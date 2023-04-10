Indiana basketball made its biggest move yet in what has already been an offseason of immense change for the Hoosiers on Monday, when former five-star recruit Kel’el Ware announced he will play for IU next season after transferring from Oregon.
The 7-foot Ware, a McDonald’s All-American last year, was the No. 7 recruit in the 2022 high school class according to 247 Sports and the third-ranked center. A year later, 247 ranked him the No. 2 player in the transfer portal as of Monday, behind only former Michigan standout center Hunter Dickinson.
“Ware oozes with natural talent and elite upside,” 247 recruiting analyst Brandon Jenkins wrote after seeing Ware play in high school. “He has vastly improved from (his junior summer to his senior summer). He has great size and length plus some complementing skill as he shows great hands with nice touch out to the arc. He is fluid for a player his size and runs the floor with a smooth gait.
“Ware is a long way from being a finished product but has the raw tools, potential, and touch to be a serious problem on both ends of the floor. His production will increase once he understands the importance of keeping his motor running in high gear and gains comfort in playing through physicality.”
Jenkins projected Ware as an eventual first-round NBA draft pick.
Ware’s freshman season at Oregon was promising but inconsistent as the North Little Rock, Arkansas, native averaged 6.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 15.4 minutes per game over 35 contests, of which he started four. Ware shot 45.7% from the field and 27.3% from long range.
Some of his best games came against teams the Hoosiers will or might face in the coming season. Ware scored a season-high 18 points on 6-for-8 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds in a loss to eventual national champion Connecticut, which the Hoosiers could see in the Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden in November. The freshman also scored 17 points and pulled down nine rebounds in a loss to Michigan State.
Down the stretch of the season, however, Ware’s production dipped and he scored in double figures only twice in his last 19 games with the Ducks.
He had two points on 1-for-6 shooting in 15 minutes in his final game in an Oregon uniform, an NIT loss to Wisconsin.
Still, the Hoosiers almost certainly plan to insert Ware into their starting lineup next to another five-star big man from the 2022 recruiting class, Malik Reneau. Those two and Ball State transfer Payton Sparks will be the main frontcourt players for an IU team which is losing paint presences Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson, Logan Duncomb and Jordan Geronimo from last year’s team, which went 23-12 and reached the NCAA Tournament’s round of 32.
Ware’s rim-protecting ability is likely particularly intriguing to Indiana coach Mike Woodson, who helped Jackson-Davis increase his blocks per game from 1.4 as a sophomore in 2020-21 before Woodson arrived to 2.3 as a junior in Woodson’s first season to 2.9 in his final campaign this year.
Ware had an official visit to Bloomington last week and was supposed to visit Alabama over the weekend, but canceled the latter trip. Hoosiers assistant coach Yasir Rosemond reportedly had the lead on Ware’s recruitment.
The former Duck is Indiana’s fourth addition to its roster for next season, joining Sparks and incoming freshmen guards Gabe Cupps and Jakai Newton. The Hoosiers are losing seven players from this year’s team, so they have three scholarships still open.