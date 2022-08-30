BLOOMINGTON – Indiana entered the 2021 season talking about chasing championships and competing with Michigan and Ohio State for Big Ten glory.
A year later, the Hoosiers are trying to pick up the pieces from a 2-10 season in which everything that could go wrong emphatically did. After two of its most successful seasons in recent memory in 2019 and 2020, including a No. 7 ranking in the AP Poll in the latter campaign, IU went winless in the Big Ten in 2021 for just the second time since 1995.
Now, will the real Indiana please stand up?
“You lose some close games and you lose some players and it just really snowballs on you,” sixth-year coach Tom Allen said of last season. “I think we have a great culture. No place is perfect, but we attract guys that believe in what we’re doing and who fit with us. 2022’s going to show you, what was the outlier? Was it ’20 or ’21?”
Greatest asset: Veterans who want better
A group of Indiana’s best upperclassmen players – cornerbacks Tiawan Mullen and Jaylin Williams, safeties Devon Matthews and Bryant Fitzgerald and linebacker Cam Jones, all of whom but Fitzgerald have All-Big Ten recognition under their belt – decided to forgo the NFL and return to Indiana with the goal of finishing their careers on a higher note.
Immediately after the miserable 2021 campaign ended, that group of players, led by Jones, talked to Allen about changes they wanted to see in the program to avoid a repeat. Later, they presented a PowerPoint to their teammates on points of emphasis for the offseason.
“Job’s not done, that’s my motivation,” Matthews said. “Our job’s not done here. So I feel like coming back was good … just to help the team do better this year. So that was really our main goal, just getting the job done and doing what we came here to do.”
Biggest game:
Friday vs. Illinois
Indiana was ranked No. 17 in the AP Poll prior to the 2021 season, but most of its hopes for a special campaign were dashed in its season-opener, when it got pulverized by eventual Big Ten West champion Iowa, 34-6.
Avoiding another deflating opening loss could be the key. Illinois is an improving but beatable team and the Hoosiers get them at Memorial Stadium. Win that game and follow it with victories over Idaho and Western Kentucky and the Hoosiers would be 3-0, perhaps triggering a snowball effect in a positive direction this time.
Biggest question mark: Pass rush
Quarterback, wide receiver and offensive line are significant question marks, but pass rush stands out even from that crowd. The Hoosiers were 114th in the country in sacks last season with just 17 – 14 from players who are no longer with the team. The Hoosiers return no one who had more than one sack last season.
Indiana bolstered its defensive front with Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 honoree JH Tevis, a transfer from Cal, but need players such as James Head Jr. and Alfred Bryant to take steps forward. If the Hoosiers can’t get any pressure with their front four, their talented secondary won’t be as effective.
X-Factor: Turnovers
Much of the Hoosiers’ 2020 success could be attributed to the opportunistic defense, which had a plus-1 turnover margin per game, No. 8 in the country. Last season, however, Indiana struggled to hold on to the ball on offense (its quarterbacks threw just nine touchdowns against 15 interceptions) and its defense had trouble getting it back, forcing fewer turnovers in 12 games (nine) than it had in eight games in 2020 (20). IU finished 2021 with a minus-1.3 turnover margin per game, 129th of 130 FBS teams.
Season will be a
success if ...
Indiana beats Rutgers and Maryland. Those are the teams against whom, for now, the Hoosiers have to measure themselves in the Big Ten East. They lost to both last year, including an embarrassing 38-3 defeat at home to the erstwhile doormat Scarlet Knights. Win both this year and add on victories over Western Kentucky and Idaho and a bowl bid is not far-fetched.