BLOOMINGTON – Indiana spent the early part of this week insisting it was focused on its Wednesday matchup with Nebraska and not at all looking ahead to what would come next.
“I never jumped a game ahead when I’ve got a game right there staring me in my face,” Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson said Tuesday. “I would never do that as a coach.”
The focus on the task at hand helped the 14th-ranked Hoosiers rather easily defeat the Cornhuskers, 81-65. Now that that’s out of the way, attention can turn to the prime-time matchup against No. 10 Arizona awaiting the Hoosiers tonight at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
For nearly his entire two-season tenure, Woodson has been open about his desire to get high-level games on Indiana’s nonconference schedule to ensure the Hoosiers are battle-tested for the Big Ten. This matchup, part of an event called The Clash, is a result of that strategy.
“If you’ve got a good enough team that can compete at that level, why not give it a shot?” Woodson said. “As a player and as a coach, I’ve never feared any team or any players, so I think we’re good enough to beat anybody in the country if we commit for 40 minutes on both ends of the floor. Why not play the Kentuckys and the Carolinas and the Kansases? I think it’s good for basketball. It’s good for viewership, and it’s definitely good for our fan base. They love that.”
The fans showed their appreciation for Woodson’s schedule-making when they packed Assembly Hall and created one of the most raucous environments in the stadium’s recent history for the Hoosiers’ meeting with defending national runner-up North Carolina on Nov. 30.
Indiana (8-1) won that game 77-65, passing the first big test on its loaded nonconference slate, but the Tar Heels have stumbled out of the gate this season and were playing with star big man Armando Bacot at significantly less than 100% because of ankle and shoulder injuries. Indiana’s matchups against Arizona today and Kansas on the road next Saturday will likely prove more difficult.
The Wildcats (7-1) started the season with six straight wins, including triumphs over then-No. 17 San Diego State and then-No. 10 Creighton. Like Indiana, their first loss came by 15 points in their conference opener – an 81-66 loss to Utah matched IU’s 63-48 loss to Rutgers – and like the Hoosiers they bounced back with a relatively routine conference victory this week against California.
Arizona lost star point guard Bennedict Mathurin – now making his mark with the Pacers – from last year’s 33-4 team, which earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and reached the Sweet 16, but brought back two key big men who now comprise one of the best frontcourts in the country. Six-foot-11 Azuolas Tubelis from Lithuania and 7-foot Mali native Oumar Ballo are combining to average 39.2 points, 17.6 rebounds and 2.8 blocks.
Courtney Ramey and Kerr Kriisa provide backcourt scoring punch for an offense that is No. 3 nationally in scoring (91.5 points per game), No. 1 in field goal percentage (55.2%) and No. 1 in 2-point field goal percentage (64.5%).
“It’s where you want to be,” Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said of the game against the Hoosiers. “You want to put your program on the map and in order to put your program on the map, you’ve got to get a lot of eyes on your program.”
It is unclear whether IU will be at full strength as five-star freshman point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino remains day to day with the back injury that has caused him to miss the last two contests.
The Hoosiers were able to beat Nebraska without Hood-Schifino thanks in large part to the performance of guards Trey Galloway and Tamar Bates, who combined for 39 points and went 9 for 14 from 3-point range, helping Trayce Jackson-Davis notch a career-high 10 assists on his way to the third triple-double in Indiana history.
There will likely be fewer open shots against the Wildcats because, unlike Nebraska, Arizona has the size and skill in the paint to defend Jackson-Davis one on one. If Hood-Schifino is out again, Galloway, Bates and fellow guard Xavier Johnson will have to make good decisions, avoid turnovers and make some tough shots.
“They played with a chip on their shoulder (against Nebraska) and played with a lot of confidence, and that’s what we need from them,” Jackson-Davis said of Bates and Galloway.