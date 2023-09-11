After Indiana had a lifting session, position-group meetings and a team-wide walkthrough Sunday, coach Tom Allen told Hoosiers quarterbacks Tayven Jackson and Brendan Sorsby to meet him in his office.
It was there, alongside offensive coordinator Walt Bell, that Allen informed the quarterbacks he had chosen Jackson to be the Hoosiers’ starter against Louisville on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium and going forward.
“It’s a dream come true,” said Jackson, who transferred in from Tennessee over the winter. “It’s everything you want to hear from a coach. Coming in here, it’s been a struggle, it’s been hard, going through a quarterback battle, but that’s life. So, it was a relief.”
Thus ends a quarterback competition which began when Jackson arrived in January and continued past fall camp and through the start of the season, with the pair of redshirt freshmen splitting reps over the first two games against Ohio State, a 23-3 loss, and Indiana State, a 41-7 win.
It was Jackson’s performance against the Sycamores on Friday night – 18 of 21 for 236 yards, plus a 10-yard rushing score – which likely clinched the job for him. He also had a 54-yard gain on a perfectly-thrown deep ball to wide receiver Cam Camper get taken off the board because of an ineligible-man-downfield penalty.
The former four-star recruit out of Center Grove led five touchdown drives against IU’s in-state rival while Sorsby went 9 for 16 for 108 yards and led only two field-goal drives.
Allen and Bell insisted all offseason that the competition was neck-and-neck – Bell went so far as to say last week he wouldn’t be surprised if both players ended up in the NFL – but it was Jackson’s performance in live game situations which eventually gave him the edge, Allen said.
“Actually, I think he plays better than he practices in regards to even some executional things,” the Hoosiers’ seventh-year coach said of Jackson, who had not started a collegiate game before getting the first series against the Sycamores. “Some guys are like that, when the lights are on and the pressure’s on and you’ve got to make those throws and you’ve got to make plays and people are in your face, you’re getting hit.”
Bell agreed with that assessment.
“You see people’s feet get on fire, you see people make poor pocket decisions when there’s live bullets and we haven’t seen much of that,” he said.
Jackson was on the same pages as his coaches. Practice is always more difficult than a game, he insisted.
“I almost think playing in a game, playing in an environment like Indiana, it just comes naturally, you just play more free because you don’t have a lot of stress, you’re just out there playing ball and trying to win a football game,” said Jackson, who threw for a Center Grove record 4,813 yards in high school. “In practice, you’re like, ‘Oh gosh if I make a mistake another quarterback might go in.’ In the game, Coach Bell and Coach Allen do a really good job of letting me play loose and free.”
Jackson’s first piece of advice on how to handle his newfound status as the first-stringer came from his father, Ray Jackson, who played cornerback for Washington State and was a member of the Cougars’ 1997 Rose Bowl team.
“He called me and said, ‘Check on Sorsby, because you would want Sorsby to check on you,’ ” Jackson said. “It really puts it into perspective of, what if you didn’t get that nod? How would you feel? You’d want someone to be there for you.”
Asked whether his dad had any advice about his on-field performance, the Hoosiers’ new starting quarterback laughed.
“No, he’s straight defense, he doesn’t know anything about offense,” said Jackson, who was also excited to hear from his half-brother, former Indiana basketball star Trayce Jackson-Davis.
“He said, ‘Good job, young king.’ He said, ‘Don’t look back,’ ” Jackson said. “My brother’s not a very emotional guy, but I am towards him.
“Just getting that from him, that speaks louder than what he actually said.”