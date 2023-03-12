Indiana received a No. 4 seed in the Midwest Regional of the NCAA Tournament and will take on 13th-seeded Kent State out of the Mid-American Conference, in the tournament's round of 64 this week, the selection committee announced.
The Hoosiers (22-11) have their highest seed since 2013, when they were a No. 1 seed and reached the Sweet 16 with wins over James Madison and Marquette before falling to Syracuse. This is the first time the Hoosiers have received a bye through the First Four and into the round of 64 since getting a 5-seed in 2016.
Kent State coach Rob Senderoff is a former Indiana assistant. He was with the Hoosiers from 2006 to 2008 and resigned as part of the recruiting scandal which also brought down then-Hoosiers head coach Kelvin Sampson. Senderoff received a show-cause penalty from the NCAA for his role in the recruiting violations. If Indiana reaches the Sweet 16, it could face the region's No. 1 seed: Houston, led by Sampson.
Senderoff has been at Kent State since shortly after leaving Indiana. He was originally hired in 2008 as an assistant coach and took over as the head coach prior to the 2011-12 season. Since then, he has led the Golden Flashes to eight 20-win seasons, including a 28-6 mark this season. This is his team's second appearance in the NCAA Tournament, following a loss to 3-seed UCLA as a No. 14 seed in 2017.
This year's Kent State team is a fast-paced group which also plays excellent defense. The Golden Flashes are 61st nationally in scoring at 76.6 points per game, but 19th in opponent field goal percentage at 40.3%. No one in their rotation is taller than 6-foot-9, meaning they will have to devise a plan of defense against Indiana All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis.
If the Hoosiers win in the first round, they will face the winner of No. 5 seed Miami (Florida) and 12th-seeded Drake.