset:
Playmakers
From a team which was nearly devoid of game-breaking playmakers in 2021, Allen has rebuilt his skill corps through the transfer portal and very solid high school recruiting over the last two years, creating depth and exciting talent at running back and wide receiver.
Freshman All-American Jaylin Lucas, an electrifying player in space who plays both positions, is the headliner, but receiver Cam Camper also looked like a star at the beginning of last season before tearing his ACL. He’ll be back for the season-opener against Ohio State on Saturday. In addition, converted quarterback Donaven McCulley has prototypical size and athleticism at receiver and is more confident this year – “You can’t guard me,” Allen said of his mindset – while redshirt freshman Kam Perry is a burner and transfers EJ Williams (Clemson) and DeQuece Carter (Fordham) bring recruiting pedigree and outstanding production.
The running backs room features not only Lucas but also productive former North Carolina transfer Josh Henderson and hard-running Wake Forest transfer Christian Turner. The Hoosiers will need every bit of skill as they bring along a quarterback who has yet to start a collegiate game.
Biggest question
mark: Secondary
Take your pick here. Quarterback is a complete unknown after redshirt freshmen Tayven Jackson and Brendan Sorsby competed all offseason and Allen won’t announce the starter before the first-stringer runs on to the field against the Buckeyes. The offensive line, meanwhile, is trying to bounce back from a pair of highly disappointing campaigns, under new position coach Bob Bostad.
But the defensive backfield is the biggest area of concern after losing former All-Big Ten performers Tiawan Mullen and Jaylin Williams at cornerback and Devon Matthews at safety. In their place, the Hoosiers have a bevy of newcomers, including transfers Jamier Johnson (Texas), Nic Toomer (Stanford) and Kobee Minor (Texas Tech). The group is led versatile sixth-year senior Noah Pierre and is hoping for leaps from returnees Josh Sanguinetti, Louis Moore and Jamari Sharpe.
Unfortunately there will be no time to ease into the season. The Hoosiers face the best group of receivers in the country in their matchup against the Buckeyes and will be exposed if they’re not ready immediately.
X-Factor:
Andre Carter
Carter had 13 1/2 tackles for loss and seven sacks at Western Michigan on the way to All-Mid-American Conference honors last season and then transferred to Indiana to be part of a newcomer-heavy defensive line.
At the end of his first offseason with the team, the 6-foot-5, 270-pound Carter was voted one of five IU captains and his teammates and coaches agree he will be one of the best players on the Hoosier defense.
“His dominance on the field is noticeable,” linebacker and fellow captain Aaron Casey said. “He has a crazy work ethic. The way he moves is smooth.”
If Carter is a disruptive sack machine as he was with the Broncos, he could put the type of pressure on opposing quarterbacks IU hasn’t had since Micah McFadden was starring at linebacker. It would also take some pressure off the still-coalescing secondary and maybe lead to more of the turnovers Allen desperately wants.
Biggest game:
Oct. 21 vs. Rutgers
The biggest disappointment for the Hoosiers the last two years has not been losing to Big Ten East heavyweights Michigan and Penn State after beating them in 2020. Rather, it is the back-to-back losses to the Scarlet Knights and to Maryland – teams with which the Hoosiers are in direct competition for bowl bids and conference recognition.
Maryland has what could be its best team in years and the Hoosiers face them on the road, so a victory there will be difficult. But IU also gets a stagnant Rutgers team – 4-8 last year with five straight losses to finish the season – at home in mid-October.
Progress can’t come without at least climbing out of the cellar in the East.
Season will be a success if ...
... the Hoosiers win five games. With games against Indiana State and MAC doormat Akron early in the season, plus winnable contests against Rutgers, Michigan State, Purdue, Illinois and (maybe) Louisville, Indiana has an opportunity to improve its win total for a second straight year. A move from 4-8 to 5-7 would make a bowl game feel for 2024, especially with a young quarterback at the helm.