Much is different for Indiana as it enters this Big Ten Tournament than it was a year ago.
Last season, the Hoosiers knew they needed at least one win and probably more in the conference tournament to reach the NCAA Tournament after going just 9-11 in conference play during the regular season.
This year, the 19th-ranked Hoosiers went 12-8 in league play, winning 11 of their final 15 games after a 1-4 start, and are assured of an NCAA Tournament berth. Last season, they needed to rally from a 17-point deficit against Michigan just to reach the quarterfinals. This year, they got the No. 3 seed in the tournament and a bye through to the quarters, where tonight at the United Center they will meet No. 6 seed Maryland or 14th-seeded Minnesota, which faced off late Thursday.
The winner of tonight’s contest will face the winner from this afternoon’s matchup between No. 2 seed Northwestern and 10th-seeded Penn State on Saturday for a trip to the finals.
“This time last season we were a desperate team trying to figure out the (NCAA) Tournament,” Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson said. “I thought we played well last year and it almost got us to the finals, but almost isn’t good enough.
“It’s different this season. We played well enough to put us in position this Big Ten season and getting the double bye (into the quarterfinals) gives you a day or two to prepare. We’re going to take it one game at a time and see where it leads us.”
The Hoosiers beat the Wolverines and then No. 1 seed Illinois in the quarterfinals last season before falling to eventual tournament champion Iowa in the semifinals on a banked-in 3-pointer at the buzzer from the Hawkeyes’ Jordan Bohannon. Their two wins were enough to get them into the NCAA Tournament.
There are still NCAA stakes this year for Indiana. Conventional wisdom has the Hoosiers as high as a 3 seed in the March Madness bracket or as low as a 5 or 6 seed depending on their performance in Chicago this weekend.
But without needing to play their way off the bubble, Indiana can focus on a more immediate goal: Winning the conference tournament for the first time in the event’s 26-year history.
“We’re here competing for something,” Hoosiers All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis said. “Last year we were too, but we also had that almost anxiety in the back of our minds of not making the (NCAA) Tournament. We were clawing and scratching and we still have to do those things, but we can play a lot more relaxed and play more of our type of basketball.”
Of the 11 teams that have competed in every year of the Big Ten Tournament, the Hoosiers have the second-worst winning percentage with a 15-24 record. That lack of success doesn’t bother Woodson.
“We’ve done some things in the last year and a half since I’ve been here that we have not done in a long time,” the second-year IU coach said. ”You gotta give credit to a lot of these players and my coaching staff for making that happen.
“Listen, right now, I’m not worrying about the NCAA Tournament. The Big Ten Tournament is staring us in the face. … This is a new opportunity.”
Minnesota, which beat No. 11 seed Nebraska 78-75 in the first round Wednesday, lost 12 games in a row through January and February, but is 2-1 since the calendar flipped to March. The Hoosiers beat the Golden Gophers 61-57 in Minneapolis on Jan. 25, a game in which Woodson did not coach because of a bout of coronavirus. Jackson-Davis had 25 points, 21 rebounds and six blocks in the win.
The Hoosiers lost to Maryland 66-55 on Jan. 31 in College Park, Maryland, despite 18 points and 20 rebounds from Jackson-Davis. Jahmir Young had 20 points for the Terps and Julian Reese added 10 and 11 rebounds.
Maryland is 16-1 at home and 4-10 in road and neutral-site games this year.
Tonight’s matchup will be the first postseason game for Indiana’s Jalen Hood-Schifino, the league’s freshman of the year. The point guard pronounced himself ready for the challenge.
“At the end of the day it’s basketball, so we already know what we came here to do,” Hood-Schifino said. “We’re going to play teams we’ve already played, so it’s going to come down to limiting mental mistakes, so we just have to stay locked in and be prepared.
“We’ve been going hard the last couple days and we’re excited to get out there and play.”
Notes: Jackson-Davis was named one of five finalists for the Karl Malone Award, given to the best power forward in college basketball. The IU senior was also a finalist for the award in 2020-21. ... Hood-Schifino was named a finalist for the Kyle Macy Award, given to the nation’s best freshman. Purdue guard Fletcher Loyer, a Homestead graduate, was also among the list of 25 finalists.