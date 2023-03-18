Indiana has not had an easy road in the NCAA Tournament the last two seasons.
Of course, no game in college basketball's postseason showcase is ever easy, but in addition to their on-court foes the Hoosiers have also had to deal with scheduling issues in back-to-back campaigns. Last year, it was the plane fiasco – IU had to switch planes because the NCAA sent one too small for the team's traveling party – which caused the Hoosiers' flight from the First Four in Dayton, Ohio, to the round of 64 in Portland, Oregon to land at 10 a.m. ET on the day before Indiana was to take on St. Mary's.
This year, the No. 4 seed Hoosiers played a round of 64 game against Kent State on Friday which did not tip off until nearly 11 p.m. Indiana (23-11) won 71-60, setting up a round of 32 matchup against fifth-seeded Miami (Florida) on Sunday night, but did not get to bed until the wee hours of the morning.
Last year, the scheduling issues caught up with IU against St. Mary's, which crushed the tired Hoosiers 82-53. Indiana will try to avoid a repeat this season as it looks for its first Sweet 16 berth since 2016.
“I think most of it is resting our bodies," Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis said Saturday of the keys to recovery before facing the Hurricanes. "We got out of (MVP Arena) at 3 a.m., so some of us didn't get to sleep until 4 or 5. We're going to do a lot of resting today, do a little shooting to keep our bodies active. ... We've just got to go out there and compete.”
Prepare to run
If the Hoosiers are tired, it will show against the Hurricanes (26-7), the ACC regular-season co-champions with Virginia. Miami, which defeated No. 12 seed Drake 63-56 on Friday to reach the round of 32, would like to turn this game into a track meet. UM gets out in transition at every opportunity and its penchant for pushing the ball up the court can create open looks for the five players on its roster who shoot better than 35% from 3-point range.
“The whole key is we want to run and we want to keep them from running," said Miami coach Jim Larranaga, who is coaching in his 11th NCAA Tournament and sixth in 12 seasons with the Hurricanes. "We want to slow them down and force them to play a half-court game at one end while we get out in transition at the other end.”
For their part, the Hoosiers would rather keep the score low and make the Hurricanes play grind-it-out, half-court offense every possession.
“The biggest thing of our defense is just sticking with our tendencies, limiting transition, transition runs, and just not letting them speed us up," Jackson-Davis said. "I think that's the biggest thing. Games in the 60s for us are a lot better than games in the 70s and 80s. So that's what we're going to try to do, and we've got to stick to our game plan.”
Defending the perimeter
The Hoosiers put together an excellent defensive performance in the opening round of the tournament, holding a Kent State team which also likes to run to just three fastbreak points (IU had 16) and 30% shooting. Indiana was particularly solid against the Golden Flashes' dangerous guards, holding the high-scoring trio of Sincere Carry, Malique Jacobs and Jalen Sullinger to a combined 29% from the field.
Indiana will need a similar performance against a Miami team which is also led by its backcourt. The Hurricanes' top three guards – ACC Player of the Year Isaiah Wong, Jordan Miller and Nijel Pack – score at least 13.4 points per game apiece, with Wong leading the way at 15.8 points and 3.4 assists per contest.
“They've got perimeter play that sits at the top of college basketball," Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson said. "There's not one key guy. There's a number of guys that we've got to focus in on and lock in and play them for 40 minutes.”
Indiana has struggled at times this season against teams with an ability to drive and kick to the perimeter – an 85-66 loss to Penn State in January in which the Nittany Lions went 18 of 31 from 3-point range is the most glaring example – and that is what the Hoosiers will face Sunday. Miami shoots 48.1% from the field and 36.7% from 3-point range.
"It really comes down to us," Hoosiers forward Race Thompson said. "Our defense works really well when we're keying in together."
Surviving an upset bid
While Miami's depth and balance is impressive, the Hurricanes are not unstoppable. Drake held UM to 30% shooting Friday and led by eight with 4:30 left before the Hurricanes closed the game on a 16-1 run. Wong scored just five points, equaling his lowest total of the season, on 1-for-10 shooting and it was Pack who saved the day with 21 points on 7 for 15 from the field and 3 for 7 from beyond the arc. He scored six points during the game-closing run.
