Among the capacity crowd of 17,222 which watched Indiana basketball crush No. 18 Wisconsin 63-45 Saturday at Assembly Hall was former Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson.
Jackson observed as his older half-brother, Trayce Jackson-Davis, scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the victory. As the Hoosiers were closing out the win, the Assembly Hall faithful chanted Jackson's name. Indiana football coach Tom Allen, with whom Jackson attended the game, joined in the celebration of the signal-caller, who was in the transfer portal at the time.
Looks like IU's potential future QB1 Tayven Jackson enjoyed his name being chanted in Assembly Hall today. Even #IUFB coach Tom Allen joined in on the fun.@WISH_TV @IndianaFootball @IUBarstool @barstoolindy pic.twitter.com/JKTlIWJ7fa— Angela Moryan (@SidelineStormer) January 14, 2023
On Sunday morning, Jackson committed to play for Allen and the Hoosiers next season. It will be a homecoming for the former Center Grove quarterback, who played high school football less than an hour from Bloomington. A four-star recruit in the 2022 class, he has four years of eligibility remaining after redshirting this year at Tennessee.
His commitment announcement included a photo with Jackson-Davis.
COMMITTED🔴⚪️ #iufb pic.twitter.com/3znbtFjKT8— Tayven jackson (@Tayvenjacksonn2) January 15, 2023
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Jackson was the No. 198 recruit in the country in the 2022 class, per 247 Sports, which ranked him the No. 13 quarterback and the No. 7 player in Indiana. In his one year at Tennessee, he acted as the third-string quarterback behind starter Hendon Hooker and backup Joe Milton, completing 3 of 4 passes for 37 yards and running four times for 10 yards and a touchdown. Hooker is on to the NFL after leading the Volunteers to the program's best season in two decades, but Milton is back for a sixth year of college football after throwing for 251 yards and three touchdowns without an interception in a 31-14 win over Clemson in the Orange Bowl (Hooker did not play in the bowl after suffering a knee injury late in the season). In addition, Tennessee signed five-star quarterback recruit Nicholaus Iamaleava, the No. 4 player nationally in the 2023 class, making Jackson's path to starting going forward tenuous. He entered the transfer portal Friday.
Jackson signed with Tennessee after leading Center Grove to back-to-back undefeated seasons and Class 6A state championships, 28 straight wins in all, in 2020 and 2021. He completed 60% of his passes as a high schooler, throwing for 4,813 yards and 47 touchdowns. His play earned him a spot at the Elite 11 quarterback camp, which boasts Andrew Luck, Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields among its alumni.
#Tennessee commit Tayven Jackson with strong reps during his Elite11 Pro Day pic.twitter.com/TyISB5bFeg— Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) July 2, 2021
Here is what 247 Sports recruiting analyst Allen Trieu had to say about Jackson in 2021:
"Athletic passer with good physical traits. Has height and the body to fill in. Multi-sport guy who does athletic tasks fluidly and easily on the field. Mobile and elusive in the pocket. Can take off and make plays with his feet. Gets rid of the ball quickly, does not try to hold it too long or sandlot play despite his athleticism. Did not throw a high volume of balls in high school compared to other top quarterback recruits and must continue to polish pure passing skills and mechanics. May need a year or two in college, but has a high ceiling."
Jackson had one year to develop at Tennessee, but he may be thrown into the fire with the Hoosiers. The only quarterback on Indiana's roster with any real experience is Dexter Williams II, who is recovering from the devastating knee injury he suffered against Purdue in November. He and Jackson would compete for the job if Williams were healthy, but it remains unclear whether he will be ready for the start of the season (or healthy enough to play at all this year), meaning Jackson is the clear favorite to start, at least to open the 2023 campaign. He will face at least some competition from redshirt freshman Brendan Sorsby, who completed 3 of 6 passes for eight yards and an interception when he was thrown in against Penn State this year following injuries to Jack Tuttle and Connor Bazelak. Bazelak and Tuttle transferred this offseason.
Tayven Jackson’s lone TD as a Vol pic.twitter.com/VwgAwqpkg3— zach ragan (@zachtnt) January 13, 2023
Indiana was likely made more attractive to Jackson because of some of the skill position talent he will have around him. In addition to receiver Cam Camper, who played like an All-Big Ten wideout last season before tearing his ACL in October and missing the rest of the campaign, Indiana returns freshman All-American all-purpose player Jaylin Lucas, the only player in the country to return two kickoffs for touchdowns this season. The Hoosiers have also brought in a pair of potential impact receivers from the transfer portal in Clemson's EJ Williams, a former top 100 recruit, and Fordham's Dequece Carter, who caught 56 passes for 1,166 yards and 13 touchdowns last season.
Jackson is Indiana's 15th transfer portal addition this offseason. He joins a transfer class which ranks No. 34 nationally and also includes ...
Hoosiers add Austin Peay linebacker
Josh Rudolph, a 5-11, 230-pound LB, committed to the Hoosiers after playing two productive seasons for the Governors. A three-star recruit in the 2021 class, he had 105 tackles in just seven games as a high school senior in Montgomery, Alabama, and then played 18 games for Austin Peay, notching 94 tackles, including 7 1/2 for loss. All of those TFLs and 73 of the total tackles came in 11 games this year. He has two years of eligibility left.
Indiana has reloaded from the portal at linebacker after losing top LBs Cam Jones, Bradley Jennings Jr. and Alfred Bryant to the professional ranks or exhaustion of eligibility. The Hoosiers have also added Jacob Mangum-Farrar from Stanford and Lanell Carr from West Virginia at the position, both of whom have significant Power Five experience, as well as UTEP transfer Darryl Minor Jr.
Sio Nofoagatoto’a enters transfer portal
Hoosiers defensive tackle Sio Nofoagatoto’a entered the portal with one year of eligibility remaining after playing a significant role in Indiana's defensive line rotation each of the last four seasons. He appeared in 41 games over that span, starting 13, with 52 tackles, four for loss, and a pass breakup.
A freshman center vs. Sio Nofoagatoto'a is a mismatch. Also, Micah McFadden, again, plays a big role in blowing this one up. #iufb pic.twitter.com/tq9sQCpy3k— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) December 6, 2020
The Ili'ili, American Samoa, native started all 11 games in which he appeared for the Hoosiers this season and notched career-highs with 18 tackles and 2 1/2 TFLs.
The Hoosiers also lose four-year defensive tackle starter Demarcus Elliott, an honorable mention All-Big Ten performer in 2019. They are still waiting on word from honorable mention All-Pac-12 DT JH Tevis, a California transfer who has one year of eligibility left, and have brought in two transfers at defensive tackle this offseason: Philip Blidi from Texas Tech and Marcus Burris from Texas A&M. They will help fill the void left by Nofoagatoto’a and Elliott.