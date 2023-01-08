Indiana football picked up two more transfer commitments Sunday, bringing its total since Friday to eight and its overall portal class to 11 players. The Hoosiers' transfer group ranks No. 28 nationally, according to 247 Sports, and features a mix of former top recruits and players who were relatively productive at previous stops.
For a breakdown of Friday's additions, click here.
For a look at Saturday's commitments, click here.
Here is a look at the players who committed to Indiana on Sunday.
Marcus Burris, Texas A&M, DL
The 6-foot-4, 290-pound Burris was a four-star recruit in the 2021 recruiting class, ranked No. 132 nationally, and he played in eight games as a redshirt freshman for the Aggies this season, recording one tackle. He has three years of eligibility remaining and joins a unit which could use some beef with experienced tackle (and former honorable mention All-Big Ten performer) Demarcus Elliott moving on after four seasons in Bloomington in which he started 40 of 42 games. Burris was a big defensive end in high school with explosive athleticism and the Hoosiers could either bulk him up to play tackle or slim him down to rush the passer.
Here is what 247 Sports recruiting analyst Gabe Brooks wrote of Burris, whom he compared to former Notre Dame defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt, when the now-Hoosier was in high school:
"Big-framed with good height. Barrel-chested but owns space to continue adding bulk. Currently built like a SDE, but likely will slide inside long term. Size and play style should allow for scheme and role versatility. Shows consistently good strength at the point of attack. Plays with good extension and disengages to make plays against the run. Solid, physical tackler who finishes plays.
"Gets hands up to affect passing lanes. Pursuit speed improved as a junior. Can improve balance and body control. Needs to expand move set as a rusher. Naturally high center of gravity compromises leverage consistency. Can improve explosiveness at the snap. Often dominates overmatched O-linemen, but equal strength/power can neutralize him at the point of attack. Legitimate high-major prospect with long-term potential to reach the NFL Draft."
Marcus Burris eating a QB alive at AT&T Stadium. #UILState @MarcusBurris8 pic.twitter.com/9XzvI820hn— Greg Powers (@GPowersScout) December 20, 2019
Check out this TD grab from 2021 Texas A&M DE target Marcus Burris (@MarcusBurris8). Too big. pic.twitter.com/Cbbop83bt2— Ryan Brauninger (@R_Brauninger) June 27, 2019
Philip Blidi, Texas Tech, DL
The 6-foot-3, 295-pound Blidi was not as highly-touted a prospect as Burris was in high school, but he brings more experience to the table, having played in 35 games over his three seasons with the Red Raiders and bringing two years of eligibility to Bloomington.
Blidi helped Texas Tech create significant interior pressure this season, notching 18 tackles, 4 1/2 for loss, and two sacks from the defensive tackle position. He was at his most effective early on this year and had a monster performance against FCS Murray State in the season-opener with three tackles for loss and two sacks. He did not have a tackle after Oct. 29. He will battle for a starting spot next to Sio Nofoagatoto'a at defensive tackle. He's another player who might be athletic enough to rush from the edge if Indiana wants to go in that direction as he played defensive end in high school.
Philip Blidi (#96) causing a ruckus. pic.twitter.com/Qtkh5eZEOU— Tech Hoops Guy (@TechHoopsGuy) September 16, 2021
Texas Tech junior DT Philip Blidi #96. 6'3"/295lbs. 4 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks yesterday. Should be a year to find DT(s). pic.twitter.com/W2Ej5DX0vr— Jared Stanger (@JaredStanger) September 4, 2022