CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Trayce Jackson-Davis poured in a season-high 35 points on 15-for-19 shooting, added nine rebounds, five assists and three blocks to lead Indiana to its first win in a true road game in more than two months, an 80-65 victory over previously surging Illinois at the State Farm Center tonight.
Jordan Geronimo added 13 points on 6 for 8 from the field and eight rebounds for the Hoosiers (12-6, 3-4 Big Ten), who won their second straight after three straight losses and six in nine games. Geronimo suffered what appeared to be a lower-leg injury in the second half and missed a portion of the game, but returned for the final 8:47 after missing seven minutes.
Indiana shot 62% from the field, while Illinois shot 39%. The Illini (13-6, 4-4) had won their previous four in a row, all by at least nine points.
The Hoosiers led by 10 at halftime and Jackson-Davis helped push the margin higher early in the second half as he feasted on rare one-on-one coverage in the post. He scored from the post plus a foul on IU's first offensive possession of the half, added a spectacular driving dunk after pulling the ball out like a point guard and put Indiana up 66-45 with 10:19 left on another low-post move.
Illinois made a bid to climb back in the game with ramped-up defensive pressure down the stretch, forcing the Hoosiers into back-to-back 10-second violations in the backcourt – enraging coach Mike Woodson – but the Hoosiers were able to hold in part thanks to Jackson-Davis, who scored twice in the closing minutes on nifty assists from freshman point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, including a lob which the senior forward scored off glass with his back almost entirely to the basket. He also knocked in three free throws after Illinois fouled him on a desperation jumper at the end of the shot clock.
Illinois reached the foul bonus with 10:40 remaining in the game and shot 9 for 23 from the foul line in all. Indiana was 9 for 13 at the stripe.
The Hoosiers held a 54-32 advantage in points in the paint and out-rebounded the hosts 39-27, though Illinois grabbed 14 offensive rebounds and had 13 second-chance points.
A turning point came less than two minutes into the game, when Woodson burned a timeout after Illinois went up 4-0 and forced two Indiana turnovers. The Hoosiers scored the first 12 points after the stoppage, including 3-pointers from Geronimo and Trey Galloway and eventually stretched the run to 18-3 to push their lead to double-digits. Illinois missed eight consecutive shots and 11 of 12.
Indiana's first-half peaked at 33-14 after Jackson-Davis scored from inside for an old-fashioned 3-point play, Hood-Schifino stole a pass and raced the other way for a long-armed dunk and Geronimo scored from in close after a nifty interior pass from Jackson-Davis.
Hood-Schifino scored 10 points, all in the first half, and added four assists.
Jackson-Davis and Geronimo combined to go 12 for 12 from the field in the opening half for 26 points and despite committing nine turnovers in the opening 20 minutes, the Hoosiers led 43-33 at the break after shooting 67% in the half.
Tip-Ins
Indiana was without starting forward Race Thompson (knee) and starting guard Xavier Johnson (foot). Johnson still has a brace on his foot, but Thompson was walking around without a limp before the game and was not wearing a visible brace. ... Illinois was without sophomore wing Luke Goode, a Homestead product and Fort Wayne native, who has missed the season with a foot injury suffered in a preseason scrimmage. He was on the court in sweatpants before the game, shooting around and shagging rebounds for teammates, moving around easily and showing no ill effects from the surgery he underwent in October. Coach Brad Underwood has said Goode is closing in on returning to practice. ... Jackson-Davis's three blocks moved him within five of equaling the Indiana career mark, currently held by Jeff Newton with 227. ... A technical foul was assessed to the Indiana bench in the first half after Jackson-Davis was called for a questionable foul on a block. It appeared the call might have been on Johnson and Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson was upset not only at the referees making the call but on whomever on his bench drew the whistle. ... Illinois coach Brad Underwood got hit with a technical for arguing back-to-back calls in the second half.
What's Next?
Indiana will be back in action Sunday when the Hoosiers welcome Michigan State (13-6, 5-3 Big Ten) to Assembly Hall. The game will tip off at noon and will be nationally broadcast on CBS. The Spartans topped No. 23 Rutgers 70-57 at home tonight before the Hoosiers faced Illinois. They are without senior forward Malik Hall (9.9 points, 4.1 rebounds per game), who is dealing with a foot injury and will likely miss the matchup against Indiana, as well.