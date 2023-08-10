BLOOMINGTON – Indiana’s offensive line knows it did not play well last season.
The Hoosiers’ front was the target of persistent criticism through the 2022 campaign as it ranked among the nation’s worst in run-blocking (127th of 131 FBS teams in line yards, the proportion of a run play directly attributable to the line) and pass-blocking (123rd in opponent sack yards). They struggled so badly that longtime offensive line coach Darren Hiller was let go midway through the season and replaced in the offseason by former Wisconsin offensive line coach Bob Bostad.
Through the offseason and the first handful of practices in fall camp, Bostad and the leaders of his position group – veterans Matthew Bedford, Kahlil Benson and Mike Katic – are intent on changing the dim perception of IU’s line.
“We understand that to the outside eye in the past we’ve been a weak link,” Bedford said. “We’re working on changing that. Not just working on it, we’re changing that now, through the actions, working on the habits. We built a lot of bad habits over the past couple years and we’re breaking them now.”
Not all of the bad habits Bedford wants the team to work on happen during the course of play. He pointed to the unit not picking up the quarterback after he gets knocked down and not running to the ball at the end of every play. If the line’s leaders see a player not doing those things now, that player may have to do pushups or some other physical penalty in addition to getting a stern reminder from his teammates.
“This is your job, this is your assignment, if we’re not meeting this assignment we’re going to have to call you up to the challenge, to the standard because it’s flat, across the board, it’s the standard,” said Bedford, a fifth-year senior and honorable mention All-Big Ten pick in 2021. “At minimum, this is what we’re going to do. At minimum we’re going to run to the ball after every play and if you don’t do that, we’re going to call you up to the standard, every time. That’s how it happens.”
The 6-foot-6, 305-pound Bedford is among the reasons to be bullish on the Hoosiers’ line improving this year. After starting for the majority of the 2019, 2020 and 2021 seasons, Bedford tore his ACL in the season-opener against Illinois last year and missed the rest of the campaign, throwing the entire line into flux.
Now 100% healthy since summer workouts – “I’m rolling again and I ain’t going nowhere,” he said – he’s ready to anchor the right tackle spot as he had planned to do last year.
“It’s really good to have him out there, No. 1,” Bostad said. “He’s easing into it. There’s always going to be a little bit of, ‘Am I ready to go?’ … He looks good right now.”
Bedford manning right tackle frees up returning starter Benson to take right guard. Zach Carpenter is back for his second year as the Week 1 starting center while Katic will start for the fourth consecutive year at left guard. That’s four returning starters to help bring along redshirt freshman Carter Smith, who is in the lead to start at left tackle. Meanwhile, fifth-year senior Massachusetts transfer Max Longman started 24 games for the Minutemen and will push for his own snaps.
That level of experience, though it did not produce an effective line often last season, is enough to make Bostad excited for the future of the position.
“I wasn’t here the last two years,” said Bostad, who coached former Bishop Dwenger star and New York Jets second-round draft pick Joe Tippmann with the Badgers last year. “We’re just starting all over. But we have some guys who have played a lot of football.
“I feel like there’s a quiet group that’s confident that has done some good things. It’s there, we just have to put it all together. I’m not trying to put the cart before the horse. … Let’s just slowly build this thing together and get it done. I like the approach, I like the attitude, I like the willingness. Those things are all there.”
Bostad has tried to help his new charges build confidence through hundreds of repetitions over the course of the offseason and focusing on the smallest details of each one while maintaining what the players call a subtle intensity, eschewing most loud encouragement.
“It’s so much attention to detail, it’s crazy,” Bedford said.
But he’s also leaning on the older players, the ones who have been through the trials of last year and the equally disappointing 2021, to demand better of themselves and one another. By their own account, they’ve responded.
“I’ve had two years of that experience because in 2021, the O-line got a lot of crap, and then last year we got a lot of crap,” Katic said. “It is what it is, we can’t change the past, but we can work on the present and help out our future selves.
“I don’t really care about what anyone says about us or whatever. It is what it is. They don’t really know the work that’s put in. We may have had some bad seasons as an offensive line, but I think it’s going to change this year with the help of coach Bostad and the older guys coming together and really getting it going.”
