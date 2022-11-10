BLOOMINGTON – Indiana coach Mike Woodson brought in Miller Kopp as a transfer from Northwestern prior to last season with the hope the 6-foot-7 wing would be able to provide the type of outside shooting the Hoosiers had so sorely lacked during the Archie Miller years.
Kopp's first season in Bloomington saw him shoot 36% from 3-point range, up from 33% in his final season with Northwestern, but down from his career-high of 39% and not as efficient as Indiana would have liked. In part because of Kopp's middling numbers, the Hoosiers ranked outside the top 200 nationally in 3-point shooting percentage for the fifth straight season.
Kopp was unhappy with his performance last season and, once he decided to return to Indiana for his final year of eligibility, he set out to avoid a repeat. How did he do that? He played golf, of course.
"I did a lot of work on my golf swing this summer and tried to get outside and get tan a lot," Kopp said. "So mentally I think that helped, and I think, if you look at the best basketball players, they all – Michael Jordan, Steph Curry – they all are great golfers too. So I think that helped.
"(I was) just focusing on getting reps and mentally being cognitive of how big mentally shooting is."
Kopp's focus on the mental side of the game has apparently paid off. Through Indiana's first two games, the Houston native is 6 for 8 from 3-point range and has looked smooth and confident each time he fires away. He made 4 of 6 3s tonight in a 101-49 Hoosiers victory over Bethune-Cookman at Assembly Hall, part of a 10-for-24 performance from beyond the arc for Indiana.
Six IU players made at least one 3-pointer and the Hoosiers went 8 for 16 from beyond the arc in the first half, including a 10:40 stretch in which they drained 7 of 11 and out-scored the Wildcats 33-9, effectively ending the competitive portion of the game.
Bethune-Cookman, likely aware of Indiana's well-earned reputation in recent years as a poor shooting team, came out in a 2-3 zone and dared the Hoosiers shoot over the top of them. Indiana did exactly that. The Hoosiers created open shots all night with some of the best ball movement they have put on display in recent years. The ball popped into the middle and back outside with speed and almost all of the 3-pointers the Hoosiers made were wide open. Obviously, the margins will get thinner on those shots as the season wears on and the quality of Indiana's competition improves, but for a program which has spent the last five seasons bricking wide-open 3s, making them for one night at least was a refreshing sight.
Indiana's ball movement led to 27 assists on 35 made baskets. Guards Jalen Hood-Schifino (eight assists) and Xavier Johnson (six) were particularly effective sharers of the ball.
"It was a total team effort from everybody," Woodson said. "I mentioned to these guys going into this game that we should average 20 to 25 assists a game. If you're unselfish and a guy is open, you've got to give him the ball.
I thought tonight we shared it, and it didn't hurt us that we made shots from the perimeter and we made our free throws [Indiana was 21 of 22 at the foul line after going 12 for 21 in the season opener against Morehead State on Monday]."
The Hoosiers' outstanding offensive performance wasn't limited to the half-court, either. Indiana's defense forced 19 turnovers and the Hoosiers pushed the ball up the court at every opportunity. Hood-Schifino again put his elite court vision on display, repeatedly making the right play in transition to create open shots. He did not have a good shooting night, going 2 for 8 from the field and 0 for 5 from 3-point range, but he was able to affect the game anyway.
"When he's got the ball in his hands, he makes the right play, makes the right reads," guard Trey Galloway said of Hood-Schifino. "He's going to continue to make those plays when we need him to. I think he did a great job of that, just finding guys in transition like Miller, finding open guys, finding me.
"We're running. He's doing a good job of pushing it and pushing the pace for sure."
Indiana had a 33-3 advantage in fastbreak points and a 29-11 edge in points off turnovers.
As those turnover numbers indicate, the Hoosiers paired their offensive firepower with stifling defense. After a thoroughly middling performance on that end of the floor against Morehead State, Indiana (and Johnson especially) ratcheted up its defensive effort tonight and made life miserable for the Wildcats, who had almost no room to breathe when they had the ball. Indiana's on-ball defense was very good, but it was also strong in help defense and it held Bethune-Cookman to 39% shooting, forcing four shot-clock violations along the way.
This is the blueprint for Indiana to have success: get its athletes out in transition, knock down enough 3-pointers to keep opponents honest and work extremely hard on the defensive end. It's the formula Mike Woodson was trying to create when he took the job prior to last season and in Year 2 he appears to have found it. It doesn't hurt the Hoosiers seem to have as many as 12 players who would be deserving minutes on many teams, providing Woodson with nearly limitless possibilities in mixing and matching lineups. The team's depth should help its most important players stay fresh and make it that much easier for them to get up and down the court on offense and work hard on defense.
"This team is competitive, man, I'm just telling you," Woodson said. "If you'd been able to sit in practice and watch the journey from when we started 4 1/2 months ago, they're competitive. They go at each other in practice, which is kind of nice, man.
"In return, it's a nice carryover into the ball game. They want to all play. There's only so many minutes in the game, so they're making the most of the minutes when they're out there. The second unit, back-to-back games, man, they've been phenomenal in terms of how they've come and performed and have really built our lead for us."