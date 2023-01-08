It would be difficult to imagine a worse outcome for Indiana’s game against Iowa on Thursday than what played out on the court.
Not only did the 15th-ranked Hoosiers blow a 21-point lead, then let a six-point advantage slip away in the final 3:42 to lose 91-89, but IU also lost forward Race Thompson to a leg injury.
Coach Mike Woodson, whose team has dropped four of its last seven games after a 7-0 start, vented some of his frustration after the game, decrying the referees’ decision to rescind a technical foul they had called on Iowa coach Fran McCaffery for crossing halfcourt and getting in the face of Indiana assistant coach Yasir Rosemond.
“That’s bull---- is what it is,” Woodson said. “You can print that. When you can allow coaches to come across the court into your space, that’s bull----. It is. He called the tech and he pulled it back, which was bulls---. Guy should have been thrown out of the ---damn game.”
McCaffery will not follow Indiana (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten) back to Bloomington, where the Hoosiers face Northwestern (11-3, 2-1) this afternoon, but Thompson’s injury will. The sixth-year senior forward is out indefinitely, the Hoosiers announced Saturday, making him almost certain to be out of the starting lineup today for the first time in 77 games.
Thompson, who is a team captain, was averaging 8.4 points and 6.1 rebounds and had been having one of his best starts of the season against Iowa, going 4 for 4 from the field for nine points, grabbing three rebounds and adding an assist, a block and a steal, all in 10 minutes before his injury. He was on crutches in the second half.
Without him on the court, Iowa immediately embarked on an 11-0 run to cut a 20-point IU lead to nine. Star Hawkeyes forward Kris Murray, whom Thompson had been guarding early on, scored 21 points in the second half to lift Iowa to the victory.
Thompson’s is the second significant injury to a key player for the Hoosiers in recent weeks, coming on the heels of point guard Xavier Johnson’s foot injury, suffered Dec. 17 against Kansas, which required surgery and also has the fifth-year senior out indefinitely.
“Obviously X and Race are both my guys and just to see that disappoints me,” forward Trayce Jackson-Davis said. “It disappoints me a lot. I pray for the best and hope (Race) is OK, but it hits home, I’m not gonna lie to you.”
Without Thompson, the Hoosiers will have to turn to some combination of five-star freshman Malik Reneau and hyper-athletic junior Jordan Geronimo at power forward. Geronimo was the pick against the perimeter-oriented Murray and he turned in nine points on 4-for-6 shooting, five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal in 18 minutes, but Reneau will get minutes against more traditional, interior-based power forwards.
Nor do Indiana’s injury concerns end with Thompson and Johnson. Jackson-Davis, who has been dealing with a back issue most of the season, was in obvious pain walking off the court at the end of the first half Thursday, though he played the entire second half and totaled 30 points with nine rebounds and three blocks.
“I really just played through the pain, honestly,” Jackson-Davis said. “Timmy G (trainer Tim Garl) put a patch on my back, kind of like Icy Hot, just to try to stabilize it, but really I just had to play through it, especially when my team needed me.”
Jackson-Davis’ status for the matchup against the Wildcats was to be determined by how his back responded Friday, Woodson said.
“The great thing about Big Ten basketball is you’ve got another one coming up,” Jackson-Davis said. “We’ve got Northwestern coming into Assembly Hall and we’re going to have to prepare for them because they’re a really, really good team and they’re really hot right now.”
Northwestern boasts wins over then-No. 20 Michigan State and Illinois and features one of college basketball’s best defenses, holding opponents to 36.3% shooting, fourth-best nationally.