CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – It has appeared for several weeks the Big Ten Player of the Year race is over. Purdue center Zach Edey had such a big lead he he had all but locked up the award and was the favorite for National Player of the Year, as well.
On Thursday night, in front of a packed house at the State Farm Center, Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, the preseason conference player of the year, did enough in one game to thrust himself back into the race and put the Hoosiers on significantly more solid footing in the NCAA Tournament picture.
The 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball poured in a Big Ten-career-high 35 points on 15-for-19 shooting while adding nine rebounds, five assists and three blocks and led the Hoosiers to a desperately-needed 80-65 win over previously surging Illinois, which had won four in a row. The Hoosiers (12-6, 3-4 Big Ten) didn't just beat the Illini (13-6, 4-4), they beat them down, in large part because the hosts had absolutely no answer for Jackson-Davis in the post.
“(He's) arguably one of the best players in the country," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "(He’s) different (than other Big Ten big men). This one’s slippery. This one’s a freak athlete. This one’s the best athlete in our league at any position.”
The scary part? Jackson-Davis is not even 100% right now.
“The biggest thing for me is just getting healthier and healthier," Jackson-Davis said. "This week was the first time I’ve actually practiced in about a month and a half. Just being able to get touches on the floor, run up and down a little bit, just getting re-acclimated with my teammates.
“I would say in mid-December, I was playing at 60-70% and now I’m up to 85-90% so I’m almost fully healthy. I’ve got a little pain in my back, but it’s nothing a painkiller can’t fix.”
So there's an extra 10-15% Jackson-Davis doesn't have in his game right now? Every other big man in the league just felt a shiver go down his spine.
This was the senior forward's game from the start. Illinois made the decision not to send a second defender to help Dain Dainja try to check him in the post and when Indiana saw that the Hoosiers ran nearly every possession through their star. Not only he did he score every which way on the block, he made the right decision on whether to pass out to open shooters over and over again and threaded a series of excellent interior passes through tight windows to Jordan Geronimo for baskets in the post. Geronimo (13 points and eight rebounds) and Jackson-Davis are beginning to form the same mindmeld Jackson-Davis had with the injured Race Thompson and Geronimo is demonstrating a instinctive ability to find open space and make himself available.
Jackson-Davis made his first nine shots from the field, but it was early in the second half, when the former Center Grove star pulled the ball out to the top of the key like a point guard and then proceeded to explode to the rim for a rim-rattling one-handed dunk, when it became clear this would be a special night for him.
Indiana expected Illinois to play without double-teaming Jackson-Davis early in the game, but the Hoosiers weren't anticipating the Illini playing that way all night. IU coach Mike Woodson reminded his star to watch for the double team during every timeout, but Illinois only sent one on a couple of post touches.
“My thing is to put him in position to be successful," Woodson said of the senior he convinced to return for another year this offseason. "I thought tonight we went to him. I rode him. Eighty-90% of the plays were geared to get him the ball. And I would have been foolish not to do that until they stopped and they didn’t do that tonight. He had his way and we played around him.”
Jackson-Davis had no problem carrying the offensive load most of the game. He realized early none of Illinois' post defenders could match his athleticism or quickness and he remained in attack mode all night.
"Most of the night they let me get a crab dribble to the middle, so if it’s not broken, don’t fix it," he said. “I’m just taking what the defense gives me honestly and just making the right play. Tonight they decided they were going to let me beat them so that’s what I had to do.”
But arguably Jackson-Davis's most important moment in the game does not show up on the stat sheet. Midway through the second half, when Illinois was turning up the defensive pressure in an effort to come back from 21 points down – a lead of identical size to the one the Hoosiers blew against Iowa two weeks ago – Trey Galloway dribbled into a trap and had to call a timeout. Woodson was furious at his junior guard and started to get on him on the way to the huddle. Jackson-Davis stepped in between them and pleaded Galloway's case, insisting it had been he, TJD, who had been out of position on the pressbreak. At one point, he met Woodson's eyes and told him, firmly, "Look at me."
It takes a player supremely confident in his relationship with his coach to intervene in that manner and and it takes a player attentive to his role as a leader of the team to even think about doing so on his teammate's behalf. Combine that with the players-only meeting Jackson-Davis organized before the Hoosiers played Wisconsin on Saturday – "He didn’t come to me, he didn’t have to," Woodson said of the gathering – and there is a picture of a player at the height of his powers within the program, carrying the Hoosiers further than they should be able to go with Thompson and Xavier Johnson sidelined, willing them to live up to the expectations they set for themselves this season. Nights like this are why Jackson-Davis came back for a final year in Bloomington and he is doing everything the Hoosiers could ask of him and more.
Not that he was a one-man band tonight, though it felt like it at times early in the second half. For the second straight game, Indiana's defense played a starring role, pressuring Illinois into a 39%-shooting performance, including 11 misses in 12 shots during an 18-3 Hoosiers run in the early going which set the tone for the game.
“They bothered us," Underwood said. "Nobody’s bothered us running offense. … They were tougher, they were better, they deserve all the credit. … They were great. They were great. They whipped our butt in every category.”
Tougher. That's a word which has not been used to describe Indiana much this season. The Hoosiers' toughness has been questioned on more than one occasion and they were out-muscled repeatedly during their stretch of six losses in nine games, which threatened to torpedo the season. But when they absolutely had to bring a little bit of toughness and a little bit of physicality to the arena the last two games, they did it, frustrating two teams which are not used to getting pushed around.
"The bottom line is we were somewhat dead in the water going into the Wisconsin game the way we were playing," Woodson said.
Not anymore. The Hoosiers have, in less than a week, brought themselves back from the brink of collapse and turned in not only back-to-back wins against teams which fancy themselves Big Ten title contenders, but back-to-back resounding victories over those teams, by a combined 33 points. Neither game was ever particularly close down the stretch. Now, Michigan State comes to Bloomington on Sunday and then the Hoosiers get winnable (as much as any game can be in a league which is relatively strong 1-14) games against Ohio State and Minnesota next week. Come out of that 5-5 in conference play through the first half of the league slate and that would feel something like a best-case scenario after a 1-4 start. It would certainly make the Hoosiers feel better about avoiding the stress of the March Madness bubble in the final month of the season.
To hear Jackson-Davis tell it, a righting of the ship was somewhat inevitable. The Hoosiers are not the team which looked lost defensively in defeats at the hands of Northwestern and Penn State last week. They were simply trying to navigate life without Johnson and Thompson and learning how to do so on the fly. Now, they feel more comfortable, Geronimo has come alive and the Hoosiers are playing the way they expect.
“We just needed time to figure things out," Jackson-Davis said. "A lot of people wrote us off because of those two games, but we’re still 3-4 and we just have to keep grinding. We’re like three points away from 5-2 (with losses to Iowa and Northwestern by 91-89 and 84-83, respectively). We just gotta keep playing.”