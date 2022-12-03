BLOOMINGTON – In the aftermath of Indiana’s 77-65 win over No. 18 North Carolina at Assembly Hall on Wednesday, IU’s first ranked victory of the season, Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was asked what he believes his team is capable of now that it is 7-0 and ranked No. 10 in the country.
“What we’re capable of is playing our next game, which is at Rutgers,” Jackson-Davis said. “That’s the biggest test. That’s what I said to our guys this week is UNC is going to be a great team and a great game. Obviously with this (Assembly Hall) crowd, I liked our chances. But the real test is what we’re going to do on Saturday with that game because they’re a good team and they’re very well-coached.”
The Hoosiers open their Big Ten schedule tonight when they face the Scarlet Knights (5-2) in Piscataway, New Jersey, at what used to be called the RAC but is now known as Jersey Mike’s Arena. The Hoosiers are trying to get to 8-0 for just the second time in the last nine seasons and they are hoping to snap a five-game losing streak to Rutgers. They haven’t beaten the Scarlet Knights since March 2019.
Like Jackson-Davis, Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson downplayed the significance of the win over the Tar Heels and immediately shifted his focus toward opening the conference schedule with a victory.
“We got to now start preparing for Rutgers, get ready for the Big Ten because the Big Ten is a grind, as you know,” Woodson said after beating the Tar Heels. “Rutgers is next up.”
The last time Indiana and Rutgers met came in March in Assembly Hall. With 19.6 seconds left, Rutgers guard Paul Mulcahy was ejected for swinging his arms at Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson after Johnson had committed a foul. The Hoosiers tied the game with 10 seconds left on a Parker Stewart 3-pointer, but Scarlet Knights wing Ron Harper Jr. broke the Hoosiers’ hearts with another 3 with 2.1 seconds left.
Harper celebrated ostentatiously in front of the IU fans and in April made clear his feelings for the Assembly Hall faithful.
“The Hoosier crowd was very disrespectful to me and many other Big Ten players this year, as well; … it’s a two-way street my friend you respect me I respect you,” Harper wrote on Twitter. “But once you cross that line all is fair game.”
At the time, it seemed as though the loss would keep Indiana out of the NCAA Tournament in Woodson’s first season at the helm, but the Hoosiers bounced back with their run to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals and then beat Wyoming in the First Four in Dayton while Rutgers lost a double-overtime thriller to Notre Dame in the same round on the same court a night later, despite 22 points from Harper.
Harper has departed for the G League – though Indiana is trying to recruit his younger brother, class of 2024 five-star guard Dylan Harper – but Mulcahy and Johnson are back to renew their acquaintances tonight and the Scarlet Knights also return honorable mention All-Big Ten center Cliff Omoruyi, who is averaging 16.7 points on 53% shooting, 9.9 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and a steal.
At the conference’s preseason media days, Illinois coach Brad Underwood called the 6-foot-11 Omoruyi the Big Ten’s best player.
“Most dominant player in our league,” Underwood told NJ.com. “No doubt in my mind. … If I had a vote, he’d be my preseason player of the year.”
It was Jackson-Davis who was actually named Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year and he has backed up that distinction, averaging 19.2 points on 71% shooting, 8.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for an Indiana offense, which is No. 10 nationally in scoring at 87.1 points per game and No. 2 in shooting at 55%.
Rutgers is holding opponents to just 55 points per game, seventh in the country, and 36% shooting, which ranks 14th. Omoruyi challenges most shots in the lane and many teams have trouble even getting to the paint thanks to the smothering perimeter play of reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Caleb McConnell. Mulcahy is averaging 2.3 steals, and Rutgers is ninth nationally in steals per game.
Loyola (Illinois) transfer Cam Spencer has replaced some of Harper’s scoring with 15.3 points per game and is shooting 43% from 3-point range.
The Scarlet Knights, who have losses to Temple and Miami (Fla.) on their ledger, are 5-0 at home this season and went 8-2 in Big Ten play at Jersey Mike’s Arena last season.
“I haven’t beat Rutgers since I’ve been here,” Jackson-Davis said. “The RAC has always been a very hostile environment. They’ve had our number there.”