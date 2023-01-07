After Indiana received commitments from three players out of the transfer portal Friday, the Hoosiers did it again Saturday, bringing their total in two days to a half dozen and their overall portal haul this offseason to nine, a group which ranks No. 28 nationally, according to 247 Sports.
Here is a look at Friday's pickups.
And here is a breakdown of Saturday's three newcomers.
Lanell Carr, West Virginia, LB/DE
Carr played three years for the Mountaineers, part of a 2020 recruiting class which has seen a remarkable 17 of the 21 original signees depart the program. The 6-foot-1, 245-pound Carr played in 27 games over those three seasons and has two years of eligibility remaining.
Easily his most productive season was this year, when he played in all 12 games and recorded 21 tackles, 4 1/2 for loss, a sack and a pass breakup for a West Virginia team which went 5-7. He started five games over his three seasons and would be a good fit for Indiana's Bull position, a linebacker/defensive end hybrid which is required to rush the quarterback but also drop back in coverage on occasion. The Hoosiers are losing Alfred Bryant from that spot and having depth there would give them a chance to use Myles Jackson, who flashed athletically last season, at multiple spots rather than anchor him at Bull.
Lanell Carr shot out of a cannon and into the backfield for a sack 💪#CollegeFootball | @WVUfootball pic.twitter.com/QHundU4yEZ— College Football Network (@CFN365) November 26, 2022
Jacob Mangum-Farrar, Stanford, LB
Indiana bolstered its linebacker corps with a former four-star recruit (No. 316 nationally in the 2018 recruiting class) who has one year of eligibility left and is Indiana's second transfer commit from Stanford in as many days, joining cornerback Nicolas Toomer.
Mangum-Farrar missed almost all of 2019 and all of 2020 because of injury after his career got off to a promising start as a true freshman in 2018, but he returned to play 20 games for the Cardinal over the last two seasons, totaling 85 tackles, 4 1/2 for loss, a sack, three pass breakups and a forced fumble. Of those, 44 tackles, 1 1/2 for loss and two pass breakups, plus the forced fumble, came in nine games this year before he missed the final few contests with another injury. He had a season-best 10 tackles, including 1/2 for loss and a pass breakup in a 16-14 win upset win over Notre Dame in October.
The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Mangum-Farrar will help Indiana fill a gap caused by the losses of top linebackers Cam Jones and Bradley Jennings Jr. to the NFL. He's a bigger linebacker and will likely be more of a gap-filler against the run than a speedster capable of following running backs downfield, but he was enough of an athlete in high school to win an area championship in the 300-meter hurdles.
21’ and 22’ highlights pic.twitter.com/9PDqd5MoVb— Jacob Mangum-Farrar (@_jmf_8) December 9, 2022
Dequece Carter, Fordham, WR
Indiana's wide receiver corps is already loaded with transfers, including Cam Camper (from Trinity Valley Community College), Emery Simmons (North Carolina), Andison Coby (Tennessee) and, committed Friday, EJ Williams (Clemson). Carter adds to that group and was the most productive at his previous stop, having hauled in 176 passes for 3,035 yards and 31 touchdowns in four years at Fordham, an FCS-level team.
Carter has one year of eligibility left after turning in an explosive 2022 campaign in which he caught 56 passes for 1,166 yards and 13 touchdowns, picking up nearly 21 yards per reception, an astronomic number for that many receptions. The Indiana receivers still don't yet know which quarterback will be throwing to them – Dexter Williams II is an option, but the catastrophic knee injury he suffered in the season finale this year against Purdue makes it somewhat unlikely he'll be ready for the start of the season and coach Tom Allen has expressed a desire to get a quarterback out the portal – but bringing in Williams (a former top 100 recruit who at one time showed promise at Clemson) and a big-play threat like Carter could help the Hoosiers attract a high-level passer.
🏈 What a catch by @DeQuece_Carter in today's @FORDHAMFOOTBALL win at Lehigh. @ESPNAssignDesk#SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/H7bvKwtMfJ— Fordham Athletics (@FordhamRams) October 9, 2022
This was an insane catch by Dequece Carter for Fordham pic.twitter.com/wvYZUomCBr— Will Wilson (@WillyOnTheRadio) September 7, 2021