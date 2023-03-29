Indiana added its first of what will likely be several new pieces this offseason Wednesday morning when it received a commitment from Ball State transfer big man Payton Sparks, a 6-foot-9 former Mid-American Conference Freshman of the Year.
Sparks, a 240-pound Winchester native, will have two years of eligibility remaining. The left-handed post averaged 13.3 points and 8.7 rebounds while shooting nearly 59% from the field as a sophomore this season, helping Ball State to a 20-12 record and a fourth-place finish in the MAC in coach Michael Lewis' first season leading the program. Lewis is a former Indiana guard.
The left-handed shooting Sparks is a two-time All-MAC performer, having earned third-team honors as a freshman in 2021-22 and second-team recognition this year. As a freshman, he averaged 13.5 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting better than 53% from the field, putting together the No. 3 scoring season by a freshman in Cardinals history.
He entered the transfer portal when Ball State changed coaches, drawing some interest from Indiana at the time, but ultimately committed to play a year for Lewis.
Sparks will slot into Indiana's frontcourt next to former five-star recruit Malik Reneau. Jordan Geronimo and Kaleb Banks are both candidates to get playing time in the frontcourt as well, but both of them could also see time on the wing.
With the addition of Sparks, Indiana has two scholarships open, but could have a third if freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino decides to enter the NBA Draft as many expect and a fourth if veteran guard Xavier Johnson is denied the medical redshirt he is seeking from the NCAA after breaking his foot in December.
Bottom line: Sparks is extremely unlikely to be the only transfer the Hoosiers bring in this offseason.