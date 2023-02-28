BLOOMINGTON – As fans filed out of Assembly Hall following No. 15 Indiana's 90-68 loss to Iowa tonight, one of them stopped near the assembled media on press row and quipped:
"At least you guys got paid to watch this."
Each member of the announced sellout crowd of 17,222 – there were nowhere near that many fans actually in the seats – had to pay for the privilege of watching the Hoosiers suffer the worst home defeat of the Mike Woodson Era. It did not seem like a particularly enjoyable experience for them. Judging by Woodson's three-minute postgame press conference, it was not enjoyable for him, either.
One reporter during the coach's chat with the media tried to ask about the success of Iowa's offense, which shot 56%, including 61% in the first half. Woodson cut in before the query could be completed:
“How about playing some defense?" he asked, sharply. "That will help. It was non-existent tonight.”
That's not precisely true. There was one moment, at the beginning of the second half, when the Hoosiers looked as though they would re-establish their usual stinginess on that end of the floor. Through tremendous individual effort from Trayce Jackson-Davis, among others, the Hoosiers stole three consecutive Iowa inbounds passes. On one of them, Jackson-Davis simply stepped in front of his man, intercepted the ball under Iowa's basket and dunked it home to get the Hoosiers within single digits for the first time since the 9:06 mark of the first half.
But that moment was ultimately a blip in an otherwise porous night for Indiana's defense. The Hoosiers turned the ball right back to the Hawkeyes on two of those three steals and Kris Murray stemmed Indiana's mini-run with a 3-pointer, starting a string of eight straight made baskets for the Hawkeyes. By the time that stretch ended, the visitors were in front 61-40 and Indiana was never competitive again.
It was a night on which everything which could go wrong did go wrong for Indiana on the defensive end. The Hoosiers let Iowa's guards (and Murray, who did whatever he wanted all night) get past them on the perimeter and into the paint far too often. Sometimes, the Hawkeyes would go all the way to the rim for a layup. Other times, they would kick to an open 3-point shooter. On those latter occasions, the shooter didn't often miss: Iowa was 13 for 23 from long distance. When the ball was kicked from the paint to the perimeter, Indiana did not do a good job of closing out and it did not do a good job of rotating to prevent an extra pass for an even more open look. This reporter can remember precisely one occasion on which Indiana correctly executed a rotation and a series of closeouts and it led to a steal for Kaleb Banks. Banks promptly threw up a layup which nearly missed everything on the ensuing fastbreak. The freshman remains active but somewhat lost on the offensive end. He played 14 minutes tonight in large part because Woodson was looking for anyone who might be able to spark his languishing team and he could count on Banks to at least play hard.
Not to pick on one player – nearly every Hoosier got blown by on the perimeter more than once – but Jalen Hood-Schifino showed there is still plenty of room for improvement in his defense. There was some thought after the freshman scored 35 points in a win over Purdue on Saturday that Hood-Schifino could go as high as the lottery in the upcoming NBA Draft, but nights like tonight – 4 for 14 from the field, no free throw attempts, multiple straight-line drives permitted to the rim – are still too frequent for him and probably limit the five-star recruit's draft ceiling this year. Will that be enough to keep him at Indiana for another season? Probably not, but they will likely give some professional teams pause.
But Hood-Schifino was certainly not the lone (or even primary) culprit of Indiana's defensive performance. Tonight's poor play was a team effort every bit as much as the stellar performance against Purdue was a team effort. It started with back-to-back 3-pointers from Murray on Iowa's first two possessions and never got better.
"Honestly we weren't into the ball," Jackson-Davis said of IU's defensive struggles. “I feel like after Kris got going, a lot of other guys started hitting shots and then all chaos just breaks out, and then defensively we just broke down. So I think that's the biggest thing that happened. I think we still got back into the game a little bit, but they were already comfortable and when a team like that, that shoots the ball like that, gets comfortable, it's hard to beat.
“They came in and they shot lights out. We just never had a chance to respond and we never responded."
As bad as Indiana's defense was, spare a thought for the IU offense, which shot just 43%, including 33% in the second half, against a defense which ranks 346th in the country out of 363 Division I teams in opponent field goal percentage. Jackson-Davis had a solid game with 26 points on 10-for-16 shooting, plus five assists, but no one else reached double figures until Malik Reneau made a free throw for his 10th point with 1:15 to play.
The Hawkeyes are not a good defensive team, but they came out to the perimeter and defended Indiana and the Hoosiers struggled to make shots which have been falling. IU was 2 for 11 from 3-point range – it missed two wide-open 3s on its first offensive possession and Murray's 3 on the other end quieted the crowd immediately – and Hood-Schifino was limited to eight points, all in the first half. Xavier Johnson warming up in full uniform before the game was the most welcome sight of the night for the Hoosiers, who desperately need another guard who can create his own shot off the dribble.
This loss was every bit as deflating for the Hoosiers as the victory over the Boilermakers in West Lafayette was exciting. Indiana not only saw its Big Ten championship hopes go up in smoke and its chances of earning a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament decrease significantly, but also had to endure Iowa guard Payton Sandfort, who went 5 for 9 from 3-point range, blowing kisses to the IU student section after a late 3 put the Hawkeyes 25 points in front.
Sandfort was whistled for a technical foul for that action, making it almost certainly the happiest he's ever been after receiving such a call. He and the Hawkeyes had earned a chance to revel in the dispirited jeers of the Assembly Hall faithful – they showed up and Indiana did not.