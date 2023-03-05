BLOOMINGTON – Last season, Race Thompson’s first Senior Day ended in disheartening defeat as Indiana lost to Rutgers on a late 3-pointer from Ron Harper Jr. The sting of that loss was one of the reasons Thompson returned for a sixth season of college basketball.
On Sunday’s Senior Day against Michigan, Thompson and fellow seniors Trayce Jackson-Davis and Miller Kopp ensured the Hoosiers would not suffer a repeat. The three scored 22 of Indiana’s final 30 points, including all six in overtime, to help No. 15 IU overcome a 12-point second-half deficit and win 75-73 in the final game at Assembly Hall for all three players.
Jackson-Davis scored 27 points and had nine rebounds and six assists, Thompson added 16 points, 10 rebounds and a season-high four steals, and Kopp knocked down what proved to be the deciding jumper, putting IU ahead 75-69 in the extra period.
“I told Trayce, I told Jalen (Hood-Schifino), I’m like, ‘I’m not losing this game, I can’t lose this game,’ ” said Thompson, who had his highest point total and first double-double since suffering a knee injury Jan. 5 against Iowa. “’It was really just playing desperate.”
The Hoosiers (21-10, 12-8 Big Ten) finished in the top four in the final Big Ten standings to earn a double bye into Friday’s conference tournament quarterfinals. IU will be the tourney’s No. 3 seed, the highest since it was the top seed in 2016.
“I wanted these guys to win in the worst way,” Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson said. “It’s a good feeling to be home, back here in your last game on Senior Night in front of your fan base and winning basketball games. They were able to pull it out, so I’m so proud of them.”
Indiana led by as many as 14 in the first half as Michigan (17-14, 11-9) started the 5 for 19 from the field, but the Wolverines made 14 of their next 16, including 6 of 8 3-pointers, during a 41-15 run that left the visitors in front 54-42 with 12:26 left.
Tamar Bates got IU’s comeback started with a 3-pointer, snapping a personal 1-for-18 stretch from the field, and the seniors followed with 12 of the next 14 points. When Thompson took an interior pass from Jackson-Davis and stuffed it home plus a foul with 6:42 left, IU was within one.
Hood-Schifino, who scored 13, knotted the score at 69 with 59 seconds left and it remained that way at the end of regulation. Jackson-Davis saw a half-court heave at the buzzer clang off the backboard and rim.
In the overtime, center Hunter Dickinson, who had 24 points and 14 rebounds for the Wolverines, hit a 3-pointer with 1:58 left to make it 75-72. Indiana had to white-knuckle through a finish that saw Thompson steal the ball from Dickinson in the post with 14 seconds to play but also miss four consecutive free throws in the last 12 seconds. The Wolverines threw the ball into no-man’s land after the last of those misses in the game’s final seconds and Bates grabbed it to preserve IU’s victory.
After the game, the seniors addressed the crowd. Jackson-Davis, IU’s career leader in rebounds and blocks, was introduced as “one of the greatest players in the long and storied history of Indiana basketball.”
Jackson-Davis thanked his parents, teammates, coaches and fans and then emphasized he has more to accomplish before his time with the Hoosiers is over. Pointing to the rafters, where hang the program’s five national championship banners, he concluded:
“We gotta go get No. 6.”