Larranaga wrote off Wong's performance as first-round jitters and expects him to be better against the Hoosiers.
“Great players don't always have great games," the coach said. "I'm very, very confident he'll have a great game (Sunday).”
Indiana kid
Pack, meanwhile, has some extra motivation to match his first-round effort. The Kansas State transfer is an Indianapolis native, having played his high school basketball at Lawrence Central. As a junior with the Bears in February 2019, he faced Center Grove and Jackson-Davis, the eventual Mr. Basketball honoree that season. Central won 72-63.
This offseason, when he entered the transfer portal, Pack seemed to be on the verge of committing to Purdue, but signed with the Hurricanes instead after a Miami booster offered him a reported two-year, $800,000 endorsement deal.
“Nijel is a great player," Jackson-Davis said. "Their backcourt is really, really good. Just watching him just grow throughout high school and blossom into the player that he is now – the way he shoots the ball and then passing, his ability to attack the rim is huge that he's been able to work on. So I'm excited. It's not every day you get to play someone that you grew up really close to.”
The All-American
As Jackson-Davis is excited to face Pack, so the Hurricanes are looking forward to taking on Indiana's consensus All-American forward. Jackson-Davis did much of the heavy lifting for the Hoosiers in their win over Kent State, scoring 24 points on 10-for-17 shooting, grabbing 11 rebounds, dishing five assists and blocking five shots. He is the only player since blocks became an official stat in 1985-86 to have 20 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five blocks in an NCAA Tournament game and the only player in the last 25 years to do so in a game of any kind without committing a foul.
His double-double was the 50th of his career, moving him past Alan Henderson and into sole possession of third on IU's all-time list.
The Hoosiers' career leader in blocks and rebounds accomplished those feats while playing through a hip pointer suffered in the opening minutes against the Golden Flashes. He does not believe it will hinder him against the Hurricanes.
“It's just something that I just need to play through," Jackson-Davis said. "It's not really that big of a deal to me. I've played injured before. I've played with little nicks and bruises. ... It's something you deal with in college basketball.”
TJD PUTTING ON A SHOW 🔥#MarchMadness @IndianaMBB pic.twitter.com/aoOpOWv6Lp— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 18, 2023
Miami will turn to 6-foot-7 Nicaraguan Norchad Omier to deal with Jackson-Davis on the block. Omier had 12 points and 14 rebounds in the win over the Bulldogs, though he went 2 for 9 from the field.
“We know they've got Trayce Jackson-Davis," Omier said. "We know they come to him most every possession, and he's going to be a big challenge for me. I'm excited for it, if I'm being honest. I'm waiting for it. He's a great player."
Not a one-man band
But Indiana's supporting cast was also excellent against Kent State, with sixth-year senior forward Race Thompson scoring 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting and adding nine rebounds. He had 10 of Indiana's first 15 points and equaled his highest scoring total of the last two seasons. IU wing Miller Kopp chipped in 13 points on 3-for-6 3-point shooting.
If Miami is going to key on Jackson-Davis, the rest of the Hoosiers will be ready for the ball to come to them. They've seen that gameplan before.
"Coming into every game I know that most of my shots are going to come from Trayce and in transition," Kopp said. "I know where I'm getting most of my looks, and Trayce knows too because he's the one passing them to me most of the time. I'm excited every game really because I know how teams are playing (defense)."
At stake
With a win, Indiana will advance to face No. 1 seed Houston in the Sweet 16. The Cougars (33-3) defeated ninth-seeded Auburn 81-64 on Sunday and are led by former Hoosiers head coach Kelvin Sampson. A victory would also prolong the careers of Jackson-Davis, Thompson and Kopp, who are in their final seasons in Cream and Crimson.
“It kind of just adds fuel to the fire," Thompson said. "Every time we put that uniform on, it could be the last time we put it on. ... Tomorrow's not promised. So you go out there, you give it everything you've got, and you gotta live with the result as long as you're leaving it all out on the court.”