BLOOMINGTON – It would be an understatement to say Indiana did not run the ball well enough last year.
Former five-star recruit Stephen Carr transferred in from USC and had three 100-yard performances, but he missed the final third of the season with an ankle injury and the Hoosiers ended the campaign with walk-on Davion Ervin-Poindexter leading an attack that picked up just 3.2 yards per carry for the season, 12th-worst in the country.
This offseason, the Hoosiers shuffled the deck in their running backs room. Carr graduated and Ervin-Poindexter transferred to Western Kentucky, so the Hoosiers brought in a pair of Power Five transfers in Auburn’s Shaun Shivers, a fifth-year senior in his final season of eligibility, and North Carolina’s Josh Henderson.
Even the coach leading the room is new as former running backs coach Deland McCullough left to take the same job at Notre Dame and was replaced by Craig Johnson, like McCullough a long-time NFL running backs coach, who has led rooms featuring Saquon Barkley with the Giants and Chris Johnson in Tennessee.
The new coach will have to juggle an unproven group – Shivers’ 201 career carries are the most in the room – and one that features a wide array of skills spread across a only a few backs. David Holloman and redshirt freshman Trent Howland return, but otherwise coach Johnson, 62, has a clean slate. He does not mind that, however.
“What I told the guys when I first came here is, ‘You certainly don’t know me and I don’t know you,’” Johnson said. “Whatever you did in the past, I don’t really care. All I care about is what we’re doing now, in the present and where we’re going in the future.
“It’s a new slate, let me see what you can do.”
In Indiana’s fall camp practice Monday, the 5-foot-7, 190-pound Shivers ran with the first-team offense – led by quarterback Jack Tuttle for most of the plays to which the media was privy – and showed some burst around the corner with no fear of hard contact.
The former Tiger gained 5.1 yards in his time on the Plains and scored nine touchdowns in four seasons. Shivers feels comfortable in new offensive coordinator Walt Bell’s system, which he said is similar to that of former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn.
The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native’s low center of gravity and powerful running style make him extremely difficult to bring down, and he has good hands out of the backfield – he caught 22 passes for 163 yards last season. Johnson also praised Shivers’ pass-blocking ability and the veteran of the room is focused on raising its overall quality as he competes to be the top running back for the first time in his career.
“We’re not backing down from nobody, we’re going to bring the fight to everybody,” Shivers said. “We’re not going to be the nail, we’re going to be the hammer. … We’re going to play fast, we’re going to play tough, we’re going to play physical, each and every game.”
The back who received the first carries with the second-string offense Monday was, somewhat surprisingly, not Henderson, Holloman or Howland, but rather true freshman Jaylin Lucas, a three-star recruit from New Orleans who enrolled in the spring and has made an immediate impression on coaches and fellow running backs.
Head coach Tom Allen said he noticed a leap in confidence in the 5-9, 185-pound Lucas between the spring and the fall, and Henderson pointed out he’s making cuts with the ball that are usually reserved for veteran backs. Johnson wants Lucas to work on his pass-catching ability so he can be more of a jack-of-all-trades, but Shivers has been impressed with the freshman’s all-around skill.
“He’s a playmaker,” the fifth-year senior said. “If the ball’s in his hands, he’s going to make a play.”
Even if the Hoosier running backs play well, however, a running game is at least partially dependent on the offensive line, which struggled – to put it mildly – in run blocking last season.
When Shivers decided to play his final season of college football for the Hoosiers, he heard some negative remarks about the line, but he believes it will be better this year.
“A lot of people were talking bad about the offensive line when I committed here and stuff like that, but I think you just have to have the right people, the right guys and run the right plays and it’ll make the offensive line great,” he said.
While Shivers seems to have the inside track on earning the lead-back role and Lucas will get opportunities to prove himself in his first season, it’s likely the Hoosiers will spread carries around to as many as a half-dozen backs – 2019 Indiana Mr. Football Charlie Spegal, a walk-on out of New Palestine could get some work as well – in an effort to give opposing teams different looks and find combinations that work together.
Henderson and Holloman are versatile backs with experience who will get chances to make plays, while Howland is a power back who might complement Lucas’s speed and elusiveness.
In a room where nothing is certain, every carry will have to be earned.
“It kind of fuels the fire for us,” Henderson said. “We all want to play, but that just elevates the competition part of it. We’re always battling, but we’re also making sure everyone is being held accountable for what they’re doing.”