Indiana has played like one of the Big Ten’s premier teams for going on six weeks. In that time, the Hoosiers have won 10 of 13 games and climbed from 13th place in the league standings into a tie for second.
“We’ve been really sitting at the top in terms of being one of the best teams in the Big Ten since we had the skid, the three-game losing streak,” Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson said after his team toppled No. 5 Purdue 79-71 on Saturday at Mackey Arena. “But that’s behind us, man. I try to prepare these guys for every game and Iowa’s next. This game’s behind us. They can celebrate a little bit on the bus, but come (Sunday) morning we gotta start preparing for Iowa.”
The three-game losing streak Woodson referenced came in early January, and sent the Hoosiers to a 1-4 start in league play. That stretch began with a 91-89 road loss to Iowa on Jan. 5 in which Indiana let a 21-point lead slip away. No. 15 IU (20-9, 11-7 Big Ten) will get a chance to right that wrong tonight, when it welcomes the Hawkeyes (18-11, 10-8) to Assembly Hall in Bloomington.
Thanks to the Hoosiers’ win over Purdue, they still have an outside chance at capturing their first Big Ten crown since 2016. The Boilermakers (13-5 in league play) have already clinched a share of the conference title, but if Indiana wins its last two games, against Iowa and at home against Michigan on Sunday, and Purdue loses at Wisconsin and against Illinois, the Hoosiers would share the championship.
The same is true of Maryland, Northwestern and Michigan, which also enter the regular season’s final week with 11-7 records in conference play. The top four teams in the standings at the end of the regular season also earn double-byes into the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament. Seven teams are within one game of second place, including the Hoosiers and Hawkeyes.
The first meeting between those teams started about as well as Indiana could have asked for as the Cream and Crimson made 13 of their first 16 shots, Iowa missed six of its first eight and the visitors to Carver-Hawkeye Arena led 35-15 at the midway point of the first half.
Later in the half, however, Indiana sixth-year senior forward Race Thompson stumbled over Iowa guard Tony Perkins, who was diving on the floor for a loose ball. Thompson fell to the court holding his knee, missed the rest of the game and did not return to his usual role for nearly three weeks. He was 4 for 4 from the field with nine points and three rebounds in 10 minutes before his injury.
Indiana shot 65% in the first half and led 50-40 at the break, but managed only 43% shooting after halftime and let a six-point lead slip away in the final 3:42. Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with 30 points, but made just 2 of 4 free throws in the final 90 seconds. Precocious freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino had 21 points and nine assists, but had his potential go-ahead layup blocked with 12 seconds left.
The Hoosiers did not have a field goal for the final 3:42, struggling to find openings against Iowa’s full-court zone pressure defense.
After the game, Hawkeyes wing Connor McCaffery, son of Iowa coach Fran McCaffery, appeared on the Field of 68 podcast and rubbed some salt in Indiana’s wounds.
“We played harder and they didn’t know what to do against the zone,” McCaffery said of the Hoosiers. “Their coaching staff was looking, they had no idea. I don’t know if they’d ever seen it before.”
That game also saw friction between Woodson and the elder McCaffery, who received a technical foul in the first half for arguing a foul call and later received another for crossing halfcourt during a skirmish near Indiana’s bench. The second technical foul, which would have ejected the Iowa coach from the game and given Indiana two free throws as the Hoosiers trailed by two with 54 seconds left, was rescinded, a decision which left Woodson extremely unhappy.
“That’s bulls - - - is what it is,” the second-year Hoosiers coach said after the game. “You can print that. When you can allow coaches to come across halfcourt into your space, it’s bulls - - -, it is. (The referee) called the tech and he pulled it back, which was bulls - - -. Guy should have been thrown out of the god---- game.”
Woodson reportedly spoke with then-Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren about McCaffery’s behavior in the ensuing days.