Though it has been nearly two weeks since Indiana last played a game, Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson did not take much of a break.
“For me, I’m strictly basketball,” Woodson said. “That’s what I do. I was (in Bloomington) watching film on the computer, trying to get ready for Iowa, seeing how we can beat Iowa.”
The 15th-ranked Hoosiers (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) return to action tonight with a road matchup against the Hawkeyes (8-6, 0-3), who, though they were a top 25 team earlier in the season, have dropped three straight and sit at the bottom of the Big Ten standings, one of only three remaining winless teams in conference play.
One of the decisions Woodson made as he considered his team over the fortnight break was to change his starting lineup, inserting sophomore Tamar Bates in place of junior Trey Galloway at shooting guard. Galloway had been filling in for injured veteran Xavier Johnson, but Woodson decided he wanted Bates’ scoring punch in the lineup next to freshman point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino.
Bates, a former five-star recruit, scored 19 points in a closer-than-expected 69-55 win over Kennesaw State in Indiana’s most recent game, Dec. 23, and also had 19 in the Hoosiers’ win over Nebraska in early December. He is shooting 41.7% from 3-point range.
“It’s not a secret recipe or a mystery as to why anything is going my way on offense,” Bates said. “It’s just putting in the work, that’s all, and just knowing my teammates and the coaches have the confidence in me to go play my game.”
Bates’ breakout has been building since the offseason, Woodson said.
“You saw that coming this summer,” the second-year coach said. “He was just starting to figure it out and we’re just now starting to benefit from it because he’s had some pretty damn good games for us.”
The Hoosiers were without not only Johnson but also leading scorer and rebounder Trayce Jackson-Davis against Kennesaw State. The senior big man has dealt with a back issue much of the season and has missed the last two games following his nine-block performance in a loss to Kansas on Dec. 17.
It remains unclear whether the preseason Big Ten player of the year will return tonight, though he took contact in practice Monday for the first time in weeks and Woodson thought he looked pretty good. Malik Reneau has been starting in Jackson-Davis’s place.
The Hawkeyes are dealing with their own roster uncertainty as third-leading scorer Patrick McCaffery, son of coach Fran McCaffery, announced Tuesday he is taking a leave of absence from the team to address anxiety.
Iowa is led 6-foot-8 forward Kris Murray, who is scoring 20.4 points and grabbing 9.8 rebounds per game – he had a career game with 29 points in a win over Indiana last season – but Murray’s team lost a shocker to Eastern Illinois, 92-83, at home Dec. 21 and followed that with losses to Nebraska and Penn State in the last week.
“Those are the most dangerous teams because their back is somewhat against the wall,” Woodson said.
In its return to the court, Woodson is looking for one element from his team above all: toughness. He felt it was out-toughed in losses to Rutgers, Arizona and Kansas, but won with grit against Xavier and North Carolina.
“I’m always looking to motivate and push guys to play harder,” Woodson said. “Sometimes that’s got to come within, too, because I can’t play for them. I’m just looking at the three games that we lost. We got out-toughed in those three games, and that worries me going against really good teams.”