BLOOMINGTON – Indiana notched its first signature win of the season and its fourth victory against a ranked opponent under coach Mike Woodson behind a stifling defensive performance which limited visiting North Carolina to just 33.9% from the field in a 77-65 victory in front of an announced sellout crowd of 17,222.
The game was the last for both teams in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, which is in its final year.
The 18th-ranked Tar Heels (5-3) missed 14 of their first 16 shots from the floor and the only two that went in were long-range prayers at the end of the shot clock, one of which banked in from 25 feet.
Indiana contested just about everything, while North Carolina looked every bit like a team which played four overtimes on Sunday.
No. 10 Indiana (7-0) got out to an early lead thanks to freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, who scored 10 points in the first 9:32 with a pair of 3-pointers and a pair of midrange jumpers to stake the Hoosiers to a 15-11 advantage. He reached double figures in scoring for the third time in four games.
North Carolina knotted the score at 22, but Indiana went back in front with back-to-back dunks from Trayce Jackson-Davis.
The Hoosiers extended their lead to eight when they stole the ball in the backcourt on back-to-back possessions and Xavier Johnson fed Trey Galloway for consecutive baskets, a flying layup around a defender and then a two-handed dunk. The latter made it 32-24 Hoosiers.
Indiana led 34-29 at halftime and forced a 1-for-7 start to the second half for the Tar Heels. Jackson-Davis opened the period with seven points in a 4:01 span, including an alley-oop on an inbounds pass from under the basket – after forcing a five-second call on the Tar Heels – that put the Hoosiers up 46-31.
North Carolina closed to within 52-43, but Johnson stole a pass and went the other way for a layup and Tamar Bates nailed a 3 from the wing, cutting off the threat.
Among those in attendance were former IU standouts Cody Zeller, Christian Watford, Jared Jeffries and James Blackmon Jr., who starred at Bishop Luers.
Indiana was without reserves Logan Duncomb (illness) and Anthony Leal (ankle).