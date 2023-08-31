3 Storylines vs. Ohio State

Quarterback controversy: Neither team enters the game with a settled situation under center. The Hoosiers have yet to announce their decision between redshirt freshmen Tayven Jackson – a four-star recruit out of Center Grove who transferred from Tennessee – and Brendan Sorsby. The Buckeyes named veteran Kyle McCord the starter, but highly-touted redshirt freshman Devin Brown will also get snaps as they look to replace No. 2 overall NFL draft pick

CJ Stroud.

Witnessing greatness: Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., son of the pro Hall of Famer who played 13 years for the Colts, is widely considered the best receiver in the country and among the top candidates for the Heisman Trophy. He caught 77 passes for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns last season as a sophomore.

Slaying the giant: Indiana has gone winless against the Buckeyes in 30 games (0-29-1) since 1988 and is 2-29-1 all-time against Ohio State in Bloomington. The No. 2 Buckeyes won at Memorial Stadium in the 2017 season-opener 49-21 after the Hoosiers led 21-20 late in the third quarter.

Prediction: No. 3 Ohio State 45, Indiana 17