Indiana soccer will have to wait at least one more year to add a ninth star to its jersey.
The 13th-seeded Hoosiers lost the College Cup national championship match to No. 3 Syracuse on Monday in excruciating fashion, falling 7-6 in penalty kicks after the teams were knotted at 2 following 90 minutes of regulation and 20 more minutes of overtime in front of an announced crowd of 4,010 at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina.
The match featured the longest shootout in College Cup history. It was the 17th national championship for the Hoosiers, the most in NCAA history.
Syracuse won its first national championship and denied the Hoosiers their first title since 2012. Indiana has lost the title match three times in the last six seasons, with Monday’s loss joining overtime defeats in 2017 and spring 2021 (the end of the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign) on IU’s list of heartbreaks.
“That was a war,” Hoosiers coach Todd Yeagley said. “Those kids were grinding on every play. It was a heavyweight fight to see who could breakthrough.
“We will do everything we can to keep this program moving forward,” the 13th-year coach added.
The Hoosiers (14-4-7) and Orange each made six of their first seven penalty kicks. Syracuse (19-2-4) survived a false start on Julius Rauch, who had to re-kick after taking his shot before the referee’s whistle, and a doink off the crossbar from All-American Levonte Johnson, who saw his shot land inches inside the line after bouncing directly down from the bar.
Indiana’s eighth shooter, Maouloune Goumballe tried for the lower right corner, but did not get his shot close enough to the post and Syracuse goalkeeper Russell Shealy dove to his left for a save.
That left IU goalkeeper JT Harms needing to make a save to keep the match alive and he guessed the direction of Orange shooter Amferny Sinclair’s shot correctly, but Sinclair was able to elevate the strike to Harms’ left over the keeper’s desperate leap and into the back of the net to clinch the Syracuse victory.
“I had no doubts when I made my decision to come to IU,” Harms said. “I knew what I was walking into and I am beyond grateful. I hope to be in this position next year and be on the other side of the story.”
The Hoosiers trailed 2-1 after a shaky first half that saw Syracuse out-shoot Indiana 10-7. IU had not surrendered a goal in the first four matches of the NCAA Tournament, only the seventh team in tournament history to accomplish that feat, but Syracuse’s Nathan Opoku scored in the 24th minute and assisted on a strike from Curt Calov in the 33rd minute to make it 2-1. Indiana’s Patrick McDonald fired a goal into the lower right corner off a corner kick in the 32nd minute.
The Hoosiers settled down in the second half and finally got an equalizer in the 80th minute, when Herbert Endeley missed a pass at the top of the box, ran two steps backward to control it and then immediately fired a laser into the upper left corner to knot the score at 2.
Yeagley thought there should have been a penalty at the end of the first overtime when Indiana’s Joey Maher went down in the box, but such plays are not reviewable by NCAA rule and Indiana’s argument fell on deaf ears.
Syracuse out-shot Indiana 20-15 and 8-5 on shots on goal. Harms made six saves for the Hoosiers.
“How about that for college soccer?” Syracuse coach Ian McIntyre said. “There were a lot of tired legs tonight. Credit to Indiana, they were terrific and we were hanging on for large parts.”