BLOOMINGTON – Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 18 points, including 14 in the second half and added 12 rebounds and Jordan Geronimo had a double-double of his own with 12 points and 11 rebounds and Indiana roared past No. 18 Wisconsin, winning 63-45 at Assembly Hall this afternoon to snap a three-game losing streak.
The Hoosiers improved to 11-6 and 2-4 in Big Ten play, climbing out of the league cellar.
3 Takeaways
- Jordan Geronimo is Jordan Geronimo again: Geronimo was the breakout star for Indiana in the NCAA Tournament last season, averaging 12 points and 6.5 rebounds in 20 minutes in the Hoosiers' two March Madness contests. That came on the heels of Geronimo helping IU rally against Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament with lockdown defense of Wolverines star center Hunter Dickinson, who has at least five inches on Geronimo. Those performances seemed to portend stardom (or at least a starting slot) for the IU junior this season, but his minutes have hardly gone up at all and he has not been the defensive force many expected.
Now that Race Thompson is injured, however, Geronimo is in the starting lineup for the first time in his collegiate career and he is again demonstrating some of the promise which made many so high on him at the end of last season. He was a key part of Indiana's defensive effort this afternoon, locking down on the perimeter with his length and lateral quickness and also contesting shots on the interior against Wisconsin's big men. That's the type of versatility which can paper over a lot of issues and Geronimo is providing it for the first time this year. He was also the hardest-working player on the glass for either team, more than once grabbing an offensive rebound around multiple Badgers and putting the ball back in the hoop. The 6-foot-6 wing has always been athletic and energetic, but he has played out of control at times. In recent games and today especially he has channeled that ability into production. Indiana needs that to continue.
- Return of the Defense: Indiana coach Mike Woodson has had harsh words for his team's defensive effort after the last few games, insisting after the Hoosiers lost to Penn State 85-66 Wednesday "We didn't touch anybody." From the opening tip today, it was different. The Hoosiers gave up a basket on their first defensive possession (a tough fadeaway jumper from Chucky Hepburn over a contest from Trey Galloway), but drew a round of applause from the fans with 25 seconds of solid guarding. The Badgers then did not score again for 4:58 as the Hoosiers worked incredibly hard on the perimeter to keep their marks in front of them and Jackson-Davis locked down the interior against Wisconsin big man Steven Crowl. After getting flat-out embarrassed against the Nittany Lions, Indiana turned in its best defensive performance since it beat North Carolina in this building Nov. 30. The Hoosiers picked up full court for much of the game, chased Wisconsin's shooters through the Badgers' maze of picks and rubs and made life difficult for the visitors most of the afternoon. One notable piece of IU's defensive performance was its discipline against Wisconsin's shot fakes. The Hoosiers, across the board, almost never bought them, staying down and forcing the Badgers to shoot over good contests on nearly every occasion. It was a blueprint for what the team is capable of going forward if it puts in the work. Crucially, Indiana held Wisconsin to a combined two points in the first five minutes of the two halves (10 minutes) total. Significant credit for that has to go to Woodson, who had his team ready coming out of the locker room on both occasions.
- This team isn't done quite yet: After the Hoosiers' loss to Penn State, one of the worst losses for the program in recent years, it seemed as though Indiana might be on the verge of packing it in and going through the motions for the rest of a campaign which appeared to be slipping away. Today's matchup, against a conference-title contender which has built its brand on toughness and execution for decades, seemed to be one of the last opportunities for the Hoosiers to show they still had some fight in them. That's exactly what they did this afternoon, out-muscling Wisconsin most of the afternoon and proving it can hang in when the game gets grimy. This was exactly the type of game Indiana lost badly earlier in the season against Rutgers (admittedly, the Scarlet Knights have a much better interior presence), which originally caused Woodson to question his team's resolve. Such questions might arise again as the season goes on, but for one afternoon at least, the Hoosiers quieted them.
Player of the Game: Jordan Geronimo
Geronimo set season-highs for points and rebounds and notched his first double-double since Dec. 12, 2021 against Merrimack. He went 5 for 10 from the field and grabbed eight rebounds in the second half. The junior forward also blocked a shot. He scored in double figures for the first time since Nov. 23 against Little Rock.
Tip-Ins
The Hoosiers snapped a five-game losing streak against major-conference opponents and won against non-mid-major for the first time since Dec. 7 against Nebraska. ... Indiana led 21-20 at halftime and opened the second half on an 18-2 run. ... Jalen Hood-Schifino scored 16 points, including 12 in the second half, on 8-for-15 shooting. He added five rebounds and four assists. ... Indiana surrendered 18 3-pointers Wednesday against Penn State, its highest total in at least 20 years. The Badgers went 5 for 24 from long range today. ... Indiana shot 47% from the field. The Badgers shot 32%. ... Central Noble product Connor Essegian, a freshman for Wisconsin, led his team with 14 points on 3-for-6 3-point shooting. He added a career-high 10 rebounds for his first collegiate double-double. ... Wisconsin came into the game No. 2 nationally in fewest turnovers committed per game at 9.3. The Badgers gave the ball away nine times today. ... Jackson-Davis's double-double was the 39th of his career, pushing him past Tom VanArsdale for sole possession of sixth place in IU history. Jackson-Davis shot 9 for 13 from the field, including 7 for 7 in the second half. ... The Hoosiers were once again without starting point guard Xavier Johnson (foot) and starting power forward Thompson (knee). Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson said prior to the game he was unsure if either would return this season. Thompson was "under the weather," an IU spokesman said, and did not attend the game. ... Among those in attendance was former Center Grove star football player Tayven Jackson, Jackson-Davis's brother, who is in the transfer portal after spending a season at Tennessee. He is considering transferring to IU and he went to the game with Hoosiers football coach Tom Allen and offensive coordinator Walt Bell. Jackson also spoke with Indiana president Pamela Whitten at the game. ... A fan named Megan (no last name given) won $1,000 of free rent at halftime by hitting a halfcourt shot, drawing one of the biggest roars of the afternoon from the assembled fans.
What's Next?
The Hoosiers will be back in action Thursday when they travel to Champaign, Illinois to take on the Fighting Illini (12-5, 3-3 Big Ten) at the State Farm Center. The game will tip off at 8:30 p.m. and will be televised on Fox Sports 1. Illinois, which shared the Big Ten title with Wisconsin last season, started the conference slate 0-3 and lost five-star guard Skyy Clark, who is no longer with the team. It has rebounded with three straight league wins, however, including triumphs over conference contenders Wisconsin and Michigan State, the latter coming Friday. They face Minnesota on Monday before taking on IU.