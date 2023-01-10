Indiana continued its recent run of transfer portal commitments Monday, bringing in two more to increase its four-day total to 11 and its transfer class this year to 13 players, a group which ranks No. 32 nationally per 247 Sports.
For a refresher on Indiana's transfer commitments from the last few days, click here, here and here.
Here is a look at the newest Hoosiers, who are brothers. Their father played college football at Oregon State.
Kobee Minor, Texas Tech, DB
The 6-foot, 185-pound Minor has two years of eligibility left after playing in 23 games for Texas Tech over the last three seasons, including 12 this year in which he broke up two passes and notched 12 tackles.
Minor played safety for Texas Tech, a position of need for Indiana following the departures of longtime contributors Devon "Monster" Matthews and Bryant Fitzgerald, who had a combined nine years of starting experience.
He joins defensive lineman Philip Blidi as the second former Red Raider to choose the Hoosiers this offseason.
Film from this year🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/2X91oOlGY1— Kobee Minor🤟🏾 (@ThekobeeMinor) December 19, 2022
Darryl Minor Jr., LB, UTEP
The 6-foot, 225-pound Minor has had a winding road to Bloomington, spending a couple of seasons at Texas Tech, then one at Tyler Junior College in Tyler, Texas and this year at Texas-El Paso (UTEP), where he played in three games.
Minor was a star for Tyler, however, notching 90 tackles, including a whopping 21 for loss, 3 1/2 sacks, three pass breakups and a forced fumble. Obviously, playing in the Big Ten will be a significant step up in competition, but he will have an opportunity to challenge for snaps with Indiana losing productive linebackers Cam Jones and Bradley Jennings Jr. to the NFL. Longtime contributor Aaron Casey has one year of eligibility remaining and has not announced his future plans yet, so that is another potential open spot. The Hoosiers also brought in Jacob Mangum-Farrar from Stanford and Lanell Carr from West Virginia at the position in addition to Minor.
@darrylminor_ Finish #10 in NJCAA in tackling with 66 , 4.5 sacks ,12TFL Darryl Minor jr !! #coachdarryl pic.twitter.com/FBXj23GgYI— Darryl Minor (@DarrlMinor) May 29, 2021