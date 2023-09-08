BLOOMINGTON – Indiana roared to a 21-point lead in less than 13 minutes into the game and got 245 total yards from quarterback Tayven Jackson in the Center Grove native’s first career start on the way to a 41-7 victory over Indiana State on Friday night in front of an announced crowd of 42,775 at Memorial Stadium.
After coming off the bench behind starter Brendan Sorsby in the season opener against Ohio State last week, Jackson, a four-star transfer from Tennessee, got his chance as the first-stringer and made his case to be the full-time starter, going 18 for 21 for 236 yards and running for a 10-yard touchdown.
Sorsby assisted Jackson on a scoring drive in the opening quarter with a 31-yard completion and later led a pair of field goal drives, going 9 for 16 for 108 yards in total while also running six times for 28 yards. The Hoosiers’ coaching staff split reps between the pair of redshirt freshmen in the first two games in the hopes one of them would separate himself before IU (1-1) faces Louisville in Indianapolis next week.
After Indiana’s defense forced a three-and-out on Indiana’s State first possession, Jackson completed passes of 10, 4 and 19 yards on the Hoosiers’ first three plays and a roughing-the-passer penalty helped advance the ball to the Sycamores’ 25. From there, running back Jaylin Lucas took a hand-off, eluded two tacklers in the backfield and raced around the right side for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead, completing a four-play, 73-yard drive, which took just 1:18, for IU’s first touchdown of the season.
Lucas was Indiana’s most effective offensive playmaker, scoring a second 25-yard touchdown on a similar hand-off on IU’s next possession and running for 88 yards on 10 carries while also catching four passes for 39 yards, including a highlight-reel one-handed grab over the middle.
The only blemish on the All-American’s night came in the second quarter when he fumbled deep in Indiana State territory and saw ISU defensive back Maddix Blackwell pick up the bouncing ball and return it 75 yards for the Sycamores’ only score. The defensive touchdown brought Indiana State (0-2) within 21-7 in the final minutes of the first half after the Hoosiers had scored touchdowns on their opening three possessions.
Jackson scored on third-and-goal on a quarterback draw to make it 21-0 with 2:04 left in the first quarter to complete a nine-play, 71-yard scoring drive.
The Hoosiers went into halftime up 24-7 after Sorsby led a field goal drive late in the first half. Jackson led touchdown drives of 93 and 45 yards spanning the end of the third and beginning of the fourth quarters to put the game out of reach, handing to Christian Turner for a 1-yard touchdown and then giving to Josh Henderson for a 3-yard score that made it 38-7.
Redshirt freshman Omar Cooper was IU’s most productive receiver, catching seven passes for 101 yards. The four-star recruit from Indianapolis did not have a collegiate catch coming into the game.
IU wideouts Cam Camper and EJ Williams combined for four catches for 47 yards in the first half, but neither played in the second half. Camper, who had his 2022 season ended by a torn ACL, appeared to be dealing with a knee injury while Williams’ issue was unclear.
The Hoosiers outgained Indiana State 558-93. Indiana was 12 for 16 on third downs, while ISU was 2 for 11.
The Indiana defense forced a trio of three-and-outs in a row to open the game and let Indiana State into the red zone only once, capping that drive with a Nic Toomer interception in the end zone.
Western Michigan transfer defensive end Andre Carter had two tackles for loss for the second consecutive game to start his IU career.
Indiana State is coached by Curt Mallory, son of former Hoosiers head coach Bill Mallory, who led IU to six bowl games in 13 seasons from 1984 to 1996.